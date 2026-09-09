Eli Willits Will Finish Off 2026 at Double-A Harrisburg
Eli Willits was promoted to Double-A Harrisburg on Tuesday after a strong campaign split between Single-A and High-A, per Spencer Nusbaum of the Athletic. The Nats' top-ranked prospect (MLB No. 4) slashed .300/.418/.500 in 47 games at Single-A, then .230/.392/.420 in 64 games at Double-A. Though the batting average took a dip at the higher level, his strikeout rate improved by more than four percent, settling in at 19.0 percent, which was also right around his walk rate of 18.7 percent. The speed was evident regardless of level, with the former first-overall draft pick swiping 60 bags in all this season. With a strong combination of contact, power, and speed, there's a reason why the switch-hitter is so highly regarded, and although the 18-year-old won't debut for a couple of years, he's a prized dynasty asset.
Source: Spencer Nusbaum
Source: Spencer Nusbaum