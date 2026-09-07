Andy's updated top 250 fantasy hockey rankings for 2026 fantasy drafts. These NHL rankings are for Yahoo rotisserie (category) leagues and include C, LW, RW, D, and G.
Hey RotoBallers! Fantasy hockey continues to grow in popularity, and RotoBaller will have you covered this season for all your in-season fantasy hockey needs!
Below, I give you my updated top-250 rankings for standard Yahoo rotisserie leagues with tiers. This format utilizes six skater categories (Goals, Assists, Power-Play Points, +/-, Shots on Goal, and Blocked Shots) and four goalie categories (Wins, Save Percentage, Goals Against Average, and Shutouts). Since our last update, we have seen some important news hit, such as Frederik Andersen likely missing the start of the season and Luke Evangelista being traded to the New Jersey Devils.
Be sure to follow RotoBaller on X for all of our league-winning content and me @A_Smith_FS. Additionally, be sure to use discount code SMITH for 50% off any Premium Packages and gain access to our Team Sync platform with customized lineup tools, projections, and more based on your league settings. Also, check out our full updated top 250 rankings. Let's dive in!Upgrade To VIP: Save 50% on any NHL Premium Pass using discount code SUMMER. Win more with our NHL DFS Premium Pass, get expert tools and advice from proven winners! Doug Shain (@BanksterDFS) anchors the team with his exclusive DFS Heat Map, lineup picks and projections. Gain VIP access to our Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, DFS Cheat Sheets and VIP Chat Rooms. Go Premium, Win More!
2026 Fantasy Hockey Draft Rankings
|Tier
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Position
|1
|1
|Nathan MacKinnon
|COL
|C
|1
|2
|Connor McDavid
|EDM
|C
|1
|3
|Nikita Kucherov
|T.B
|RW
|1
|4
|Leon Draisaitl
|EDM
|C
|1
|5
|Macklin Celebrini
|S.J
|C
|2
|6
|Jason Robertson
|DAL
|LW
|2
|7
|Kirill Kaprizov
|MIN
|LW
|2
|8
|David Pastrnak
|BOS
|RW
|2
|9
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|T.B
|G
|2
|10
|Cale Makar
|COL
|D
|3
|11
|Nick Suzuki
|MTL
|C
|3
|12
|Matt Boldy
|MIN
|LW
|3
|13
|Martin Necas
|COL
|RW
|3
|14
|Zach Werenski
|CBJ
|D
|3
|15
|Jack Eichel
|VGK
|C
|3
|16
|Cole Caufield
|MTL
|LW
|3
|17
|Auston Matthews
|TOR
|C
|3
|18
|Jack Hughes
|N.J
|C
|3
|19
|Quinn Hughes
|MIN
|D
|4
|20
|Kyle Connor
|WPG
|LW
|4
|21
|Logan Thompson
|WSH
|G
|4
|22
|Wyatt Johnston
|DAL
|C
|4
|23
|Brady Tkachuk
|FLA
|LW
|4
|24
|Evan Bouchard
|EDM
|D
|4
|25
|Tage Thompson
|BUF
|C
|4
|26
|Mikko Rantanen
|DAL
|RW
|4
|27
|Lane Hutson
|MTL
|D
|5
|28
|Matthew Tkachuk
|FLA
|RW
|5
|29
|Mitch Marner
|VGK
|RW
|5
|30
|Jake Guentzel
|T.B
|LW
|5
|31
|Mark Scheifele
|WPG
|C
|5
|32
|Connor Hellebuyck
|WPG
|G
|5
|33
|Cutter Gauthier
|ANA
|RW
|5
|34
|Dylan Guenther
|UTA
|RW
|5
|35
|Matthew Schaefer
|NYI
|D
|5
|36
|Rasmus Dahlin
|BUF
|D
|6
|37
|Leo Carlsson
|ANA
|C
|6
|38
|Brandon Hagel
|T.B
|LW
|6
|39
|Clayton Keller
|UTA
|LW
|6
|40
|Sam Reinhart
|FLA
|RW
|6
|41
|William Nylander
|TOR
|RW
|6
|42
|Jake Oettinger
|DAL
|G
|6
|43
|Juraj Slafkovsky
|MTL
|RW
|6
|44
|Alex DeBrincat
|DET
|LW
|6
|45
|Adrian Kempe
|L.A
|RW
|6
|46
|Igor Shesterkin
|NYR
|G
|6
|47
|Sidney Crosby
|PIT
|C
|6
|48
|Tim Stutzle
|OTT
|C
|6
|49
|Ilya Sorokin
|NYI
|G
|7
|50
|Kirill Marchenko
|CBJ
|LW
|7
|51
|Filip Forsberg
|NSH
|LW
|7
|52
|Artemi Panarin
|L.A
|LW
|7
|53
|Aleksander Barkov
|FLA
|C
|7
|54
|Moritz Seider
|DET
|D
|7
|55
|Jakob Chychrun
|WSH
|D
|7
|56
|Connor Bedard
|CHI
|C
|7
|57
|Jake Sanderson
|OTT
|D
|7
|58
|Darren Raddysh
|TOR
|D
|7
|59
|Mika Zibanejad
|NYR
|C
|7
|60
|Sebastian Aho
|CAR
|C
|7
|61
|Jesper Bratt
|N.J
|LW
|8
|62
|Dylan Larkin
|DET
|C
|8
|63
|Adam Fantilli
|CBJ
|C
|8
|64
|Pavel Dorofeyev
|NYR
|RW
|8
|65
|Lucas Raymond
|DET
|RW
|8
|66
|Brayden Point
|T.B
|C
|8
|67
|Porter Martone
|PHI
|RW
|8
|68
|Scott Wedgewood
|COL
|G
|8
|69
|Robert Thomas
|STL
|C
|8
|70
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|CAR
|LW
|8
|71
|Nick Schmaltz
|UTA
|C
|8
|72
|Nico Hischier
|N.J
|C
|8
|73
|Jeremy Swayman
|BOS
|G
|8
|74
|Dylan Holloway
|STL
|LW
|8
|75
|Adam Fox
|NYR
|D
|9
|76
|Will Smith
|S.J
|RW
|9
|77
|John Tavares
|TOR
|C
|9
|78
|Drake Batherson
|OTT
|RW
|9
|79
|Mark Stone
|VGK
|RW
|9
|80
|Alex Tuch
|WSH
|RW
|9
|81
|Beckett Sennecke
|ANA
|RW
|9
|82
|Bo Horvat
|NYI
|C
|9
|83
|Jakub Dobes
|MTL
|G
|9
|84
|Tom Wilson
|WSH
|RW
|9
|85
|Logan Cooley
|UTA
|C
|9
|86
|Jimmy Snuggerud
|STL
|RW
|9
|87
|Miro Heiskanen
|DAL
|D
|9
|88
|Brock Faber
|MIN
|D
|9
|89
|Brandon Bussi
|CAR
|G
|9
|90
|Zach Hyman
|EDM
|RW
|9
|91
|Roope Hintz
|DAL
|C
|9
|92
|Josh Morrissey
|WPG
|D
|9
|93
|Alex Ovechkin
|WSH
|LW
|10
|94
|Karel Vejmelka
|UTA
|G
|10
|95
|Roman Josi
|NSH
|D
|10
|96
|Mathew Barzal
|NYI
|C
|10
|97
|Timo Meier
|N.J
|LW
|10
|98
|Jesper Wallstedt
|MIN
|G
|10
|99
|Jackson Lacombe
|ANA
|D
|10
|100
|Mikhail Sergachev
|UTA
|D
|10
|101
|Ivan Demidov
|MTL
|RW
|10
|102
|Andrei Svechnikov
|CAR
|LW
|10
|103
|Steven Stamkos
|NSH
|LW
|10
|104
|John Carlson
|T.B
|D
|10
|105
|Gabriel Vilardi
|WPG
|RW
|10
|106
|Matthew Knies
|TOR
|LW
|10
|107
|Jacob Markstrom
|FLA
|G
|10
|108
|Erik Karlsson
|PIT
|D
|10
|109
|Brock Nelson
|COL
|C
|10
|110
|Morgan Geekie
|BOS
|RW
|10
|111
|Bryan Rust
|PIT
|RW
|10
|112
|Sam Bennett
|FLA
|C
|11
|113
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|MIN
|C
|11
|114
|Quinton Byfield
|L.A
|C
|11
|115
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|COL
|G
|11
|116
|Travis Konecny
|PHI
|RW
|11
|117
|Jet Greaves
|CBJ
|G
|11
|118
|Rickard Rakell
|PIT
|LW
|11
|119
|J.T. Miller
|NYR
|C
|11
|120
|Anton Frondell
|CHI
|C
|11
|121
|Brad Marchand
|FLA
|RW
|11
|122
|Nazem Kadri
|COL
|C
|11
|123
|Jordan Kyrou
|WSH
|RW
|11
|124
|Trevor Zegras
|PHI
|C
|11
|125
|Logan Stankoven
|CAR
|C
|11
|126
|Jackson Blake
|CAR
|RW
|11
|127
|Gavin McKenna
|TOR
|C
|11
|128
|Josh Doan
|BUF
|RW
|11
|129
|Owen Tippett
|PHI
|LW
|11
|130
|Dylan Strome
|WSH
|C
|11
|131
|Alexis Lafreniere
|NYR
|RW
|11
|132
|Charlie McAvoy
|BOS
|D
|11
|133
|Ryan O'Reilly
|NSH
|C
|11
|134
|Linus Ullmark
|OTT
|G
|11
|135
|Vincent Trocheck
|UTA
|C
|12
|136
|Dan Vladar
|PHI
|G
|12
|137
|Brandt Clarke
|L.A
|D
|12
|138
|Bowen Byram
|CHI
|D
|12
|139
|Noah Dobson
|MTL
|D
|12
|140
|Kevin Fiala
|L.A
|LW
|12
|141
|Pavel Zacha
|BOS
|C
|12
|142
|Dylan Cozens
|OTT
|C
|12
|143
|Evgeni Malkin
|PIT
|RW
|12
|144
|Mason Marchment
|S.J
|LW
|12
|145
|Elias Pettersson
|VAN
|C
|12
|146
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|CAR
|D
|12
|147
|JJ Peterka
|BOS
|LW
|12
|148
|William Eklund
|OTT
|LW
|12
|149
|Darcy Kuemper
|L.A
|G
|12
|150
|John Gibson
|DET
|G
|12
|151
|Valeri Nichushkin
|CBJ
|RW
|13
|152
|Jared McCann
|SEA
|LW
|13
|153
|Aliaksei Protas
|WSH
|LW
|13
|154
|Carter Hart
|VGK
|G
|13
|155
|Gabriel Landeskog
|COL
|LW
|13
|156
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|EDM
|LW
|13
|157
|Mackenzie Weegar
|UTA
|D
|13
|158
|Ryan Leonard
|WSH
|RW
|13
|159
|Thomas Harley
|DAL
|D
|13
|160
|Victor Hedman
|T.B
|D
|13
|161
|Carter Verhaeghe
|FLA
|LW
|13
|162
|Patrick Kane
|CHI
|RW
|13
|163
|Mats Zuccarello
|L.A
|RW
|13
|164
|Dougie Hamilton
|N.J
|D
|13
|165
|Shea Theodore
|VGK
|D
|13
|166
|Seth Jones
|FLA
|D
|13
|167
|Thomas Chabot
|OTT
|D
|14
|168
|Anthony Cirelli
|T.B
|C
|14
|169
|Matty Beniers
|SEA
|C
|14
|170
|Rasmus Andersson
|VGK
|D
|14
|171
|Juuse Saros
|NSH
|G
|14
|172
|Mattias Samuelsson
|BUF
|D
|14
|173
|Philip Broberg
|STL
|D
|14
|174
|Frank Nazar
|CHI
|C
|14
|175
|Luke Hughes
|N.J
|D
|14
|176
|Anthony Mantha
|N.J
|RW
|14
|177
|Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
|BUF
|G
|14
|178
|Viktor Arvidsson
|DET
|RW
|14
|179
|Anders Lee
|UTA
|LW
|14
|180
|Jake Allen
|N.J
|G
|14
|181
|Tomas Hertl
|VGK
|C
|14
|182
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|TOR
|G
|14
|183
|Mason McTavish
|STL
|LW
|14
|184
|Michael Misa
|S.J
|C
|14
|185
|Esa Lindell
|DAL
|D
|14
|186
|Vince Dunn
|SEA
|D
|14
|187
|Zach Benson
|BUF
|LW
|14
|188
|Matt Duchene
|DAL
|C
|14
|189
|Mikael Granlund
|ANA
|C
|15
|190
|Alex Laferriere
|L.A
|RW
|15
|191
|Lukas Dostal
|ANA
|G
|15
|192
|Matvei Michkov
|PHI
|RW
|15
|193
|Artturi Lehkonen
|COL
|LW
|15
|194
|Joel Hofer
|STL
|G
|15
|195
|Luke Evangelista
|NJ
|RW
|15
|196
|Mavrik Bourque
|NSH
|RW
|15
|197
|Anton Lundell
|FLA
|C
|15
|198
|Spencer Knight
|CHI
|G
|15
|199
|Ivan Barbashev
|VGK
|LW
|15
|200
|Bobby McMann
|SEA
|LW
|15
|201
|Ilya Protas
|WSH
|C
|15
|202
|Blake Coleman
|MIN
|LW
|15
|203
|Jake DeBrusk
|VAN
|LW
|15
|204
|Ryan Hartman
|MIN
|RW
|15
|205
|Filip Hronek
|VAN
|D
|15
|206
|Elias Lindholm
|BOS
|C
|15
|207
|Shane Pinto
|OTT
|C
|15
|208
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|WSH
|C
|15
|209
|Connor McMichael
|STL
|LW
|15
|210
|Charlie Coyle
|CBJ
|C
|15
|211
|Darnell Nurse
|S.J
|D
|16
|212
|Marco Rossi
|VAN
|C
|16
|213
|Troy Terry
|ANA
|RW
|16
|214
|Cole Perfetti
|WPG
|LW
|16
|215
|Brock Boeser
|VAN
|RW
|16
|216
|Colton Parayko
|STL
|D
|16
|217
|Seth Jarvis
|CAR
|RW
|16
|218
|Collin Graf
|S.J
|LW
|16
|219
|Jacob Fowler
|MTL
|G
|16
|220
|Tyson Foerster
|PHI
|LW
|16
|221
|Jake McCabe
|TOR
|D
|16
|222
|Jacob Trouba
|S.J
|D
|16
|223
|Chris Kreider
|ANA
|LW
|16
|224
|Mattias Ekholm
|EDM
|D
|16
|225
|Noah Hanifin
|VGK
|D
|16
|226
|Tyler Bertuzzi
|CHI
|RW
|16
|227
|Simon Nemec
|CGY
|D
|16
|228
|Alexander Nikishin
|CAR
|D
|16
|229
|Joey Daccord
|SEA
|G
|17
|230
|James Hagens
|BOS
|C
|17
|231
|Ivar Stenberg
|SJ
|LW
|17
|232
|Kiefer Sherwood
|S.J
|RW
|17
|233
|Taylor Hall
|CAR
|LW
|17
|234
|Dustin Wolf
|CGY
|G
|17
|235
|Jack Quinn
|BUF
|RW
|17
|236
|Sam Malinski
|COL
|D
|17
|237
|Gabe Perreault
|NYR
|LW
|17
|238
|Brett Howden
|VGK
|LW
|17
|239
|Ivan Provorov
|CBJ
|D
|17
|240
|Matt Coronato
|CGY
|RW
|17
|241
|Justin Faulk
|DET
|D
|17
|242
|K'Andre Miller
|CAR
|D
|17
|243
|Brayden McNabb
|VGK
|D
|17
|244
|Will Cuylle
|NYR
|LW
|17
|245
|Cole Hutson
|WSH
|D
|17
|246
|Josh Norris
|BUF
|C
|17
|247
|Igor Chernyshov
|S.J
|LW
|17
|248
|William Karlsson
|VGK
|C
|17
|249
|Sam Rinzel
|CHI
|D
|17
|250
|Mike Matheson
|MTL
|D
2026 Fantasy Hockey Rankings: Latest News
Filip Gustavsson, G, Minnesota Wild
Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (hip) is still rehabbing from offseason surgery, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Gustavsson underwent hip surgery in May and has had the entire summer to recover. However, it's unclear whether he will be able to participate in training camp.
His availability for the start of the season is also uncertain. If Gustavsson isn't available for action, Jesper Wallstedt would be a busy man early in the campaign. It would also open opportunities for Calvin Pickard, who was snapped up as a free agent in July.
Luke Evangelista, LW, New Jersey Devils
The New Jersey Devils have acquired right wing Luke Evangelista from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a conditional first-round pick and a second-round pick in the 2028 draft. Despite a very strong 2025-26 campaign, Evangelista apparently had no future in Nashville.
The 24-year-old recorded a career-high 56 points (12 goals, 44 assists) in 81 games. Evangelista looks like a great pickup for the Devils, who averaged the sixth-fewest goals in the league last season. He could become an important piece at even strength and on the power play.
Joel Eriksson Ek, C, Minnesota Wild
Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (heel) is healthy for the start of training camp, The Athletic's Michael Russo reports. The Swedish forward dealt with a heel injury late last season, missing Minnesota's final five postseason games.
Having him back for the start of the new campaign is great news for the Wild. Eriksson Ek is a strong two-way player who finished last season with 51 points (19 goals, 32 assists), 194 SOG, and 106 hits, and a plus-16 rating in 70 outings. He has averaged 0.57 points and 1.77 hits per game in his NHL career.
More DFS Lineup Picks and Analysis