Coby White Set to Run the Show in Charlotte
Coby White is expected to open the season as the team's starting point guard after LaMelo Ball was sent to Minnesota in a deal built around Naz Reid and draft capital, ESPN's Andre Snellings writes. White arrived from Chicago at last season's deadline and came off the bench for Charlotte, averaging 15.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.0 three-pointers in 19.3 minutes across 21 games. His last two full seasons with the Bulls are the better fantasy guide, as he averaged roughly 19.7 points, 4.8 assists, and 2.8 threes while carrying a larger on-ball role. Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller will need touches, and Reid adds another scoring option up front, but White has the clearest path to initiating the offense after signing a three-year, $74 million deal. A career-best fantasy season is in play if the minutes climb.
Source: Andre Snellings
Source: Andre Snellings