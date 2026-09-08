Devin Williams to Throw Off a Mound, Could Return This Year
Devin Williams (shoulder) is scheduled to throw off a mound for the first time since he landed on the 15-day injured list with a right-shoulder strain, according to the New York Post's Mike Puma. Williams is still optimistic that he can pitch again this season. The veteran reliever has been out nearly a month with his injury, and although the Mets have nothing left to play for, he is hoping to return before the end of the regular season at the end of September. In Williams' absence, former starter Kodai Senga has taken to the team's closing job rather nicely after a brutal start to his 2026 season. Fantasy managers should not feel the need to hang onto Williams just because he thinks he has a chance to return this month. Even if he is reinstated from the IL within the next few weeks, he will not be guaranteed to pitch in the ninth inning. The two-time All-Star has been inconsistent again in his first year with the Mets in 2026, going 3-2 with a 4.66 ERA (3.10 FIP) and 1.65 WHIP with 16 saves, 51 strikeouts, and 21 walks in his 38 2/3 relief innings.
Source: New York Post - Mike Puma
Source: New York Post - Mike Puma