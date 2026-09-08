Bryce Elder Set to Miss 3-4 Weeks After Having Knee Scope
Bryce Elder (knee) underwent knee surgery on Tuesday and will miss three to four weeks as a result of the procedure, per Mark Bowman of MLB.com. While Elder has a chance to return to the postseason, his regular season is likely over. Across 149 innings (26 starts) before the injury, Elder recorded an 8-8 record with a 4.11 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, and 121 strikeouts. The 27-year-old's fantasy upside is limited by his subpar 19.1% strikeout rate. However, Elder proved himself to be a capable starting pitcher streamer at different points in 2026, especially while pitching in front of the potent Braves lineup. With Elder sidelined, Braves right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver's place in the team's rotation is likely safe down the stretch of the season.
Source: MLB.com - Mark Bowman
Source: MLB.com - Mark Bowman