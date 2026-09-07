September 7, 2026

Andy's updated top 250 fantasy hockey rankings for 2026 fantasy drafts. These NHL rankings are for Yahoo rotisserie (category) leagues and include C, LW, RW, D, and G.

Hey RotoBallers! Fantasy hockey continues to grow in popularity, and RotoBaller will have you covered this season for all your in-season fantasy hockey needs!

Below, I give you my updated top-250 rankings for standard Yahoo rotisserie leagues with tiers. This format utilizes six skater categories (Goals, Assists, Power-Play Points, +/-, Shots on Goal, and Blocked Shots) and four goalie categories (Wins, Save Percentage, Goals Against Average, and Shutouts). Since our last update, we have seen some important news hit, such as Frederik Andersen likely missing the start of the season and Luke Evangelista being traded to the New Jersey Devils.

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2026 Fantasy Hockey Draft Rankings

Tier Rank Player Team Position 1 1 Nathan MacKinnon COL C 1 2 Connor McDavid EDM C 1 3 Nikita Kucherov T.B RW 1 4 Leon Draisaitl EDM C 1 5 Macklin Celebrini S.J C 2 6 Jason Robertson DAL LW 2 7 Kirill Kaprizov MIN LW 2 8 David Pastrnak BOS RW 2 9 Andrei Vasilevskiy T.B G 2 10 Cale Makar COL D 3 11 Nick Suzuki MTL C 3 12 Matt Boldy MIN LW 3 13 Martin Necas COL RW 3 14 Zach Werenski CBJ D 3 15 Jack Eichel VGK C 3 16 Cole Caufield MTL LW 3 17 Auston Matthews TOR C 3 18 Jack Hughes N.J C 3 19 Quinn Hughes MIN D 4 20 Kyle Connor WPG LW 4 21 Logan Thompson WSH G 4 22 Wyatt Johnston DAL C 4 23 Brady Tkachuk FLA LW 4 24 Evan Bouchard EDM D 4 25 Tage Thompson BUF C 4 26 Mikko Rantanen DAL RW 4 27 Lane Hutson MTL D 5 28 Matthew Tkachuk FLA RW 5 29 Mitch Marner VGK RW 5 30 Jake Guentzel T.B LW 5 31 Mark Scheifele WPG C 5 32 Connor Hellebuyck WPG G 5 33 Cutter Gauthier ANA RW 5 34 Dylan Guenther UTA RW 5 35 Matthew Schaefer NYI D 5 36 Rasmus Dahlin BUF D 6 37 Leo Carlsson ANA C 6 38 Brandon Hagel T.B LW 6 39 Clayton Keller UTA LW 6 40 Sam Reinhart FLA RW 6 41 William Nylander TOR RW 6 42 Jake Oettinger DAL G 6 43 Juraj Slafkovsky MTL RW 6 44 Alex DeBrincat DET LW 6 45 Adrian Kempe L.A RW 6 46 Igor Shesterkin NYR G 6 47 Sidney Crosby PIT C 6 48 Tim Stutzle OTT C 6 49 Ilya Sorokin NYI G 7 50 Kirill Marchenko CBJ LW 7 51 Filip Forsberg NSH LW 7 52 Artemi Panarin L.A LW 7 53 Aleksander Barkov FLA C 7 54 Moritz Seider DET D 7 55 Jakob Chychrun WSH D 7 56 Connor Bedard CHI C 7 57 Jake Sanderson OTT D 7 58 Darren Raddysh TOR D 7 59 Mika Zibanejad NYR C 7 60 Sebastian Aho CAR C 7 61 Jesper Bratt N.J LW 8 62 Dylan Larkin DET C 8 63 Adam Fantilli CBJ C 8 64 Pavel Dorofeyev NYR RW 8 65 Lucas Raymond DET RW 8 66 Brayden Point T.B C 8 67 Porter Martone PHI RW 8 68 Scott Wedgewood COL G 8 69 Robert Thomas STL C 8 70 Nikolaj Ehlers CAR LW 8 71 Nick Schmaltz UTA C 8 72 Nico Hischier N.J C 8 73 Jeremy Swayman BOS G 8 74 Dylan Holloway STL LW 8 75 Adam Fox NYR D 9 76 Will Smith S.J RW 9 77 John Tavares TOR C 9 78 Drake Batherson OTT RW 9 79 Mark Stone VGK RW 9 80 Alex Tuch WSH RW 9 81 Beckett Sennecke ANA RW 9 82 Bo Horvat NYI C 9 83 Jakub Dobes MTL G 9 84 Tom Wilson WSH RW 9 85 Logan Cooley UTA C 9 86 Jimmy Snuggerud STL RW 9 87 Miro Heiskanen DAL D 9 88 Brock Faber MIN D 9 89 Brandon Bussi CAR G 9 90 Zach Hyman EDM RW 9 91 Roope Hintz DAL C 9 92 Josh Morrissey WPG D 9 93 Alex Ovechkin WSH LW 10 94 Karel Vejmelka UTA G 10 95 Roman Josi NSH D 10 96 Mathew Barzal NYI C 10 97 Timo Meier N.J LW 10 98 Jesper Wallstedt MIN G 10 99 Jackson Lacombe ANA D 10 100 Mikhail Sergachev UTA D 10 101 Ivan Demidov MTL RW 10 102 Andrei Svechnikov CAR LW 10 103 Steven Stamkos NSH LW 10 104 John Carlson T.B D 10 105 Gabriel Vilardi WPG RW 10 106 Matthew Knies TOR LW 10 107 Jacob Markstrom FLA G 10 108 Erik Karlsson PIT D 10 109 Brock Nelson COL C 10 110 Morgan Geekie BOS RW 10 111 Bryan Rust PIT RW 10 112 Sam Bennett FLA C 11 113 Joel Eriksson Ek MIN C 11 114 Quinton Byfield L.A C 11 115 Mackenzie Blackwood COL G 11 116 Travis Konecny PHI RW 11 117 Jet Greaves CBJ G 11 118 Rickard Rakell PIT LW 11 119 J.T. Miller NYR C 11 120 Anton Frondell CHI C 11 121 Brad Marchand FLA RW 11 122 Nazem Kadri COL C 11 123 Jordan Kyrou WSH RW 11 124 Trevor Zegras PHI C 11 125 Logan Stankoven CAR C 11 126 Jackson Blake CAR RW 11 127 Gavin McKenna TOR C 11 128 Josh Doan BUF RW 11 129 Owen Tippett PHI LW 11 130 Dylan Strome WSH C 11 131 Alexis Lafreniere NYR RW 11 132 Charlie McAvoy BOS D 11 133 Ryan O'Reilly NSH C 11 134 Linus Ullmark OTT G 11 135 Vincent Trocheck UTA C 12 136 Dan Vladar PHI G 12 137 Brandt Clarke L.A D 12 138 Bowen Byram CHI D 12 139 Noah Dobson MTL D 12 140 Kevin Fiala L.A LW 12 141 Pavel Zacha BOS C 12 142 Dylan Cozens OTT C 12 143 Evgeni Malkin PIT RW 12 144 Mason Marchment S.J LW 12 145 Elias Pettersson VAN C 12 146 Shayne Gostisbehere CAR D 12 147 JJ Peterka BOS LW 12 148 William Eklund OTT LW 12 149 Darcy Kuemper L.A G 12 150 John Gibson DET G 12 151 Valeri Nichushkin CBJ RW 13 152 Jared McCann SEA LW 13 153 Aliaksei Protas WSH LW 13 154 Carter Hart VGK G 13 155 Gabriel Landeskog COL LW 13 156 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins EDM LW 13 157 Mackenzie Weegar UTA D 13 158 Ryan Leonard WSH RW 13 159 Thomas Harley DAL D 13 160 Victor Hedman T.B D 13 161 Carter Verhaeghe FLA LW 13 162 Patrick Kane CHI RW 13 163 Mats Zuccarello L.A RW 13 164 Dougie Hamilton N.J D 13 165 Shea Theodore VGK D 13 166 Seth Jones FLA D 13 167 Thomas Chabot OTT D 14 168 Anthony Cirelli T.B C 14 169 Matty Beniers SEA C 14 170 Rasmus Andersson VGK D 14 171 Juuse Saros NSH G 14 172 Mattias Samuelsson BUF D 14 173 Philip Broberg STL D 14 174 Frank Nazar CHI C 14 175 Luke Hughes N.J D 14 176 Anthony Mantha N.J RW 14 177 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen BUF G 14 178 Viktor Arvidsson DET RW 14 179 Anders Lee UTA LW 14 180 Jake Allen N.J G 14 181 Tomas Hertl VGK C 14 182 Sergei Bobrovsky TOR G 14 183 Mason McTavish STL LW 14 184 Michael Misa S.J C 14 185 Esa Lindell DAL D 14 186 Vince Dunn SEA D 14 187 Zach Benson BUF LW 14 188 Matt Duchene DAL C 14 189 Mikael Granlund ANA C 15 190 Alex Laferriere L.A RW 15 191 Lukas Dostal ANA G 15 192 Matvei Michkov PHI RW 15 193 Artturi Lehkonen COL LW 15 194 Joel Hofer STL G 15 195 Luke Evangelista NJ RW 15 196 Mavrik Bourque NSH RW 15 197 Anton Lundell FLA C 15 198 Spencer Knight CHI G 15 199 Ivan Barbashev VGK LW 15 200 Bobby McMann SEA LW 15 201 Ilya Protas WSH C 15 202 Blake Coleman MIN LW 15 203 Jake DeBrusk VAN LW 15 204 Ryan Hartman MIN RW 15 205 Filip Hronek VAN D 15 206 Elias Lindholm BOS C 15 207 Shane Pinto OTT C 15 208 Pierre-Luc Dubois WSH C 15 209 Connor McMichael STL LW 15 210 Charlie Coyle CBJ C 15 211 Darnell Nurse S.J D 16 212 Marco Rossi VAN C 16 213 Troy Terry ANA RW 16 214 Cole Perfetti WPG LW 16 215 Brock Boeser VAN RW 16 216 Colton Parayko STL D 16 217 Seth Jarvis CAR RW 16 218 Collin Graf S.J LW 16 219 Jacob Fowler MTL G 16 220 Tyson Foerster PHI LW 16 221 Jake McCabe TOR D 16 222 Jacob Trouba S.J D 16 223 Chris Kreider ANA LW 16 224 Mattias Ekholm EDM D 16 225 Noah Hanifin VGK D 16 226 Tyler Bertuzzi CHI RW 16 227 Simon Nemec CGY D 16 228 Alexander Nikishin CAR D 16 229 Joey Daccord SEA G 17 230 James Hagens BOS C 17 231 Ivar Stenberg SJ LW 17 232 Kiefer Sherwood S.J RW 17 233 Taylor Hall CAR LW 17 234 Dustin Wolf CGY G 17 235 Jack Quinn BUF RW 17 236 Sam Malinski COL D 17 237 Gabe Perreault NYR LW 17 238 Brett Howden VGK LW 17 239 Ivan Provorov CBJ D 17 240 Matt Coronato CGY RW 17 241 Justin Faulk DET D 17 242 K'Andre Miller CAR D 17 243 Brayden McNabb VGK D 17 244 Will Cuylle NYR LW 17 245 Cole Hutson WSH D 17 246 Josh Norris BUF C 17 247 Igor Chernyshov S.J LW 17 248 William Karlsson VGK C 17 249 Sam Rinzel CHI D 17 250 Mike Matheson MTL D

2026 Fantasy Hockey Rankings: Latest News

Filip Gustavsson, G, Minnesota Wild

Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (hip) is still rehabbing from offseason surgery, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Gustavsson underwent hip surgery in May and has had the entire summer to recover. However, it's unclear whether he will be able to participate in training camp.

His availability for the start of the season is also uncertain. If Gustavsson isn't available for action, Jesper Wallstedt would be a busy man early in the campaign. It would also open opportunities for Calvin Pickard, who was snapped up as a free agent in July.

Luke Evangelista, LW, New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils have acquired right wing Luke Evangelista from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a conditional first-round pick and a second-round pick in the 2028 draft. Despite a very strong 2025-26 campaign, Evangelista apparently had no future in Nashville.

The 24-year-old recorded a career-high 56 points (12 goals, 44 assists) in 81 games. Evangelista looks like a great pickup for the Devils, who averaged the sixth-fewest goals in the league last season. He could become an important piece at even strength and on the power play.

Joel Eriksson Ek, C, Minnesota Wild

Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (heel) is healthy for the start of training camp, The Athletic's Michael Russo reports. The Swedish forward dealt with a heel injury late last season, missing Minnesota's final five postseason games.

Having him back for the start of the new campaign is great news for the Wild. Eriksson Ek is a strong two-way player who finished last season with 51 points (19 goals, 32 assists), 194 SOG, and 106 hits, and a plus-16 rating in 70 outings. He has averaged 0.57 points and 1.77 hits per game in his NHL career.