Jordyn Tyson is a Late-Round Stash Option
Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) won't be ready for the season opener against the Detroit Lions. The Saints were forced to place Tyson on the Injured Reserve due to a hamstring injury. The Saints expect the rookie wideout to miss roughly two months of action. Once he's cleared to play, Tyson figures to be a focal point in the Saints' passing game. The fact that Tyson won't be ready for at least the first four games of the season is obviously dropping his draft stock. Although fantasy managers should strongly consider snagging Tyson in the later rounds if he's available. He's a high-upside prospect who could be a difference maker for fantasy managers in a few months.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference