Mike Evans Not Listed on 49ers Week 1 Injury Report
Mike Evans is not listed on the team's initial injury report ahead of its season opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday. Evans dealt with a groin injury during training camp, but the veteran wideout said it wasn't serious, and he appears to be a full-go for the start of the regular season. Evans is entering his age-33 season and missed nine games in 2025 due to hamstring and collarbone injuries. Even ahead of his first season with the 49ers, Evans has little to prove in training camp practices, so it makes sense that the team would be extra cautious with him over the summer. Evans remained a productive player when healthy last season, recording 30 catches for 368 yards and three touchdowns on 62 targets across eight games. He profiles as a high-end WR3 option for fantasy managers entering 2026.
Source: Associated Press - Josh Dubow
Source: Associated Press - Josh Dubow