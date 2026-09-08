Ian Happ Returns to Cubs Lineup on Tuesday
Ian Happ (knee) returned to his team's lineup for their matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. Happ was held out of Chicago's game against the Brewers due to left knee discomfort, but it appears that he is not dealing with a serious injury. Across 579 plate appearances entering play on Monday, Happ was hitting .221/.327/.416 with 23 home runs, 64 RBI, 81 runs scored, and four stolen bases. The 32-year-old's batting average is weighed down by his elevated 30.4% strikeout rate, but Happ's 12.4% walk rate and elite defense in left field keep him in the Cubs lineup every day when healthy. Happ has also been exceptionally durable in his career, as he looks to be on track to top 650 plate appearances for the fifth consecutive season in 2026. Now that he's back in the Cubs lineup, Happ profiles as a quality source of power and run production for fantasy managers.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com