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Wide Receiver (WR) Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 1 (2026)

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Fantasy Football Wide Receivers to Prioritize in PPR, But Fade in Standard Leagues (2025)

Matt's wide receiver (WR) fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 1 of 2026. His WR lineups advice for Week 1 fantasy football start/sit decisions.

In This Article hide
Week 1 Starts - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Week 1 Sits - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Who Should I Start Tool
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 1 wide receiver decisions can be tricky because matchups, target competition, and offensive roles can change from season to season. However, there are a few players you don't need to overthink. If you drafted Ja'Marr Chase, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Puka Nacua, or Jaxon Smith-Njigba, these are set-and-forget wide receivers who belong in your lineup every week.

Once you move beyond Chase, St. Brown, Nacua, and Smith-Njigba, Week 1 becomes much more interesting. Fantasy managers will have to decide which wide receivers deserve a starting spot and which ones should remain on the bench. Some players have favorable matchups but questionable target volume, while others have tremendous talent but face defenses that can limit big plays. That's where understanding opportunity becomes critical.

There are plenty of talented wide receivers across the league, but talent alone doesn't guarantee fantasy production. The right matchup, target volume, and offensive environment can make all the difference in Week 1.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

Week 1 Starts - Potential Fantasy Football Booms

Malik Nabers- WR, New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys

Even if Malik Nabers is on some workload management in Week 1, the matchup against the Dallas Cowboys defense is too good to pass up. Last season, Dallas surrendered a league-high in receiving yards (2,907), touchdown receptions (29), and fantasy points per game against (39.3) versus opposing wide receivers. Only the Tennessee Titans allowed more yards per target than the 9.82 that the Cowboys' secondary yielded.

Nabers has yet to be cleared for Week 1 as he continues to work on his cutting and gets some contact practices under his belt. Nabers only played in four games last season, but in the one in which he faced the Cowboys, Nabers tore through that secondary like a crazed dog on a T-bone. We are talking nine receptions on 13 targets for 167 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns.

When healthy, Nabers has averaged 18.2 fantasy points per game and recorded 60% of the Giants' receiving touchdowns along with nearly 40% of the team's receiving yard total. Nabers has also seen 0.31 targets per Route Run over the last two seasons, third only to Nacua and Josh Downs.

For Nabers, this may be a situation where he is physically capable but mentally not there.

Zay Flowers - WR, Baltimore Ravens at Indianapolis Colts

Flowers is Baltimore’s clear WR1 coming off a WR7 PPR finish, where he is coming off an 86-reception, 1,211-yard receiving campaign. Flowers also finished 2025 with his largest target share (29%), something that has steadily increased in each of his three seasons. Flowers operating from the slot seems unfair, as the Colts allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to slot receivers over the final couple of months.

Over the season, Indianapolis surrendered the most receptions (228), the third-most receiving yards (2,861), along with 8.13 yards per target and the second-most fantasy points per game (36.2) to the wide receiver position.

What makes Flowers even more appealing is that offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is bringing back the play action. Baltimore saw a 9.4% increase in play action this past preseason compared to last season. For Flowers, play action has been beneficial for the Ravens receiver, having produced 3.95 yards per route run, the fourth-highest.

Nico Collins - WR, Houston Texans vs Buffalo Bills

With Jayden Higgins lost for the season, a healthy (key word) Nico Collins is poised to see north of 30% when talking about his target share here in 2026. If Collins can hit 30% or higher, he will feed families. Even while averaging a 25% target share, Collins was producing at a 17.5 fantasy points per game clip over the last two seasons, ranking as WR9 during that span.

With the addition of Kayshon Boutte, we have a new wrinkle to consider. Collins has primarily been an “X” receiver; Boutte has run 75% of his routes from the X and 88% from the outside. If Houston were to keep Boutte in that role, it would allow them to move Collins around the formation and create mismatches they could easily exploit.

Buffalo was one of the better teams against wide receivers in fantasy a season ago, but that was more about volume. Worst-case scenario, the Texans' defense keeps the game close, and everything plays out as is. Best case, the Texans fall behind and have to throw more than normal.

 

Week 1 Sits - Potential Fantasy Football Busts

Mike Evans - WR, San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams

Mike Evans is literally the hardest player in fantasy football to trust. Evans has literally had three separate soft tissue issues since signing with the 49ers and has played perhaps a total of 15 snaps throughout training camp leading up to Week 1 of the NFL season. To make matters worse, the 49ers head to Melbourne, Australia, and play on Thursday evening.

Kyle Shanahan: “Mike is another guy who never practiced three days in a row. Trent's been like that. Christian's like that. We just talked about Greenlaw. Mike's still coming back from his injury. I think we'll get him down there the first Saturday, which I look at as a Monday, but possibly on one of these three days. But he's ahead of schedule, doing well. But we know with Mike, and where he is at in his career, we'll definitely have to treat him differently.”

Evans is projected to be active, but not without limitations. Evans at less than 100%, facing Jaylen Watson and Trent McDuffie in the secondary while Brock Purdy is dealing with Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett upfront, is a recipe for getting hurt in fantasy.

Christian Watson - WR, Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

With a likely lack of a run game, the Green Bay Packers are likely to become very one-dimensional against a team that allowed the fewest receptions (149), the third-fewest receiving touchdowns (nine), the fourth-fewest receiving yards (1,971), and leads the league in wide receiver futility, allowing a league-low 23.8 fantasy points per game to the receiver position.

Jayden Reed and rookie Matthew Golden remain significant target competitors. Watson can be the best perimeter option without becoming a true target hog; it also doesn’t help that Watson had only a 68% route share and averaged 22.9 routes per game last season. If that role does not expand immediately, his big-play profile can still produce a low-target outing, leading to volatile fantasy production.  

For the season, Watson’s fantasy outlook appears to be promising, but for fantasy managers, it’s probably best to have him sit this one out and see how it all goes down.

DJ Moore - WR, Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans

As stingy as the Vikings are against the pass, the Houston Texans may be even better. Houston had four members of their secondary record four interceptions, as Derek Stingley Jr., Jalen Pitre, Kamari Lassiter, and Calen Bullock each accomplished the feat. The whole band is back together in 2026, plus they added Reed Blankenship, who had four interceptions back in 2024.

Last season, Houston ranked 12th in receiving yards allowed to opposing receivers (2,183); however, they allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to the position (25.8) on a per-game basis. Fantasy is all about the matchups, and despite how the seasonal outlook looks promising for DJ Moore this season, this week is going to be a defensive battle between these two teams.

The recommendation would be to take a wait-and-see approach with Moore and how his new role is defined. Over the last two seasons, Moore has posted 0.19 targets per route run along with 1.44 yards per route run and a 0.066 first downs per route run, none of which suggests huge fantasy production.

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 1?

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Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Malik Nabers, Zay Flowers, Christian Watson, DJ Moore, Mike Evans, Nico Collins. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Malik Nabers, Zay Flowers, Christian Watson, DJ Moore, Mike Evans, Nico Collins:

Malik Nabers
vs
A.J. Brown
Malik Nabers
vs
Javonte Williams
Malik Nabers
vs
Chris Olave
Malik Nabers
vs
Trey McBride
Malik Nabers
vs
Nico Collins
Malik Nabers
vs
Kyren Williams
Malik Nabers
vs
Brock Bowers
Malik Nabers
vs
Zay Flowers
Malik Nabers
vs
George Pickens
Malik Nabers
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Malik Nabers
vs
Omarion Hampton
Malik Nabers
vs
Devonta Smith
Malik Nabers
vs
Chase Brown
Malik Nabers
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Derrick Henry
Malik Nabers
vs
Ladd McConkey
Malik Nabers
vs
Drake London
Malik Nabers
vs
Breece Hall
Malik Nabers
vs
De'Von Achane
Malik Nabers
vs
Tee Higgins
Malik Nabers
vs
Saquon Barkley
Malik Nabers
vs
D'Andre Swift
Malik Nabers
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Malik Nabers
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Malik Nabers
vs
Justin Jefferson
Malik Nabers
vs
Rashee Rice
Malik Nabers
vs
James Cook III
Malik Nabers
vs
Garrett Wilson
Malik Nabers
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Malik Nabers
vs
Josh Allen
Malik Nabers
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Malik Nabers
vs
Davante Adams
Malik Nabers
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Malik Nabers
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Malik Nabers
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Malik Nabers
vs
Colston Loveland
Malik Nabers
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Malik Nabers
vs
Luther Burden III
Malik Nabers
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Malik Nabers
vs
Bucky Irving
Malik Nabers
vs
Puka Nacua
Malik Nabers
vs
Jameson Williams
Malik Nabers
vs
Bijan Robinson
Malik Nabers
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Malik Nabers
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Malik Nabers
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Malik Nabers
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Malik Nabers
vs
DJ Moore
Malik Nabers
vs
Parker Washington
Malik Nabers
vs
Lamar Jackson
Malik Nabers
vs
Mike Evans
Malik Nabers
vs
David Montgomery
Malik Nabers
vs
Cam Skattebo
Malik Nabers
vs
Jadarian Price
Malik Nabers
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Malik Nabers
vs
Christian Watson
Malik Nabers
vs
Jalen Hurts
Malik Nabers
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Malik Nabers
vs
Jayden Daniels
Malik Nabers
vs
Tyler Warren
Malik Nabers
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Malik Nabers
vs
Rome Odunze
Malik Nabers
vs
Joe Burrow
Malik Nabers
vs
Jaylen Warren
Malik Nabers
vs
Drake Maye
Malik Nabers
vs
Sam Laporta
Malik Nabers
vs
Rico Dowdle
Malik Nabers
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Malik Nabers
vs
Justin Herbert
Malik Nabers
vs
Jayden Reed
Malik Nabers
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Malik Nabers
vs
DK Metcalf
Malik Nabers
vs
Jordan Addison
Malik Nabers
vs
Quentin Johnston
Malik Nabers
vs
Josh Downs
Malik Nabers
vs
Courtland Sutton
Malik Nabers
vs
Carnell Tate
Malik Nabers
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Stefon Diggs
Malik Nabers
vs
Michael Wilson
Malik Nabers
vs
Matthew Golden
Malik Nabers
vs
Xavier Worthy
Malik Nabers
vs
KC Concepcion
Malik Nabers
vs
Alec Pierce
Malik Nabers
vs
Makai Lemon
Malik Nabers
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Malik Nabers
vs
Romeo Doubs
Malik Nabers
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Malik Nabers
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Malik Nabers
vs
Jalen Coker
Malik Nabers
vs
Khalil Shakir
Malik Nabers
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Malik Nabers
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Malik Nabers
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Malik Nabers
vs
Denzel Boston
Malik Nabers
vs
Tre Tucker
Malik Nabers
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Malik Nabers
vs
Keenan Allen
Zay Flowers
vs
Kyren Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Zay Flowers
vs
Trey McBride
Zay Flowers
vs
Devonta Smith
Zay Flowers
vs
Javonte Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Malik Nabers
Zay Flowers
vs
Ladd McConkey
Zay Flowers
vs
A.J. Brown
Zay Flowers
vs
Breece Hall
Zay Flowers
vs
Chris Olave
Zay Flowers
vs
Tee Higgins
Zay Flowers
vs
Nico Collins
Zay Flowers
vs
D'Andre Swift
Zay Flowers
vs
Brock Bowers
Zay Flowers
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Zay Flowers
vs
George Pickens
Zay Flowers
vs
Rashee Rice
Zay Flowers
vs
Omarion Hampton
Zay Flowers
vs
Garrett Wilson
Zay Flowers
vs
Chase Brown
Zay Flowers
vs
Josh Allen
Zay Flowers
vs
Derrick Henry
Zay Flowers
vs
Davante Adams
Zay Flowers
vs
Drake London
Zay Flowers
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Zay Flowers
vs
De'Von Achane
Zay Flowers
vs
Colston Loveland
Zay Flowers
vs
Saquon Barkley
Zay Flowers
vs
Luther Burden III
Zay Flowers
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Zay Flowers
vs
Bucky Irving
Zay Flowers
vs
Justin Jefferson
Zay Flowers
vs
Jameson Williams
Zay Flowers
vs
James Cook III
Zay Flowers
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Zay Flowers
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Zay Flowers
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Zay Flowers
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Zay Flowers
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Zay Flowers
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Zay Flowers
vs
DJ Moore
Zay Flowers
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Zay Flowers
vs
Parker Washington
Zay Flowers
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Zay Flowers
vs
Lamar Jackson
Zay Flowers
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Zay Flowers
vs
Mike Evans
Zay Flowers
vs
Puka Nacua
Zay Flowers
vs
David Montgomery
Zay Flowers
vs
Bijan Robinson
Zay Flowers
vs
Cam Skattebo
Zay Flowers
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Zay Flowers
vs
Jadarian Price
Zay Flowers
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Zay Flowers
vs
Christian Watson
Zay Flowers
vs
Jalen Hurts
Zay Flowers
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Zay Flowers
vs
Jayden Daniels
Zay Flowers
vs
Tyler Warren
Zay Flowers
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Zay Flowers
vs
Rome Odunze
Zay Flowers
vs
Joe Burrow
Zay Flowers
vs
Jaylen Warren
Zay Flowers
vs
Drake Maye
Zay Flowers
vs
Sam Laporta
Zay Flowers
vs
Rico Dowdle
Zay Flowers
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Zay Flowers
vs
Justin Herbert
Zay Flowers
vs
Jayden Reed
Zay Flowers
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
DK Metcalf
Zay Flowers
vs
Jordan Addison
Zay Flowers
vs
Quentin Johnston
Zay Flowers
vs
Josh Downs
Zay Flowers
vs
Courtland Sutton
Zay Flowers
vs
Carnell Tate
Zay Flowers
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Stefon Diggs
Zay Flowers
vs
Michael Wilson
Zay Flowers
vs
Matthew Golden
Zay Flowers
vs
Xavier Worthy
Zay Flowers
vs
KC Concepcion
Zay Flowers
vs
Alec Pierce
Zay Flowers
vs
Makai Lemon
Zay Flowers
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Zay Flowers
vs
Romeo Doubs
Zay Flowers
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Zay Flowers
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Zay Flowers
vs
Jalen Coker
Zay Flowers
vs
Khalil Shakir
Zay Flowers
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Zay Flowers
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Zay Flowers
vs
Denzel Boston
Zay Flowers
vs
Tre Tucker
Zay Flowers
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Zay Flowers
vs
Keenan Allen
Christian Watson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Christian Watson
vs
Jalen Hurts
Christian Watson
vs
Jadarian Price
Christian Watson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Christian Watson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Christian Watson
vs
Jayden Daniels
Christian Watson
vs
David Montgomery
Christian Watson
vs
Tyler Warren
Christian Watson
vs
Mike Evans
Christian Watson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Lamar Jackson
Christian Watson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Christian Watson
vs
Parker Washington
Christian Watson
vs
Rome Odunze
Christian Watson
vs
DJ Moore
Christian Watson
vs
Joe Burrow
Christian Watson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Christian Watson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Christian Watson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Christian Watson
vs
Drake Maye
Christian Watson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Christian Watson
vs
Sam Laporta
Christian Watson
vs
Jameson Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Christian Watson
vs
Bucky Irving
Christian Watson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Christian Watson
vs
Luther Burden III
Christian Watson
vs
Justin Herbert
Christian Watson
vs
Colston Loveland
Christian Watson
vs
Caleb Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Christian Watson
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Christian Watson
vs
Davante Adams
Christian Watson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Christian Watson
vs
Josh Allen
Christian Watson
vs
Jayden Reed
Christian Watson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Christian Watson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Christian Watson
vs
Rashee Rice
Christian Watson
vs
Dak Prescott
Christian Watson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Christian Watson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Christian Watson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Tee Higgins
Christian Watson
vs
Tony Pollard
Christian Watson
vs
Breece Hall
Christian Watson
vs
DK Metcalf
Christian Watson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Christian Watson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Christian Watson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Jordan Addison
Christian Watson
vs
Devonta Smith
Christian Watson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Christian Watson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Christian Watson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Christian Watson
vs
Zay Flowers
Christian Watson
vs
Josh Downs
Christian Watson
vs
Kyren Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Blake Corum
Christian Watson
vs
Trey McBride
Christian Watson
vs
Brock Purdy
Christian Watson
vs
Javonte Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Christian Watson
vs
Malik Nabers
Christian Watson
vs
Carnell Tate
Christian Watson
vs
A.J. Brown
Christian Watson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Christian Watson
vs
Chris Olave
Christian Watson
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Puka Nacua
Christian Watson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Christian Watson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Christian Watson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Christian Watson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Christian Watson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Christian Watson
vs
Drake London
Christian Watson
vs
George Pickens
Christian Watson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Christian Watson
vs
Michael Wilson
Christian Watson
vs
Matthew Golden
Christian Watson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Christian Watson
vs
KC Concepcion
Christian Watson
vs
Alec Pierce
Christian Watson
vs
Makai Lemon
Christian Watson
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Christian Watson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Christian Watson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Christian Watson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Christian Watson
vs
Jalen Coker
Christian Watson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Christian Watson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Christian Watson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Christian Watson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Christian Watson
vs
Denzel Boston
Christian Watson
vs
Tre Tucker
Christian Watson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Christian Watson
vs
Keenan Allen
Christian Watson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Christian Watson
vs
Tre Harris
DJ Moore
vs
Terry Mclaurin
DJ Moore
vs
Parker Washington
DJ Moore
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
DJ Moore
vs
Lamar Jackson
DJ Moore
vs
Emeka Egbuka
DJ Moore
vs
Mike Evans
DJ Moore
vs
Jameson Williams
DJ Moore
vs
David Montgomery
DJ Moore
vs
Bucky Irving
DJ Moore
vs
Cam Skattebo
DJ Moore
vs
Luther Burden III
DJ Moore
vs
Jadarian Price
DJ Moore
vs
Colston Loveland
DJ Moore
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
DJ Moore
vs
Jaylen Waddle
DJ Moore
vs
Christian Watson
DJ Moore
vs
Davante Adams
DJ Moore
vs
Jalen Hurts
DJ Moore
vs
Josh Allen
DJ Moore
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
DJ Moore
vs
Garrett Wilson
DJ Moore
vs
Jayden Daniels
DJ Moore
vs
Rashee Rice
DJ Moore
vs
Tyler Warren
DJ Moore
vs
Jeremiyah Love
DJ Moore
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
D'Andre Swift
DJ Moore
vs
Quinshon Judkins
DJ Moore
vs
Tee Higgins
DJ Moore
vs
Rome Odunze
DJ Moore
vs
Breece Hall
DJ Moore
vs
Joe Burrow
DJ Moore
vs
Ladd McConkey
DJ Moore
vs
Jaylen Warren
DJ Moore
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Drake Maye
DJ Moore
vs
Devonta Smith
DJ Moore
vs
Sam Laporta
DJ Moore
vs
Ashton Jeanty
DJ Moore
vs
Rico Dowdle
DJ Moore
vs
Zay Flowers
DJ Moore
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
DJ Moore
vs
Kyren Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Justin Herbert
DJ Moore
vs
Trey McBride
DJ Moore
vs
Caleb Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Javonte Williams
DJ Moore
vs
Trevor Lawrence
DJ Moore
vs
Malik Nabers
DJ Moore
vs
Tucker Kraft
DJ Moore
vs
A.J. Brown
DJ Moore
vs
Jayden Reed
DJ Moore
vs
Chris Olave
DJ Moore
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
DJ Moore
vs
Nico Collins
DJ Moore
vs
Dak Prescott
DJ Moore
vs
Brock Bowers
DJ Moore
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
George Pickens
DJ Moore
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Omarion Hampton
DJ Moore
vs
Tony Pollard
DJ Moore
vs
Chase Brown
DJ Moore
vs
DK Metcalf
DJ Moore
vs
Derrick Henry
DJ Moore
vs
J.K. Dobbins
DJ Moore
vs
Drake London
DJ Moore
vs
Jordan Addison
DJ Moore
vs
De'Von Achane
DJ Moore
vs
Jonathon Brooks
DJ Moore
vs
Puka Nacua
DJ Moore
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
DJ Moore
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
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vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DJ Moore
vs
CeeDee Lamb
DJ Moore
vs
Justin Jefferson
DJ Moore
vs
Quentin Johnston
DJ Moore
vs
Josh Downs
DJ Moore
vs
Courtland Sutton
DJ Moore
vs
Carnell Tate
DJ Moore
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
DJ Moore
vs
Stefon Diggs
DJ Moore
vs
Michael Wilson
DJ Moore
vs
Matthew Golden
DJ Moore
vs
Xavier Worthy
DJ Moore
vs
KC Concepcion
DJ Moore
vs
Alec Pierce
DJ Moore
vs
Makai Lemon
DJ Moore
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
DJ Moore
vs
Romeo Doubs
DJ Moore
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
DJ Moore
vs
Jakobi Meyers
DJ Moore
vs
Jalen Coker
DJ Moore
vs
Khalil Shakir
DJ Moore
vs
Rashid Shaheed
DJ Moore
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
DJ Moore
vs
Jordyn Tyson
DJ Moore
vs
Denzel Boston
DJ Moore
vs
Tre Tucker
DJ Moore
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Mike Evans
vs
Lamar Jackson
Mike Evans
vs
David Montgomery
Mike Evans
vs
Parker Washington
Mike Evans
vs
Cam Skattebo
Mike Evans
vs
DJ Moore
Mike Evans
vs
Jadarian Price
Mike Evans
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Mike Evans
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Mike Evans
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Mike Evans
vs
Christian Watson
Mike Evans
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Mike Evans
vs
Jalen Hurts
Mike Evans
vs
Jameson Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Mike Evans
vs
Bucky Irving
Mike Evans
vs
Jayden Daniels
Mike Evans
vs
Luther Burden III
Mike Evans
vs
Tyler Warren
Mike Evans
vs
Colston Loveland
Mike Evans
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Mike Evans
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Mike Evans
vs
Davante Adams
Mike Evans
vs
Rome Odunze
Mike Evans
vs
Josh Allen
Mike Evans
vs
Joe Burrow
Mike Evans
vs
Garrett Wilson
Mike Evans
vs
Jaylen Warren
Mike Evans
vs
Rashee Rice
Mike Evans
vs
Drake Maye
Mike Evans
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Mike Evans
vs
Sam Laporta
Mike Evans
vs
D'Andre Swift
Mike Evans
vs
Rico Dowdle
Mike Evans
vs
Tee Higgins
Mike Evans
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Mike Evans
vs
Breece Hall
Mike Evans
vs
Justin Herbert
Mike Evans
vs
Ladd McConkey
Mike Evans
vs
Caleb Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Mike Evans
vs
Devonta Smith
Mike Evans
vs
Tucker Kraft
Mike Evans
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Mike Evans
vs
Jayden Reed
Mike Evans
vs
Zay Flowers
Mike Evans
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Mike Evans
vs
Kyren Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Dak Prescott
Mike Evans
vs
Trey McBride
Mike Evans
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Javonte Williams
Mike Evans
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Malik Nabers
Mike Evans
vs
Tony Pollard
Mike Evans
vs
A.J. Brown
Mike Evans
vs
DK Metcalf
Mike Evans
vs
Chris Olave
Mike Evans
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Mike Evans
vs
Nico Collins
Mike Evans
vs
Jordan Addison
Mike Evans
vs
Brock Bowers
Mike Evans
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Mike Evans
vs
George Pickens
Mike Evans
vs
Quentin Johnston
Mike Evans
vs
Omarion Hampton
Mike Evans
vs
Josh Downs
Mike Evans
vs
Chase Brown
Mike Evans
vs
Blake Corum
Mike Evans
vs
Puka Nacua
Mike Evans
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Mike Evans
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Mike Evans
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Mike Evans
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Mike Evans
vs
Justin Jefferson
Mike Evans
vs
Drake London
Mike Evans
vs
Courtland Sutton
Mike Evans
vs
Carnell Tate
Mike Evans
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Mike Evans
vs
Stefon Diggs
Mike Evans
vs
Michael Wilson
Mike Evans
vs
Matthew Golden
Mike Evans
vs
Xavier Worthy
Mike Evans
vs
KC Concepcion
Mike Evans
vs
Alec Pierce
Mike Evans
vs
Makai Lemon
Mike Evans
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Mike Evans
vs
Romeo Doubs
Mike Evans
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Mike Evans
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Mike Evans
vs
Jalen Coker
Mike Evans
vs
Khalil Shakir
Mike Evans
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Mike Evans
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Mike Evans
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Mike Evans
vs
Denzel Boston
Mike Evans
vs
Tre Tucker
Mike Evans
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Mike Evans
vs
Keenan Allen
Nico Collins
vs
Brock Bowers
Nico Collins
vs
Chris Olave
Nico Collins
vs
George Pickens
Nico Collins
vs
A.J. Brown
Nico Collins
vs
Omarion Hampton
Nico Collins
vs
Malik Nabers
Nico Collins
vs
Chase Brown
Nico Collins
vs
Javonte Williams
Nico Collins
vs
Derrick Henry
Nico Collins
vs
Trey McBride
Nico Collins
vs
Drake London
Nico Collins
vs
Kyren Williams
Nico Collins
vs
De'Von Achane
Nico Collins
vs
Zay Flowers
Nico Collins
vs
Saquon Barkley
Nico Collins
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Nico Collins
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Nico Collins
vs
Devonta Smith
Nico Collins
vs
Justin Jefferson
Nico Collins
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Nico Collins
vs
James Cook III
Nico Collins
vs
Ladd McConkey
Nico Collins
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Nico Collins
vs
Breece Hall
Nico Collins
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Jonathan Taylor
Nico Collins
vs
Tee Higgins
Nico Collins
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Nico Collins
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D'Andre Swift
Nico Collins
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Nico Collins
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Jeremiyah Love
Nico Collins
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Christian McCaffrey
Nico Collins
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Rashee Rice
Nico Collins
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Ja'Marr Chase
Nico Collins
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Garrett Wilson
Nico Collins
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Puka Nacua
Nico Collins
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Josh Allen
Nico Collins
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Bijan Robinson
Nico Collins
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Davante Adams
Nico Collins
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Jahmyr Gibbs
Nico Collins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Nico Collins
vs
Colston Loveland
Nico Collins
vs
Luther Burden III
Nico Collins
vs
Bucky Irving
Nico Collins
vs
Jameson Williams
Nico Collins
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Nico Collins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Nico Collins
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Nico Collins
vs
DJ Moore
Nico Collins
vs
Parker Washington
Nico Collins
vs
Lamar Jackson
Nico Collins
vs
Mike Evans
Nico Collins
vs
David Montgomery
Nico Collins
vs
Cam Skattebo
Nico Collins
vs
Jadarian Price
Nico Collins
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Nico Collins
vs
Christian Watson
Nico Collins
vs
Jalen Hurts
Nico Collins
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Nico Collins
vs
Jayden Daniels
Nico Collins
vs
Tyler Warren
Nico Collins
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Nico Collins
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Nico Collins
vs
Rome Odunze
Nico Collins
vs
Joe Burrow
Nico Collins
vs
Jaylen Warren
Nico Collins
vs
Drake Maye
Nico Collins
vs
Sam Laporta
Nico Collins
vs
Rico Dowdle
Nico Collins
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Nico Collins
vs
Justin Herbert
Nico Collins
vs
Jayden Reed
Nico Collins
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Nico Collins
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Nico Collins
vs
DK Metcalf
Nico Collins
vs
Jordan Addison
Nico Collins
vs
Quentin Johnston
Nico Collins
vs
Josh Downs
Nico Collins
vs
Courtland Sutton
Nico Collins
vs
Carnell Tate
Nico Collins
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Nico Collins
vs
Stefon Diggs
Nico Collins
vs
Michael Wilson
Nico Collins
vs
Matthew Golden
Nico Collins
vs
Xavier Worthy
Nico Collins
vs
KC Concepcion
Nico Collins
vs
Alec Pierce
Nico Collins
vs
Makai Lemon
Nico Collins
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Nico Collins
vs
Romeo Doubs
Nico Collins
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Nico Collins
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Nico Collins
vs
Jalen Coker
Nico Collins
vs
Khalil Shakir
Nico Collins
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Nico Collins
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Nico Collins
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Nico Collins
vs
Denzel Boston
Nico Collins
vs
Tre Tucker
Nico Collins
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Nico Collins
vs
Keenan Allen

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