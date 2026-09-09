Wizards Promote Amber Nichols to Vice President of Basketball Operations
AJ Dybantsa at No. 1 and Felix Okpara at No. 46 in June. Her wider personnel remit matters for a roster with a real minutes crunch. Alexandre Sarr, Tre Johnson, Kyshawn George, and Will Riley are all fighting for touches behind Trae Young and Anthony Davis, and an evaluator being handed more say usually points to patience with drafted players rather than veteran fill-ins. Dybantsa's rookie usage is the piece to track.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto