👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Updated Fantasy Hockey Rankings: Top 250 Players for 2026 Drafts

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Lane Hutson - Fantasy Hockey Rankings NHL DFS Picks, DFS Hockey - icon rotoballer

Andy's updated top 250 fantasy hockey rankings for 2026 fantasy drafts. These NHL rankings are for Yahoo rotisserie (category) leagues and include C, LW, RW, D, and G.

Hey RotoBallers! Fantasy hockey continues to grow in popularity, and RotoBaller will have you covered this season for all your in-season fantasy hockey needs!

Below, I give you my updated top-250 rankings for standard Yahoo rotisserie leagues with tiers. This format utilizes six skater categories (Goals, Assists, Power-Play Points, +/-, Shots on Goal, and Blocked Shots) and four goalie categories (Wins, Save Percentage, Goals Against Average, and Shutouts). Since our last update, we have seen some important news hit, such as Frederik Andersen likely missing the start of the season and Luke Evangelista being traded to the New Jersey Devils.

Be sure to follow RotoBaller on X for all of our league-winning content and me @A_Smith_FS. Additionally, be sure to use discount code SMITH for 50% off any Premium Packages and gain access to our Team Sync platform with customized lineup tools, projections, and more based on your league settings. Also, check out our full updated top 250 rankings. Let's dive in!

Upgrade To VIP: Save 50% on any NHL Premium Pass using discount code SUMMER. Win more with our NHL DFS Premium Pass, get expert tools and advice from proven winners! Doug Shain (@BanksterDFS) anchors the team with his exclusive DFS Heat Map, lineup picks and projections. Gain VIP access to our Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, DFS Cheat Sheets and VIP Chat Rooms. Go Premium, Win More!

 

2026 Fantasy Hockey Draft Rankings

Tier Rank Player Team Position
1 1 Nathan MacKinnon COL C
1 2 Connor McDavid EDM C
1 3 Nikita Kucherov T.B RW
1 4 Leon Draisaitl EDM C
1 5 Macklin Celebrini S.J C
2 6 Jason Robertson DAL LW
2 7 Kirill Kaprizov MIN LW
2 8 David Pastrnak BOS RW
2 9 Andrei Vasilevskiy T.B G
2 10 Cale Makar COL D
3 11 Nick Suzuki MTL C
3 12 Matt Boldy MIN LW
3 13 Martin Necas COL RW
3 14 Zach Werenski CBJ D
3 15 Jack Eichel VGK C
3 16 Cole Caufield MTL LW
3 17 Auston Matthews TOR C
3 18 Jack Hughes N.J C
3 19 Quinn Hughes MIN D
4 20 Kyle Connor WPG LW
4 21 Logan Thompson WSH G
4 22 Wyatt Johnston DAL C
4 23 Brady Tkachuk FLA LW
4 24 Evan Bouchard EDM D
4 25 Tage Thompson BUF C
4 26 Mikko Rantanen DAL RW
4 27 Lane Hutson MTL D
5 28 Matthew Tkachuk FLA RW
5 29 Mitch Marner VGK RW
5 30 Jake Guentzel T.B LW
5 31 Mark Scheifele WPG C
5 32 Connor Hellebuyck WPG G
5 33 Cutter Gauthier ANA RW
5 34 Dylan Guenther UTA RW
5 35 Matthew Schaefer NYI D
5 36 Rasmus Dahlin BUF D
6 37 Leo Carlsson ANA C
6 38 Brandon Hagel T.B LW
6 39 Clayton Keller UTA LW
6 40 Sam Reinhart FLA RW
6 41 William Nylander TOR RW
6 42 Jake Oettinger DAL G
6 43 Juraj Slafkovsky MTL RW
6 44 Alex DeBrincat DET LW
6 45 Adrian Kempe L.A RW
6 46 Igor Shesterkin NYR G
6 47 Sidney Crosby PIT C
6 48 Tim Stutzle OTT C
6 49 Ilya Sorokin NYI G
7 50 Kirill Marchenko CBJ LW
7 51 Filip Forsberg NSH LW
7 52 Artemi Panarin L.A LW
7 53 Aleksander Barkov FLA C
7 54 Moritz Seider DET D
7 55 Jakob Chychrun WSH D
7 56 Connor Bedard CHI C
7 57 Jake Sanderson OTT D
7 58 Darren Raddysh TOR D
7 59 Mika Zibanejad NYR C
7 60 Sebastian Aho CAR C
7 61 Jesper Bratt N.J LW
8 62 Dylan Larkin DET C
8 63 Adam Fantilli CBJ C
8 64 Pavel Dorofeyev NYR RW
8 65 Lucas Raymond DET RW
8 66 Brayden Point T.B C
8 67 Porter Martone PHI RW
8 68 Scott Wedgewood COL G
8 69 Robert Thomas STL C
8 70 Nikolaj Ehlers CAR LW
8 71 Nick Schmaltz UTA C
8 72 Nico Hischier N.J C
8 73 Jeremy Swayman BOS G
8 74 Dylan Holloway STL LW
8 75 Adam Fox NYR D
9 76 Will Smith S.J RW
9 77 John Tavares TOR C
9 78 Drake Batherson OTT RW
9 79 Mark Stone VGK RW
9 80 Alex Tuch WSH RW
9 81 Beckett Sennecke ANA RW
9 82 Bo Horvat NYI C
9 83 Jakub Dobes MTL G
9 84 Tom Wilson WSH RW
9 85 Logan Cooley UTA C
9 86 Jimmy Snuggerud STL RW
9 87 Miro Heiskanen DAL D
9 88 Brock Faber MIN D
9 89 Brandon Bussi CAR G
9 90 Zach Hyman EDM RW
9 91 Roope Hintz DAL C
9 92 Josh Morrissey WPG D
9 93 Alex Ovechkin WSH LW
10 94 Karel Vejmelka UTA G
10 95 Roman Josi NSH D
10 96 Mathew Barzal NYI C
10 97 Timo Meier N.J LW
10 98 Jesper Wallstedt MIN G
10 99 Jackson Lacombe ANA D
10 100 Mikhail Sergachev UTA D
10 101 Ivan Demidov MTL RW
10 102 Andrei Svechnikov CAR LW
10 103 Steven Stamkos NSH LW
10 104 John Carlson T.B D
10 105 Gabriel Vilardi WPG RW
10 106 Matthew Knies TOR LW
10 107 Jacob Markstrom FLA G
10 108 Erik Karlsson PIT D
10 109 Brock Nelson COL C
10 110 Morgan Geekie BOS RW
10 111 Bryan Rust PIT RW
10 112 Sam Bennett FLA C
11 113 Joel Eriksson Ek MIN C
11 114 Quinton Byfield L.A C
11 115 Mackenzie Blackwood COL G
11 116 Travis Konecny PHI RW
11 117 Jet Greaves CBJ G
11 118 Rickard Rakell PIT LW
11 119 J.T. Miller NYR C
11 120 Anton Frondell CHI C
11 121 Brad Marchand FLA RW
11 122 Nazem Kadri COL C
11 123 Jordan Kyrou WSH RW
11 124 Trevor Zegras PHI C
11 125 Logan Stankoven CAR C
11 126 Jackson Blake CAR RW
11 127 Gavin McKenna TOR C
11 128 Josh Doan BUF RW
11 129 Owen Tippett PHI LW
11 130 Dylan Strome WSH C
11 131 Alexis Lafreniere NYR RW
11 132 Charlie McAvoy BOS D
11 133 Ryan O'Reilly NSH C
11 134 Linus Ullmark OTT G
11 135 Vincent Trocheck UTA C
12 136 Dan Vladar PHI G
12 137 Brandt Clarke L.A D
12 138 Bowen Byram CHI D
12 139 Noah Dobson MTL D
12 140 Kevin Fiala L.A LW
12 141 Pavel Zacha BOS C
12 142 Dylan Cozens OTT C
12 143 Evgeni Malkin PIT RW
12 144 Mason Marchment S.J LW
12 145 Elias Pettersson VAN C
12 146 Shayne Gostisbehere CAR D
12 147 JJ Peterka BOS LW
12 148 William Eklund OTT LW
12 149 Darcy Kuemper L.A G
12 150 John Gibson DET G
12 151 Valeri Nichushkin CBJ RW
13 152 Jared McCann SEA LW
13 153 Aliaksei Protas WSH LW
13 154 Carter Hart VGK G
13 155 Gabriel Landeskog COL LW
13 156 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins EDM LW
13 157 Mackenzie Weegar UTA D
13 158 Ryan Leonard WSH RW
13 159 Thomas Harley DAL D
13 160 Victor Hedman T.B D
13 161 Carter Verhaeghe FLA LW
13 162 Patrick Kane CHI RW
13 163 Mats Zuccarello L.A RW
13 164 Dougie Hamilton N.J D
13 165 Shea Theodore VGK D
13 166 Seth Jones FLA D
13 167 Thomas Chabot OTT D
14 168 Anthony Cirelli T.B C
14 169 Matty Beniers SEA C
14 170 Rasmus Andersson VGK D
14 171 Juuse Saros NSH G
14 172 Mattias Samuelsson BUF D
14 173 Philip Broberg STL D
14 174 Frank Nazar CHI C
14 175 Luke Hughes N.J D
14 176 Anthony Mantha N.J RW
14 177 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen BUF G
14 178 Viktor Arvidsson DET RW
14 179 Anders Lee UTA LW
14 180 Jake Allen N.J G
14 181 Tomas Hertl VGK C
14 182 Sergei Bobrovsky TOR G
14 183 Mason McTavish STL LW
14 184 Michael Misa S.J C
14 185 Esa Lindell DAL D
14 186 Vince Dunn SEA D
14 187 Zach Benson BUF LW
14 188 Matt Duchene DAL C
14 189 Mikael Granlund ANA C
15 190 Alex Laferriere L.A RW
15 191 Lukas Dostal ANA G
15 192 Matvei Michkov PHI RW
15 193 Artturi Lehkonen COL LW
15 194 Joel Hofer STL G
15 195 Luke Evangelista NJ RW
15 196 Mavrik Bourque NSH RW
15 197 Anton Lundell FLA C
15 198 Spencer Knight CHI G
15 199 Ivan Barbashev VGK LW
15 200 Bobby McMann SEA LW
15 201 Ilya Protas WSH C
15 202 Blake Coleman MIN LW
15 203 Jake DeBrusk VAN LW
15 204 Ryan Hartman MIN RW
15 205 Filip Hronek VAN D
15 206 Elias Lindholm BOS C
15 207 Shane Pinto OTT C
15 208 Pierre-Luc Dubois WSH C
15 209 Connor McMichael STL LW
15 210 Charlie Coyle CBJ C
15 211 Darnell Nurse S.J D
16 212 Marco Rossi VAN C
16 213 Troy Terry ANA RW
16 214 Cole Perfetti WPG LW
16 215 Brock Boeser VAN RW
16 216 Colton Parayko STL D
16 217 Seth Jarvis CAR RW
16 218 Collin Graf S.J LW
16 219 Jacob Fowler MTL G
16 220 Tyson Foerster PHI LW
16 221 Jake McCabe TOR D
16 222 Jacob Trouba S.J D
16 223 Chris Kreider ANA LW
16 224 Mattias Ekholm EDM D
16 225 Noah Hanifin VGK D
16 226 Tyler Bertuzzi CHI RW
16 227 Simon Nemec CGY D
16 228 Alexander Nikishin CAR D
16 229 Joey Daccord SEA G
17 230 James Hagens BOS C
17 231 Ivar Stenberg SJ LW
17 232 Kiefer Sherwood S.J RW
17 233 Taylor Hall CAR LW
17 234 Dustin Wolf CGY G
17 235 Jack Quinn BUF RW
17 236 Sam Malinski COL D
17 237 Gabe Perreault NYR LW
17 238 Brett Howden VGK LW
17 239 Ivan Provorov CBJ D
17 240 Matt Coronato CGY RW
17 241 Justin Faulk DET D
17 242 K'Andre Miller CAR D
17 243 Brayden McNabb VGK D
17 244 Will Cuylle NYR LW
17 245 Cole Hutson WSH D
17 246 Josh Norris BUF C
17 247 Igor Chernyshov S.J LW
17 248 William Karlsson VGK C
17 249 Sam Rinzel CHI D
17 250 Mike Matheson MTL D

 

2026 Fantasy Hockey Rankings: Latest News

Filip Gustavsson, G, Minnesota Wild

Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (hip) is still rehabbing from offseason surgery, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Gustavsson underwent hip surgery in May and has had the entire summer to recover. However, it's unclear whether he will be able to participate in training camp.

His availability for the start of the season is also uncertain. If Gustavsson isn't available for action, Jesper Wallstedt would be a busy man early in the campaign. It would also open opportunities for Calvin Pickard, who was snapped up as a free agent in July.

Luke Evangelista, LW, New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils have acquired right wing Luke Evangelista from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a conditional first-round pick and a second-round pick in the 2028 draft. Despite a very strong 2025-26 campaign, Evangelista apparently had no future in Nashville.

The 24-year-old recorded a career-high 56 points (12 goals, 44 assists) in 81 games. Evangelista looks like a great pickup for the Devils, who averaged the sixth-fewest goals in the league last season. He could become an important piece at even strength and on the power play.

Joel Eriksson Ek, C, Minnesota Wild

Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (heel) is healthy for the start of training camp, The Athletic's Michael Russo reports. The Swedish forward dealt with a heel injury late last season, missing Minnesota's final five postseason games.

Having him back for the start of the new campaign is great news for the Wild. Eriksson Ek is a strong two-way player who finished last season with 51 points (19 goals, 32 assists), 194 SOG, and 106 hits, and a plus-16 rating in 70 outings. He has averaged 0.57 points and 1.77 hits per game in his NHL career.

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More DFS Lineup Picks and Analysis

MLB DFS Lineup Picks: Monday, 9/7
NASCAR DFS Picks: Southern 500 (2026)
MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (9/6/26)
Sunday DraftKings CFB Picks: 9/6/26




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Tua Tagovailoa

Falcons Name Tua Tagovailoa Week 1 Starter
CFB

Trinidad Chambliss Has Strong 2026 Season Debut
CFB

Mississippi RB Kewan Lacy Leaves Win Over Louisville With Leg Injury
Zach LaVine

Optimistic About Kings' Season
Davion Mitchell

Enters Camp with a Clear Path to Starter Minutes
Darius Garland

Set to Run Clippers Offense
Collin Sexton

Cites Winning in Lakers Free-Agent Decision
Ben Simmons

Open to Long-Term Stay in Sacramento
Jadarian Price

Unlikely to Occupy Every-Down Role in Seattle
Rashid Shaheed

Will Take on a Bigger Role in 2026
Jeremiyah Love

Cardinals Expected to Ease Jeremiyah Love Back Into the Offense
Puka Nacua

Expected to Play Week 1 in Australia
Chase Elliott

Should DFS Players Roster Chase Elliott at Darlington?
Ty Gibbs

May have A Big DFS Performance at Darlington
TreVeyon Henderson

Still Sidelined With Week 1 Nearing
Chris Buescher

Is Chris Buescher a Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?
Brad Keselowski

Could Brad Keselowski be A Sneaky Play for Darlington Lineups?
Ross Chastain

Presents Favorable Upside for Darlington DFS Lineups
CFB

Kevin Jennings Could Go Off in Week 1 
Tyler Reddick

on Pole for Southern 500, the Favorite to Win
Chase Briscoe

Can Chase Briscoe Make It Three in a Row at Darlington?
CFB

Ashton Daniels Has Juicy Week 1 Matchup
Christopher Bell

Hasn't Been Great at Darlington
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Is Boom-or-Bust at Darlington
Filip Gustavsson

Still Recovering From Hip Procedure
Carson Hocevar

Has Massive Place-Differential Upside at Darlington
Jonas Brodin

Available for Training Camp
Erik Jones

a Chalk DFS Pick for Southern 500 at Darlington
Joel Eriksson Ek

Cleared for Training Camp
Christopher Tanev

Hopes to Be Available for Training Camp
Filip Chytil

Feels "Good" Entering New Season
Zeev Buium

Lands Eight-Year, $75.04 Million Extension
Tyler Seguin

Skating Ahead of Training Camp
Yaxel Lendeborg

Could Start for Warriors
Stephen Curry

Faces Lingering Knee Concern
New York Knicks

Bruce Brown Lands on Knicks' Radar
Christian Braun

Brushes off Doubt Ahead of Camp
Jalen Green

Could Land on Trade Block
CFB

Koby Howard Has Big Day In Penn State's Blowout Win
CFB

Gavin Freeman Catches 12 Passes In Loss To Auburn
CFB

Cutter Boley Throws Six Touchdowns In Arizona State Debut
CFB

Kamario Taylor Has Huge Game In Week 1 Romp
CFB

Dilin Jones Is The Clear RB1 For LSU
CFB

Mason Heintschel Ties Pitt Record With Seven TD Passes
CFB

Sam Leavitt Runs Wild In LSU Debut
CFB

Michigan Escapes Shocking Upset on Hail Mary
Aaron Judge

to Face Live Pitching on Monday
CFB

Nate Sheppard Handles 38 Touches in Week 1
CFB

Faizon Brandon Dazzles In Debut
CFB

Khobie Martin Fractures Forearm In Season Opener
CFB

LSU-Clemson Matchup in Weather Delay
Parker Washington

Seeking New Contract in Jacksonville
Shohei Ohtani

Missing Another Game on Saturday
Chris Bell

a Dark-Horse Candidate to Lead Dolphins in Receiving Yards
Byron Buxton

Likely Headed for Hip Surgery
Shohei Ohtani

Not Expected to Play on Saturday
Jordan Mason

Turning Heads In Vikings Training Camp
Kyrie Irving

Draws Strong Praise From Dusty May
Josh Giddey

Says Consistency is the Bulls' Missing Piece
Carnell Tate

Should See Heavy Usage as a Rookie
CFB

Malachi Toney Sets Miami's Single-Game Receiving Record
San Antonio Spurs

Kelly Olynyk Works Out with Spurs
CFB

EJ Crowell a Game-Time Decision for Collegiate Debut
Minnesota Timberwolves

Kevin Love Could Return to Minnesota as Veteran Depth
CFB

Dae'Quan Wright, Zxavian Harris Won't Play for LSU in Week 1
John Butler Jr.

Bucks Bring Back John Butler Jr. on a Camp Deal
CFB

Hank Brown to Start for Iowa in Week 1
CFB

Jayden Maiava Leads USC To Blowout Win Over Fresno
Stefon Diggs

Set for High-Volume Role in Washington
Kyshawn George

Works on Outside Jumper
Grant Nelson

Returns to Brooklyn on a Two-Way Deal
Kobe Stewart

Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Hornets
Kenny Gainwell

Could See Larger Workload
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Jarkel Joiner
Aaron Judge

Takes Batting Practice on the Field
NBA

John Konchar Lands on Knicks' Radar
Shohei Ohtani

Being Rested Again on Friday
Jacksonville Jaguars

Travis Hunter Trending Toward Full-Time Corner, Backup Receiver
Cam Skattebo

Could See 20-Plus Carries Per Game
Shane McClanahan

Lands on Injured List With Forearm Tightness
Konnor Griffin

Officially Activated on Friday
Aaron Donald

Traveling With Rams to Australia
Makai Lemon

Shadowing Eagles' Top Wideout
RJ Harvey

to See a "Big Role" as Broncos' Pass-Catching Back
Josh Jacobs

' Initial Court Appearance Moved Up
J.K. Dobbins

the "For Sure" Lead Back When Healthy
Corbin Burnes

Expected to Make Long-Awaited Return on Tuesday
Salahdine Parnasse

Set For His UFC Debut
Dan Hooker

Set For UFC Paris Main Event
Axel Sola

Set For UFC Paris Co-Main Event
Farés Ziam

Fares Ziam Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Nursulton Ruziboev

Returns At UFC Paris
Ben Simmons

Agrees to One-Year Deal with Kings
Michael Page

Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Daniil Donchenko

Looks To Remain Unbeaten In The UFC
Punahele Soriano

An Underdog At UFC Paris
Jake Ferguson

Restructures Contract With the Cowboys
Jonah Coleman

Could Be Between-the-Tackles Complement in Denver
Shohei Ohtani

Considered Day-to-Day
Shohei Ohtani

Out Thursday With Ongoing Knee, Biceps Issues
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers "Unlikely" to Shut Down Shohei Ohtani Completely
Konnor Griffin

Says He's Ready to Return on Friday
Pierre Engvall

Good to Go for 2026-27
Kyle Palmieri

Looking "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Semyon Varlamov

Ready for Comeback Campaign
Jonathan Huberdeau

Suffers Setback in Hip Surgery Recovery
NYR

Eeli Tolvanen Joins Rangers
Luke Evangelista

Devils Acquire Luke Evangelista
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Quad Tightness
Shohei Ohtani

Might Not Pitch Again in 2026
James Wood

Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out a Career-High 13 in Win Over Toronto
James Wood

Likely to Return to Nationals Lineup on Wednesday
Riley Greene

Reinstated and Starting Against Twins
Will Smith

Dodgers Activate Catcher Will Smith From Injured List
Los Angeles Angels

Angels Being Sold to Rams Owner Stan Kroenke
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

WR/CB Matchups to Target and Avoid
IDP Waiver Wire Pickups and Streamers
Quarterbacks Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks
Tight Ends Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks