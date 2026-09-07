Wide Receiver (WR) Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Picks for Week 1 (2026)

Matt's wide receiver (WR) fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 1 of 2026. His WR lineups advice for Week 1 fantasy football start/sit decisions.
Week 1 wide receiver decisions can be tricky because matchups, target competition, and offensive roles can change from season to season. However, there are a few players you don't need to overthink. If you drafted Ja'Marr Chase, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Puka Nacua, or Jaxon Smith-Njigba, these are set-and-forget wide receivers who belong in your lineup every week.
Once you move beyond Chase, St. Brown, Nacua, and Smith-Njigba, Week 1 becomes much more interesting. Fantasy managers will have to decide which wide receivers deserve a starting spot and which ones should remain on the bench. Some players have favorable matchups but questionable target volume, while others have tremendous talent but face defenses that can limit big plays. That's where understanding opportunity becomes critical.
There are plenty of talented wide receivers across the league, but talent alone doesn't guarantee fantasy production. The right matchup, target volume, and offensive environment can make all the difference in Week 1.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 1 Starts - Potential Fantasy Football Booms
Malik Nabers- WR, New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys
Even if Malik Nabers is on some workload management in Week 1, the matchup against the Dallas Cowboys defense is too good to pass up. Last season, Dallas surrendered a league-high in receiving yards (2,907), touchdown receptions (29), and fantasy points per game against (39.3) versus opposing wide receivers. Only the Tennessee Titans allowed more yards per target than the 9.82 that the Cowboys' secondary yielded.
Nabers has yet to be cleared for Week 1 as he continues to work on his cutting and gets some contact practices under his belt. Nabers only played in four games last season, but in the one in which he faced the Cowboys, Nabers tore through that secondary like a crazed dog on a T-bone. We are talking nine receptions on 13 targets for 167 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Russell Wilson MOON BALL TO MALIK NABERS.
GIANTS LEAD. pic.twitter.com/Chl9HdjldL
— NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2025
When healthy, Nabers has averaged 18.2 fantasy points per game and recorded 60% of the Giants' receiving touchdowns along with nearly 40% of the team's receiving yard total. Nabers has also seen 0.31 targets per Route Run over the last two seasons, third only to Nacua and Josh Downs.
For Nabers, this may be a situation where he is physically capable but mentally not there.
Zay Flowers - WR, Baltimore Ravens at Indianapolis Colts
Flowers is Baltimore’s clear WR1 coming off a WR7 PPR finish, where he is coming off an 86-reception, 1,211-yard receiving campaign. Flowers also finished 2025 with his largest target share (29%), something that has steadily increased in each of his three seasons. Flowers operating from the slot seems unfair, as the Colts allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to slot receivers over the final couple of months.
Over the season, Indianapolis surrendered the most receptions (228), the third-most receiving yards (2,861), along with 8.13 yards per target and the second-most fantasy points per game (36.2) to the wide receiver position.
What makes Flowers even more appealing is that offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is bringing back the play action. Baltimore saw a 9.4% increase in play action this past preseason compared to last season. For Flowers, play action has been beneficial for the Ravens receiver, having produced 3.95 yards per route run, the fourth-highest.
Nico Collins - WR, Houston Texans vs Buffalo Bills
With Jayden Higgins lost for the season, a healthy (key word) Nico Collins is poised to see north of 30% when talking about his target share here in 2026. If Collins can hit 30% or higher, he will feed families. Even while averaging a 25% target share, Collins was producing at a 17.5 fantasy points per game clip over the last two seasons, ranking as WR9 during that span.
Nico Collins goes 57 yards on the @HoustonTexans' opening drive!
AZvsHOU on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV pic.twitter.com/LX8oQqsIfh
— NFL (@NFL) December 14, 2025
With the addition of Kayshon Boutte, we have a new wrinkle to consider. Collins has primarily been an “X” receiver; Boutte has run 75% of his routes from the X and 88% from the outside. If Houston were to keep Boutte in that role, it would allow them to move Collins around the formation and create mismatches they could easily exploit.
Buffalo was one of the better teams against wide receivers in fantasy a season ago, but that was more about volume. Worst-case scenario, the Texans' defense keeps the game close, and everything plays out as is. Best case, the Texans fall behind and have to throw more than normal.
Week 1 Sits - Potential Fantasy Football Busts
Mike Evans - WR, San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams
Mike Evans is literally the hardest player in fantasy football to trust. Evans has literally had three separate soft tissue issues since signing with the 49ers and has played perhaps a total of 15 snaps throughout training camp leading up to Week 1 of the NFL season. To make matters worse, the 49ers head to Melbourne, Australia, and play on Thursday evening.
Kyle Shanahan: “Mike is another guy who never practiced three days in a row. Trent's been like that. Christian's like that. We just talked about Greenlaw. Mike's still coming back from his injury. I think we'll get him down there the first Saturday, which I look at as a Monday, but possibly on one of these three days. But he's ahead of schedule, doing well. But we know with Mike, and where he is at in his career, we'll definitely have to treat him differently.”
Evans is projected to be active, but not without limitations. Evans at less than 100%, facing Jaylen Watson and Trent McDuffie in the secondary while Brock Purdy is dealing with Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett upfront, is a recipe for getting hurt in fantasy.
Christian Watson - WR, Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
With a likely lack of a run game, the Green Bay Packers are likely to become very one-dimensional against a team that allowed the fewest receptions (149), the third-fewest receiving touchdowns (nine), the fourth-fewest receiving yards (1,971), and leads the league in wide receiver futility, allowing a league-low 23.8 fantasy points per game to the receiver position.
Jayden Reed and rookie Matthew Golden remain significant target competitors. Watson can be the best perimeter option without becoming a true target hog; it also doesn’t help that Watson had only a 68% route share and averaged 22.9 routes per game last season. If that role does not expand immediately, his big-play profile can still produce a low-target outing, leading to volatile fantasy production.
Christian Watson may never beat the Marquez Valdes-Scantling allegations pic.twitter.com/p4XLVmqC5N
— Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) November 24, 2024
For the season, Watson’s fantasy outlook appears to be promising, but for fantasy managers, it’s probably best to have him sit this one out and see how it all goes down.
DJ Moore - WR, Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans
As stingy as the Vikings are against the pass, the Houston Texans may be even better. Houston had four members of their secondary record four interceptions, as Derek Stingley Jr., Jalen Pitre, Kamari Lassiter, and Calen Bullock each accomplished the feat. The whole band is back together in 2026, plus they added Reed Blankenship, who had four interceptions back in 2024.
Last season, Houston ranked 12th in receiving yards allowed to opposing receivers (2,183); however, they allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to the position (25.8) on a per-game basis. Fantasy is all about the matchups, and despite how the seasonal outlook looks promising for DJ Moore this season, this week is going to be a defensive battle between these two teams.
The recommendation would be to take a wait-and-see approach with Moore and how his new role is defined. Over the last two seasons, Moore has posted 0.19 targets per route run along with 1.44 yards per route run and a 0.066 first downs per route run, none of which suggests huge fantasy production.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 1 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Malik Nabers, Zay Flowers, Christian Watson, DJ Moore, Mike Evans, Nico Collins. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 1.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 1 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 1 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 1 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 1 for Malik Nabers, Zay Flowers, Christian Watson, DJ Moore, Mike Evans, Nico Collins:
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