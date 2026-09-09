Naz Reid Steps Into Starting Role with Charlotte
Naz Reid is in line to open the season as a full-time starter after arriving from Minnesota in the LaMelo Ball trade, ESPN's Andre Snellings writes. The 2023-24 Sixth Man of the Year has never held that kind of role, but he averaged 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks last season while shooting 36.2 percent from three in a crowded Timberwolves frontcourt. The fit in Charlotte gives him a cleaner fantasy runway. Coby White should take over as the primary initiator, while Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller will also command touches on the wing. Reid's per-minute production has always been useful, and a steady starting workload could push him toward career highs in points, rebounds, and threes.
Source: Andre Snellings
Source: Andre Snellings