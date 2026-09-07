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WR/CB Matchups to Upgrade and Downgrade - Fantasy Football Week 1 (2026)

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Corbin analyzes fantasy football WR/CB matchups to find sleepers, targets, avoids for Week 1 of 2026. His WRs to upgrade based on cornerback matchups data.

In This Article hide
WR vs. CB Chart Details
How to Use The WR/CB Chart
WR/CB Matchups Chart: Alphabetical
Best Projected Week 1 WR/CB Matchups
Worst Projected Week 1 WR/CB Matchups
Week 1 WR/CB Matchup Upgrades
Week 1 WR/CB Matchup Downgrades
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Welcome back to our WR/CB Matchups for Week 1 of the 2026 fantasy football season. It's been an injury-filled offseason with several coaching and player changes. For those unfamiliar, this weekly series looks at fantasy football matchups for wide receivers versus the cornerbacks who are projected to cover them. We're using a similar data-driven process to quantify the offensive and defensive matchups based on underlying metrics.

The data we access for offensive and defensive players continues to skyrocket. Though we mainly focus on offensive players, the defensive matchups and coverages sometimes take a backseat. However, the goal of this weekly column is to cover the potential wide receiver upgrades and downgrades based on the weekly WR/CB matchups for fantasy football.

Most teams mix in defensive backs all over the field, with very few cornerbacks shadowing an opposing top receiver. The main takeaway involves not overreacting to a weaker matchup if the receiver is a high-end to near-elite target earner and producer in their respective offense. Based on the weekly matchups, we'll use various tools to find several matchup upgrades and downgrades for the opposing receivers.

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PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

WR vs. CB Chart Details

The WR/CB Matchup Chart is back again for 2026! You can find it below! We'll have the most favorable and unfavorable matchups based on several metrics. We used weighted averages to create an adjusted offensive and defensive score. Some inputs include yards per route run, fantasy points per route run, and targets per route run.

We'll have a weekly matchup score, calculated by adjusting the scores by subtracting the defensive number from the offensive one. The caveat would be the limited data due to injuries among offensive and defensive players, which may skew the matchups to be more or less favorable.

Since this is a relatively new process, there may be some minor adjustments along the way. With more data from the 2026 season, we'll learn what matchups to target and which ones to temper expectations for.

Players can underperform and outperform in a given matchup based on luck and skill factors. There are multiple layers to consider in these matchups, especially since team defenses tend to shift their coverages based on the opposing offenses.

 

How to Use The WR/CB Chart

 

WR/CB Matchups Chart: Alphabetical

Below, we'll see the WR/CB matchups for Week 1 sorted alphabetically. We also have players marked differently to indicate a new player (red-shaded cell), an injured player (red text), and slot coverage (bold text) to monitor. Rookies will have a yellow-shaded cell.

I also noted the magenta colored text as players who the teams list as safeties, but they tend to cover receivers in the slot. That seems to be a recent trend: safeties have been covering the slot if teams don't prefer another corner, whether it be based on size or coverage skills.

We added additional team-level metrics to the formula to account for team context. The red numbers indicate a more challenging matchup for the receiver, and the green numbers indicate a favorable matchup (or the defender allows a high rate on the given metric). These charts will be updated throughout the week after injury news.

The visual below shows offenses from the Arizona Cardinals to the Cleveland Browns.

The visual below shows offenses from the Dallas Cowboys to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The visual below shows offenses from the Los Angeles Rams to the New York Giants.

The visual below shows the New York Jets to the Washington Commanders.

 

Best Projected Week 1 WR/CB Matchups

 

Worst Projected Week 1 WR/CB Matchups

 

Week 1 WR/CB Matchup Upgrades

Wan'Dale Robinson vs. Jarvis Brownlee Jr.

After Brian Daboll became the Titans' offensive coordinator, Robinson signed a beefy contract with the Titans in early March. Robinson's four-year, $78 million contract means the Titans owe him the highest guaranteed salary among their receivers in 2026.

He went from PPR scam to a new downfield role. Robinson garnered 28.7% of the team's air yards, up 11 percentage points from 2024. Though Malik Nabers' injury contributed to Robinson's breakout season as WR17 in PPR/G, Robinson boasted a strong 1.94 yards per route run and a 32.9% first-read target share.

Although the Jets changed defensive coordinators this season, Aaron Glenn remains the head coach. Glenn tended to be an aggressive defensive play caller with the Lions. That's notable because the Jets ran man coverage at the fifth-highest rate while allowing the third-most fantasy points per dropback.

Against man coverage, Robinson improved, producing 1.50 yards per route run while being efficient against zone (2.23 yards per route run). For context, Robinson averaged 1.05 yards per route against man and 1.42 yards per route against zone in 2024. It's a different quarterback and team, but Daboll should continue to scheme up Robinson as one of the top two targets in the Titans' passing offense.

Jarvis Brownlee Jr. projects to cover the slot for the Jets. Among qualified defensive backs, Brownlee allowed the 13th-highest yards per coverage snap and the 24th-highest passer rating allowed in the slot among 59 players. That coincided with the Jets allowing the 5th-most fantasy points to slot receivers.

Robinson should have a strong Week 1 against the Jets.

Parker Washington vs. Myles Harden

Washington's drumbeat was so loud that it pushed him up draft boards. He led the Jaguars' pass catchers in yards per route run (2.22) and targets per route run (24%). In Weeks 16-18, Washington ranked fifth in PPR/G with the eighth-best expected fantasy points per game.

Though I liked Brian Thomas Jr. as a bounce-back candidate, he projects to face a few strong outside corners with the Browns (Tyson Campbell), Broncos (Pat Surtain II), Patriots (Christian Gonzalez), Bengals (DJ Turner II), Eagles (Quinyon Mitchell/Riq Woolen), and Texans (Derek Stingley Jr./Kamari Lassiter) before their Week 7 bye week.

Under Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator, the Browns deployed man coverage at the highest rate. With Schwartz gone and Mike Rutenberg as their new DC, we'll see how the Browns defense adapts. Rutenberg was the Defensive Pass Game Coordinator with the Falcons and Linebackers Coach with the Jets.

If the Browns continue to use man coverage, Washington posted near-elite numbers last season. That's evident in Washington's 2.70 yards per route run, 25% target rate, and 19.1% win rate against man coverage. If the Browns shift to being more zone-heavy, Washington was the best Jaguars pass catcher with 2.17 yards per route run.

Washington projects to face Myles Harden in the slot. Harden allowed the 21st-highest passer rating with 1.00 yards per slot coverage snap (No. 38). He allowed the ninth-most yards after the catch (YAC) with the 47th-highest YAC per reception from the slot.

Though it doesn't quite show up in the YAC/Rec numbers for Washington, he can fight for extra yards and force missed tackles as a receiver. Among pass catchers with 50 routes, Washington ranked 35th in missed tackles per reception (21%), 110th in YAC/Rec (4.69), and 103rd in yards after contact per reception (1.60) out of 266 players.

The main worry is if the game script favors the Jaguars' running back, with Jacksonville as 7.5-point favorites. However, Washington projects to have a favorable matchup, with the potential to be versatile if the Browns' defense changes their scheme and coverage trends.

Nico Collins vs. Maxwell Hairston

Collins continues to garner strong usage, with a 26% target rate, 28.1% first-read target share, and a 37.7% air yard share. That led to WR13 in expected fantasy points per game on a team lacking other strong options. The Texans acquired deep threat Kayshon Boutte, with a 17.5 average target depth and a 22.7% air yard share after losing Jayden Higgins.

The Bills drafted Maxwell Hairston late in the first round in 2025. He was the worst Bills cornerback in yards per route run (1.10) and fantasy points per route (0.27) last season. The Bills deployed man coverage at the 15th-highest rate while using zone at the 18th-highest percentage.

Specifically, the Bills used two-high coverages at the fourth-highest rate and allowed the 26th-most fantasy points per dropback. Collins has been a strong target earner (26%) and producer (2.60 yards per route run) against man coverage. Meanwhile, Collins boasted a 26% target rate and 2.35 yards per route run against zone coverage.

Against two-high looks, Collins had a team-high target rate (24%) with the second-highest yards per route run (1.81) behind Dalton Schultz (1.83). Though the Bills ranked 31st in fantasy points per game to outside receivers, it's mainly because they were beatable on the ground by allowing the sixth-most adjusted yards before contact per attempt.

Collins projects to have an upgraded WR/CB matchup in Week 1, though fantasy managers already had him locked into their lineups.

 

Week 1 WR/CB Matchup Downgrades

Chris Godwin Jr. vs. Jalen Davis

Godwin finished the season healthy after a lower-leg injury sidelined him for a significant amount of time last season. From Weeks 13-18, Godwin averaged a 19% target share with 11% of the team's air yards. With Mike Evans gone, Godwin and Emeka Egbuka project to be the top options for the Buccaneers.

Unsurprisingly, Godwin's production and volume took a step back with Egbuka and Evans healthy. Godwin averaged a 20% target rate, 1.51 yards per route run, and an 18.8% first-read target share. He went from 15.6 expected fantasy points per game in 2024 to 8.9 in 2025.

The visual below shows the Buccaneers' receiving advanced stats over the past two seasons with a 50% route share.

Godwin projects to continue his slot role (55.6%), though he will be deployed outside at times. The Bengals defense allowed the lowest fantasy points per game to slot receivers and the fewest fantasy points to the position.

That's partly because the Bengals defense was shredded on the ground, allowing the fourth-highest adjusted yards before contact per attempt and most rushing yards per game. From a pass defense perspective, the Bengals used single-high looks at the sixth-highest rate and allowed the 12th-most fantasy points per dropback.

The visual below shows defensive coverage data sorted by the most fantasy points per dropback when using man coverage.

That aligns with the Bengals deploying man coverage at the 10th-highest rate and giving up the eighth-most fantasy points per dropback. Like Godwin's overall production and opportunities, his yards per route run (1.28) and target rate (16%) significantly dipped against man coverage in 2025. For context, Godwin averaged 2.12 yards per route run and a 28% target rate against man in 2024.

Similarly, Godwin's usage (19% target rate) and production (1.29 yards per route run) were mediocre against single-high coverage last season. Evans (28%) and Egbuka (27%) led the team in target rate against single-high looks. Meanwhile, Jalen McMillan led the team in yards per route run (2.88) against single-high, with Evans (1.69) and Egbuka (1.56) close behind.

The visual below shows the Buccaneers' pass catchers (WR/TE) against single-high coverage.

Godwin projects to face Jalen Davis out of the slot, who allowed the sixth-lowest yards per slot coverage snap and the second-lowest passer rating allowed. Only Derwin James Jr. had a lower passer rating allowed out of the slot among safeties and cornerbacks.

Though we're downgrading Godwin's matchup against Davis, this isn't a recommendation to sit Godwin. That's especially because the Buccaneers and Bengals game projects for a 50.5 over/under, the highest on the Week 1 slate, ahead of the Saints and Lions (49.5 over/under).

If Godwin is healthy and bounces back this season, he could be a week-winner given his redraft cost. That said, keep tabs on whether the Bengals' pass defense can limit receiving production or if the rush defense numbers regress.

DJ Moore vs. Derek Stingley Jr.

Moore's usage changed with the Bears in 2025. His target rate (16%), yards per route run (1.33), and expected fantasy points (9.7) fell in 2025. For context, Moore had a 22% target rate, 1.53 yards per route run, and 15.4 expected fantasy points per game in 2024.

The Bears ranked 22nd in pass rate and 6th in pace (28.7 seconds per snap) in neutral game scripts. Moore joins the Bills, who ranked 28th in pass rate and 22nd in pace during neutral game scripts. That indicates the Bills tend to be more run-heavy and use a slower pace when the game is close, which impacts Moore's volume.

Moore projects to face Derek Stingley Jr., who allowed 0.17 fantasy points per route run and 0.90 yards per route last season. If Moore moves around the formation and Kamari Lassiter covers him, it's still a WR/CB matchup downgrade, though Lassiter allowed 0.22 fantasy points per route and 0.90 yards per route.

The visual below shows the team defenses sorted by the lowest fantasy points per dropback when using zone coverage.

As a pass defense, the Texans allowed the second-lowest adjusted yards per attempt, eighth-lowest completion rate over expected (CPOE), and the eighth-fewest passing yards per game. Furthermore, the Texans pass defense allowed the third-fewest fantasy points per dropback in zone and the seventh-fewest in man coverage.

Though Moore has a decent Average Separation Score, he has been struggling to produce in man (0.77 YPRR) and zone (1.50 YPRR) coverages. Moore could have a couple of broken plays downfield in Week 1, but the Texans have one of the best defenses, landing him in the matchup downgrade group.

Matthew Golden vs. Byron Murphy Jr.

There has been some hype around Golden to take a step forward in Year 2. However, facing a Brian Flores defense will give opposing offenses trouble. Golden's usage was poor in Year 1, averaging 5.6 expected fantasy points per game with a 17% target rate, 1.46 yards per route run, and a 13.5% first-read target share.

Part of Golden's sleeper appeal involves his speed and ability to separate. Golden posted an above-average separation score (0.093) overall and a whopping 0.318 Average Separation Score against man coverage (No. 18). Furthermore, Golden's 28.8% route win rate against man coverage supported the high Average Separation Score.

That's where Golden could win against Byron Murphy Jr., who led the Vikings with 0.19 fantasy points per route and 0.80 yards per route. The Vikings deployed two-high looks at the highest rate while allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points per dropback last season. That helps the Vikings limit deep plays, with opposing offenses passing deep (20+ air yards) at the second-lowest rate.

The visual below shows the Packers' pass-catching leaders against two-high coverages with a minimum of 50 routes run.

Golden posted a 21% target rate, 1.60 yards per route run, and an 18.4% first-read target share against two-high looks. That trailed Christian Watson (2.72), Jayden Reed (2.16), and Romeo Doubs (1.86) in yards per route run against two-high coverages.

With Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks gone, Golden has a chance to have a consolidated route share alongside Watson and Reed. In the small sample of nine games against the Vikings, Jordan Love has averaged five fewer fantasy points, six fewer pass attempts, and a 1.6-point decline in yards per attempt.

Golden is the most volatile Packers pass catcher, so he lands as a Week 1 WR/CB matchup downgrade.

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