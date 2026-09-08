George Kittle is Limited During Tuesday's Practice
George Kittle (Achilles) was a limited participant during Tuesday's practice session, according to Josh Dubow. Kittle has been able to practice both Monday and Tuesday, which is a good sign ahead of Thursday's contest against the Los Angeles Rams. The 32-year-old appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of the season opener. It wouldn't be shocking to see the 49ers limit his playing time until he's back to full speed. Kittle did suffer a torn Achilles in January, so the fact that he's basically ready to play again is incredible. When healthy, Kittle is one of the best tight ends in the league and should offer low-end TE1 offer if he suits up on Thursday.
Source: Josh Dubow
Source: Josh Dubow