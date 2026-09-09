Josiah Hartshorn Homers Again, Dynasty Arrow Still Pointing Up
Josiah Hartshorn parlayed his regular-season success into postseason success, registering an impressive performance in Game 1 of the High-A playoffs on Tuesday, albeit in a losing effort. The South Bend Cubs lost 8-3 to High-A Quad Cities, but Hartshorn went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in the contest. The Cubs' top-ranked prospect (MLB No. 39) began the season at Single-A and was promoted to High-A after just 39 games, proceeding to excel at the next level. The 2025 sixth-round draft pick hit .297 with 18 home runs and 12 steals in 83 games, while his .965 OPS led the entire Midwest League. The switch-hitter boasts big power, and although his strikeout rate increased with the advancement to High-A, it was still just 21.4 percent, while he continued to display a keen eye, walking at a 14.6 percent rate. Look for the 19-year-old to potentially make a run at Triple-A at some point next season, and debut in 2028. With an arrow pointing up, managers in dynasty leagues, especially those looking for some future power production, should be looking to stash him away if still available.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com