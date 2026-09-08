Taj Gibson to be Waived by Pelicans
Taj Gibson after landing him from the Memphis Grizzlies in Tuesday's trade, according to Will Guillory of The Athletic. Guillory reports that New Orleans will still owe Gibson $100,000, while AJ Johnson will remain with the team for a training-camp look. The move helps the Pelicans clear the room needed to finalize Bennedict Mathurin's two-year, $16 million agreement. Gibson, 41, averaged 3.4 points and 2.7 rebounds in 9.7 minutes across 10 games for Memphis last season and has no fantasy appeal. Johnson is the only piece worth tracking here, but a backcourt featuring Dejounte Murray, Mathurin, Jordan Poole, and Jeremiah Fears leaves him fighting for the back of the roster.
Source: Will Guillory
Source: Will Guillory