De'Zhaun Stribling Not Listed on 49ers Injury Report on Tuesday
De'Zhaun Stribling was not listed on the team's initial injury report ahead of its season opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday. Stribling dealt with a shoulder injury during the preseason, but he was able to practice in full on Tuesday and looks to be a full-go for Week 1. A second-round pick out of Ole Miss, Stribling recorded 55 catches for 811 yards and six touchdowns across 15 games in his final collegiate season. With 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee) expected to miss the entire 2026 season due to a knee injury, Stribling should play a starting role in San Francisco alongside veteran wideouts Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel Sr. The 23-year-old may not provide high-end fantasy production right away, but his upside makes him worth stashing in a bench spot in most league formats.
Source: Associated Press - Josh Dubow
Source: Associated Press - Josh Dubow