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Running Back (RB) Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 1 (2026)

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Omarion Hampton - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Matt's running back (RB) fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 1 of 2026. His RB lineups advice for Week 1 fantasy football start/sit decisions.

In This Article hide
Week 1 - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Week 1 - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 1 running back decisions can be some of the toughest calls of the season because workload, offensive roles, and game plans are still projections rather than established trends. However, there are a couple of players you don't need to overthink. If you drafted Jahmyr Gibbs or Bijan Robinson, these are set-and-forget running backs who belong in your lineup every week.

​Once you move beyond Gibbs and Robinson, Week 1 becomes much more interesting. Fantasy managers will have to decide which running backs deserve a starting spot and which ones should remain on the bench. Some players have favorable matchups but questionable workloads, while others may have tremendous talent but face defenses capable of shutting down the run. That's where understanding opportunity becomes critical.

In this Week 1 Running Back Starts and Sits breakdown, we're separating the must-start players from the potential traps and identifying the backs who could give your fantasy lineup an early advantage.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Week 1 - Potential Fantasy Football Booms

Omarion Hampton - RB, Los Angeles Chargers vs Arizona Cardinals

Last season, the Arizona Cardinals allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, allowing 22.0 fantasy points per game. For fantasy managers rostering Omarion Hampton, you have to be grinning from ear to ear as Hampton is poised to handle a heavy workload during the 2026 season.

Last season, on a per-game basis, Hampton averaged 15.12 fantasy points and was the RB13. Most rankings you see have Hampton projected in the RB10-13 range. However, due to injury, Hampton suited up for just nine contests last season.

There was a time when no one knew what De’Von Achane was capable of doing in these fantasy streets, a time before Mike McDaniel unleashed Achane on opposing defenses. Even Raheem Mostert was fantasy relevant, rushing for 18 touchdowns in 2023. McDaniel has had a running back finish as an RB1 in three straight seasons. Now we get to see exactly how McDaniel plans to exploit defenses with Hampton.

Chargers are heavy favorites (around -10.5). Arizona is likely to fall behind, giving Hampton a high-floor rushing opportunity plus some receiving work.

Bucky Irving - RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals

Before his injury, last season (Weeks 1-4), Bucky was 3rd among all RBs in both receptions (19) and receiving YPG (48.3). Bucky has been a really efficient receiver out of the backfield, with a career 1.79 YPRR since entering the NFL, ranking second only to Christian McCaffrey. Most expect Kenny Gainwell to come in and be the receiving back, but Irving may hand the role over easily.

​When we last saw a healthy Irving, it was his rookie season, when he averaged 5.4 yards per carry and scored eight rushing touchdowns on his way to a 1,100-yard rushing campaign. In that rookie season, Irving also caught 47 of 52 targets for an additional 392 yards. He is fully cleared after offseason shoulder surgery and was described as “full-go” heading into camp—no current injury designation for Week 1.

​Cincinnati ranked 32nd in rushing yards allowed (147.1 per game) and 31st in yards per carry allowed (5.21); only the Giants allowed more yards per carry (5.52 than the Bengals (start Javonte Williams) in 2025, and they allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to the position (23.7).

Ashton Jeanty - RB, Las Vegas Raiders vs Miami Dolphins

Should you be worried about the ankle? Probably. That said, I hope you add Mike Washington Jr. as an insurance policy. If Jeanty is deemed inactive, Washington is an easy pivot in a favorable matchup.

Last season, the Dolphins allowed 19.9 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, the eighth-most. They allowed 4.81 yards per carry and 1,822 rushing yards, and that was with Tyrel Dodson and Minkah Fitzpatrick, who are no longer with the team.

We’ve heard all offseason how Klint Kubiak was going to use two backs. Well, that hasn’t changed. Last season, Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet each averaged 11.4 fantasy points per contest, as Kubiak’s 2025 backfields averaged 16% more expected fantasy points per game than the Raiders’ 2025 backfield.

Jeanty was productive last season thanks to his pass-catching ability. While the ankle injury could restrict his ability to cut, he should still be productive as a receiver out of the backfield. In that case, Jeanty has a solid floor in PPR formats if active.

 

Week 1 - Potential Fantasy Football Busts

Rhamondre Stevenson - RB, New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks

The love for Rhamondre Stevenson heading into the 2026 season is legit. We are talking about a back who averaged 4.6 yards per carry last season and essentially took over the Patriots' backfield when it mattered the most.

Here’s the thing: one of those contests down the stretch was in the Super Bowl against this very same Seattle Seahawks team. In that game, Stevenson was held to 23 rushing yards on seven carries, averaging 3.3 yards per attempt. Stevenson saved face in fantasy thanks to five receptions for 40 yards and a touchdown.

While Stevenson got the touches late in the season, TreVeyon Henderson was a factor early on. Henderson averaged 5.1 yards per carry in the regular season, finishing just shy of 1,000 yards rushing while adding 35 receptions for an additional 221 yards. While Stevenson had more receiving yards, Henderson led the Patriots in rushing in what was a 50/50 split in the backfield for the majority of the season.

Expect the Patriots to return to a committee approach in the backfield and ride the hot hand when possible. Playing on Wednesday night is hard enough; facing the Seahawks, who allowed the third-fewest rushing yards, the fewest yards per carry, the fewest rushing touchdowns, and sported the lowest fantasy points per game against running backs, makes this a must-avoid matchup.

Quinshon Judkins - RB, Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars

I’m not a doctor, but I am smart enough to know when it’s best to fade a player for a week and see how he handles the load after he returns to the lineup following a significant injury. There’s a lot of significance there.

Judkins had surgery on December 23, 2025, to repair a fractured fibula and dislocated right ankle, neither of which sounds ideal on their own, let alone together. Judkins was cleared and has no injury designation, but that doesn’t simply stop any concerns.

The one thing I'd watch is workload, not whether he can play. Judkins briefly missed practices in August with what Browns coach Todd Monken described as "a little something nagging, nothing big," but he returned to practice shortly afterward. It may take a few weeks until Judkins can effectively handle a full workload, and even then Dylan Sampson will be the primary option in the passing game out of the backfield.

This week's matchup is as tough as it gets. No team allowed fewer rushing yards last season than the Jacksonville Jaguars (1,151), holding opposing backs to 3.86 yards per carry. This is a game in which the script could flip quickly and negatively as the Browns play catch-up against an opportunistic Jaguars secondary.

Jadarian Price - RB, Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots

In 2025, New England allowed −1.02 defensive rushing EPA per game; they also allowed the third-fewest fantasy points per game (14.1), the fifth-fewest rushing yards, and the sixth-fewest yards per carry (3.93). A significant portion of Price’s fantasy value depends on volume rather than established receiving production, which could prove to be difficult in his first NFL start.

Reports indicate Price will handle early-down work, but George Holani is expected to handle third downs, short-yardage, and goal-line snaps. That limits Price’s receiving opportunities and especially his touchdown upside.

While we all want the heavy-workhorse workload for Price, we also need to be aware that Price missed time in camp with muscle/upper-leg soreness and did not play a single preseason snap, so that the Patriots will be his “welcome to the league kid” moment. Seattle deliberately kept him out.

Head coach Mike Macdonald cited the team's lack of healthy running backs and said they didn't want to expose their first-round pick to unnecessary preseason hits. Price participated in practice and eventually worked with the first-team offense.

With so much uncertainty surrounding Price’s debut and the game happening on Wednesday, it’s best to look elsewhere and watch this unfold from afar.

Who Should I Start Tool

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Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Omarion Hampton, Quinshon Judkins, Bucky Irving, Ashton Jeanty, Jadarian Price, Rhamondre Stevenson. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Omarion Hampton, Quinshon Judkins, Bucky Irving, Ashton Jeanty, Jadarian Price, Rhamondre Stevenson:

Omarion Hampton
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Chase Brown
Omarion Hampton
vs
George Pickens
Omarion Hampton
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Derrick Henry
Omarion Hampton
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Brock Bowers
Omarion Hampton
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Drake London
Omarion Hampton
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Nico Collins
Omarion Hampton
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De'Von Achane
Omarion Hampton
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Chris Olave
Omarion Hampton
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Saquon Barkley
Omarion Hampton
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A.J. Brown
Omarion Hampton
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Kenneth Walker III
Omarion Hampton
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Malik Nabers
Omarion Hampton
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Justin Jefferson
Omarion Hampton
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Javonte Williams
Omarion Hampton
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James Cook III
Omarion Hampton
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Trey McBride
Omarion Hampton
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CeeDee Lamb
Omarion Hampton
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Kyren Williams
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Omarion Hampton
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Zay Flowers
Omarion Hampton
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Omarion Hampton
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Ashton Jeanty
Omarion Hampton
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Omarion Hampton
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Devonta Smith
Omarion Hampton
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Christian McCaffrey
Omarion Hampton
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Omarion Hampton
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Ja'Marr Chase
Omarion Hampton
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Ladd McConkey
Omarion Hampton
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Puka Nacua
Omarion Hampton
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Breece Hall
Omarion Hampton
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Bijan Robinson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Tee Higgins
Omarion Hampton
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Omarion Hampton
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D'Andre Swift
Omarion Hampton
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Omarion Hampton
vs
Rashee Rice
Omarion Hampton
vs
Garrett Wilson
Omarion Hampton
vs
Josh Allen
Omarion Hampton
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Davante Adams
Omarion Hampton
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Jaylen Waddle
Omarion Hampton
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Colston Loveland
Omarion Hampton
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Luther Burden III
Omarion Hampton
vs
Bucky Irving
Omarion Hampton
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Jameson Williams
Omarion Hampton
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Emeka Egbuka
Omarion Hampton
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Tetairoa McMillan
Omarion Hampton
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Terry Mclaurin
Omarion Hampton
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DJ Moore
Omarion Hampton
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Parker Washington
Omarion Hampton
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Lamar Jackson
Omarion Hampton
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Mike Evans
Omarion Hampton
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David Montgomery
Omarion Hampton
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Cam Skattebo
Omarion Hampton
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Jadarian Price
Omarion Hampton
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Omarion Hampton
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Christian Watson
Omarion Hampton
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Jalen Hurts
Omarion Hampton
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Bhayshul Tuten
Omarion Hampton
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Jayden Daniels
Omarion Hampton
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Tyler Warren
Omarion Hampton
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Omarion Hampton
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Quinshon Judkins
Omarion Hampton
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Rome Odunze
Omarion Hampton
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Joe Burrow
Omarion Hampton
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Jaylen Warren
Omarion Hampton
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Drake Maye
Omarion Hampton
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Sam Laporta
Omarion Hampton
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Rico Dowdle
Omarion Hampton
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TreVeyon Henderson
Omarion Hampton
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Justin Herbert
Omarion Hampton
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MarShawn Lloyd
Omarion Hampton
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Tony Pollard
Omarion Hampton
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J.K. Dobbins
Omarion Hampton
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Jonathon Brooks
Omarion Hampton
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Blake Corum
Omarion Hampton
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Chuba Hubbard
Omarion Hampton
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Jordan Mason
Omarion Hampton
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RJ Harvey
Omarion Hampton
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Omarion Hampton
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Kenneth Gainwell
Omarion Hampton
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Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Omarion Hampton
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Rachaad White
Omarion Hampton
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Josh Jacobs
Omarion Hampton
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Kyle Monangai
Omarion Hampton
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Tyjae Spears
Omarion Hampton
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Keaton Mitchell
Omarion Hampton
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Aaron Jones Sr.
Omarion Hampton
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Tank Bigsby
Omarion Hampton
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Woody Marks
Omarion Hampton
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Mike Washington Jr.
Omarion Hampton
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Tyler Allgeier
Omarion Hampton
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Brian Robinson Jr.
Omarion Hampton
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Malik Davis
Omarion Hampton
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Ray Davis
Omarion Hampton
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Jonah Coleman
Omarion Hampton
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Emmett Johnson
Omarion Hampton
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Dylan Sampson
Omarion Hampton
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Zach Charbonnet
Omarion Hampton
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Samaje Perine
Omarion Hampton
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Justice Hill
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rome Odunze
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tyler Warren
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Joe Burrow
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jayden Daniels
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jaylen Warren
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Drake Maye
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jalen Hurts
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Sam Laporta
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Christian Watson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rico Dowdle
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jadarian Price
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Justin Herbert
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Cam Skattebo
Quinshon Judkins
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Caleb Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
David Montgomery
Quinshon Judkins
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Trevor Lawrence
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Mike Evans
Quinshon Judkins
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Tucker Kraft
Quinshon Judkins
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Lamar Jackson
Quinshon Judkins
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Jayden Reed
Quinshon Judkins
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Parker Washington
Quinshon Judkins
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MarShawn Lloyd
Quinshon Judkins
vs
DJ Moore
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Dak Prescott
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tony Pollard
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jameson Williams
Quinshon Judkins
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DK Metcalf
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Bucky Irving
Quinshon Judkins
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Luther Burden III
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jordan Addison
Quinshon Judkins
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Colston Loveland
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Quentin Johnston
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Davante Adams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Josh Downs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Josh Allen
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Blake Corum
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Garrett Wilson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Brock Purdy
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Rashee Rice
Quinshon Judkins
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Courtland Sutton
Quinshon Judkins
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Jeremiyah Love
Quinshon Judkins
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Carnell Tate
Quinshon Judkins
vs
D'Andre Swift
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tee Higgins
Quinshon Judkins
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
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Breece Hall
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jordan Mason
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Ladd McConkey
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Matthew Stafford
Quinshon Judkins
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Stefon Diggs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Devonta Smith
Quinshon Judkins
vs
RJ Harvey
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Zay Flowers
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Michael Wilson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Bijan Robinson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Quinshon Judkins
vs
James Cook III
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Saquon Barkley
Quinshon Judkins
vs
De'Von Achane
Quinshon Judkins
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Derrick Henry
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Chase Brown
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Javonte Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kyren Williams
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
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Rachaad White
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Josh Jacobs
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Kyle Monangai
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tyjae Spears
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tank Bigsby
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Woody Marks
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Malik Davis
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Ray Davis
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Jonah Coleman
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Emmett Johnson
Quinshon Judkins
vs
Dylan Sampson
Bucky Irving
vs
Luther Burden III
Bucky Irving
vs
Jameson Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Colston Loveland
Bucky Irving
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Bucky Irving
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Bucky Irving
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Bucky Irving
vs
Davante Adams
Bucky Irving
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Bucky Irving
vs
Josh Allen
Bucky Irving
vs
DJ Moore
Bucky Irving
vs
Garrett Wilson
Bucky Irving
vs
Parker Washington
Bucky Irving
vs
Rashee Rice
Bucky Irving
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bucky Irving
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Bucky Irving
vs
Mike Evans
Bucky Irving
vs
D'Andre Swift
Bucky Irving
vs
David Montgomery
Bucky Irving
vs
Tee Higgins
Bucky Irving
vs
Cam Skattebo
Bucky Irving
vs
Breece Hall
Bucky Irving
vs
Jadarian Price
Bucky Irving
vs
Ladd McConkey
Bucky Irving
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Bucky Irving
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Christian Watson
Bucky Irving
vs
Devonta Smith
Bucky Irving
vs
Jalen Hurts
Bucky Irving
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Bucky Irving
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Bucky Irving
vs
Zay Flowers
Bucky Irving
vs
Jayden Daniels
Bucky Irving
vs
Kyren Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyler Warren
Bucky Irving
vs
Trey McBride
Bucky Irving
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Javonte Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Bucky Irving
vs
Malik Nabers
Bucky Irving
vs
Rome Odunze
Bucky Irving
vs
A.J. Brown
Bucky Irving
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Joe Burrow
Bucky Irving
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Chris Olave
Bucky Irving
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Jaylen Warren
Bucky Irving
vs
Nico Collins
Bucky Irving
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Drake Maye
Bucky Irving
vs
Brock Bowers
Bucky Irving
vs
Sam Laporta
Bucky Irving
vs
George Pickens
Bucky Irving
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Rico Dowdle
Bucky Irving
vs
Omarion Hampton
Bucky Irving
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Bucky Irving
vs
Chase Brown
Bucky Irving
vs
Justin Herbert
Bucky Irving
vs
Derrick Henry
Bucky Irving
vs
Caleb Williams
Bucky Irving
vs
Drake London
Bucky Irving
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Bucky Irving
vs
De'Von Achane
Bucky Irving
vs
Tucker Kraft
Bucky Irving
vs
Saquon Barkley
Bucky Irving
vs
Jayden Reed
Bucky Irving
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Bucky Irving
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Bucky Irving
vs
Justin Jefferson
Bucky Irving
vs
Dak Prescott
Bucky Irving
vs
James Cook III
Bucky Irving
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Bucky Irving
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bucky Irving
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bucky Irving
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bucky Irving
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bucky Irving
vs
Tony Pollard
Bucky Irving
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Bucky Irving
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Bucky Irving
vs
Blake Corum
Bucky Irving
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Bucky Irving
vs
Jordan Mason
Bucky Irving
vs
RJ Harvey
Bucky Irving
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Bucky Irving
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Bucky Irving
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Rachaad White
Bucky Irving
vs
Josh Jacobs
Bucky Irving
vs
Kyle Monangai
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyjae Spears
Bucky Irving
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Bucky Irving
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Tank Bigsby
Bucky Irving
vs
Woody Marks
Bucky Irving
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Bucky Irving
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Bucky Irving
vs
Malik Davis
Bucky Irving
vs
Ray Davis
Bucky Irving
vs
Jonah Coleman
Bucky Irving
vs
Emmett Johnson
Bucky Irving
vs
Dylan Sampson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Zay Flowers
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Devonta Smith
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kyren Williams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Trey McBride
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Ladd McConkey
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Javonte Williams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Breece Hall
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Malik Nabers
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tee Higgins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
A.J. Brown
Ashton Jeanty
vs
D'Andre Swift
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Chris Olave
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Nico Collins
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Rashee Rice
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Brock Bowers
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Garrett Wilson
Ashton Jeanty
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George Pickens
Ashton Jeanty
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Josh Allen
Ashton Jeanty
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Omarion Hampton
Ashton Jeanty
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Davante Adams
Ashton Jeanty
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Chase Brown
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Ashton Jeanty
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Derrick Henry
Ashton Jeanty
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Colston Loveland
Ashton Jeanty
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Drake London
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Luther Burden III
Ashton Jeanty
vs
De'Von Achane
Ashton Jeanty
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Bucky Irving
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Saquon Barkley
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Jameson Williams
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Ashton Jeanty
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Justin Jefferson
Ashton Jeanty
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Ashton Jeanty
vs
James Cook III
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Ashton Jeanty
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Ashton Jeanty
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Ashton Jeanty
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Jadarian Price
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Josh Jacobs
Jadarian Price
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Kyle Monangai
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Tyjae Spears
Jadarian Price
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Keaton Mitchell
Jadarian Price
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Aaron Jones Sr.
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Tank Bigsby
Jadarian Price
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Jadarian Price
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Jadarian Price
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Jadarian Price
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Jadarian Price
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Rhamondre Stevenson
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Jadarian Price
Rhamondre Stevenson
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vs
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vs
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vs
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Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
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Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Lamar Jackson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyler Warren
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
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Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
DJ Moore
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rome Odunze
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
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Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
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Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
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Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
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Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
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Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Drake Maye
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bucky Irving
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Sam Laporta
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
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Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
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Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
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Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
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Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
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Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
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Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
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vs
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Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
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vs
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Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
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vs
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Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tony Pollard
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
DK Metcalf
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
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Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jordan Addison
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Zay Flowers
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kyren Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Trey McBride
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Josh Downs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Javonte Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Blake Corum
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Malik Nabers
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Brock Purdy
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
A.J. Brown
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chris Olave
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Carnell Tate
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Nico Collins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
James Cook III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
De'Von Achane
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Derrick Henry
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chase Brown
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jordan Mason
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
RJ Harvey
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rachaad White
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Woody Marks
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Malik Davis
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ray Davis
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Emmett Johnson

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