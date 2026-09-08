Javier Sanoja Has Emerged as a Deep-League Waiver Wire Target
Javier Sanoja is hitting .291/.331/.441 with eight home runs, 57 RBI, 41 runs scored, and nine stolen bases. The 24-year-old does not profile as a power asset for fantasy managers, as he's logged just a 2.2% barrel rate and a 31.4% hard-hit rate this year. However, Sanoja has also posted just an 8.1% strikeout rate in 2026, making him one of the most difficult batters to punch out in all of baseball. Between his ability to put the ball in play and his above-average speed, Sanoja profiles as a high-end source of batting average for fantasy managers. The 24-year-old has also spent time this season at every defensive position other than first base, catcher, and pitcher, which helps keep his playing time in Miami stable. In deeper leagues, Sanoja's balanced profile makes him an appealing waiver wire target.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller