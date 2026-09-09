Jefferson Rojas Puts Exclamation Point on 2026 Campaign
Jefferson Rojas ended his 2026 campaign with a bang, going 4-for-5 at the plate with a pair of singles, a double, and a home run. The Mets' top prospect showed well during his time with the team since coming over in the Clay Holmes trade in early August, slashing .286/.342/.619 with nine home runs in 26 games for the Rumble Ponies. Including his time with the Cubs organization, the 5-foot-11 Dominican hit .273 with 24 home runs and 19 steals in 117 games, while striking out at just a 16.2 percent clip (8.8 percent walk rate). MLB's No. 76 overall prospect should see time at Triple-A in 2027 and will be knocking on the door to the majors. The Mets were willing to give several young prospects a chance in 2026, and could do so again next year; with Rojas' ability to play third base, second base, or shortstop, there are multiple pathways to the majors. With a solid all-around skill set and the potential to be an early contributor next year, the 21-year-old maintains solid value in dynasty formats.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com