RotoBaller staff's league-winners for the 2026 fantasy football season at the wide receiver position. Expert draft advice and targets from RotoBaller, including Luther Burden, Parker Washington, and more.
Striking gold on the wide receiver position can provide a massive boost to your fantasy football team.
In this piece, we will spotlight some of the top "league-winners" at the wide receiver position you can find within these parts of the draft from members of our RotoBaller fantasy football staff, including Rob Lorge, Adam Koffler, Dan Palyo, Nick Mariano, Matt Donnelly, Mike Florio, and Andy Smith.
Who will be this season's league winners? Let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
There are some concerns with Flowers related to his touchdown rate, as well as his red zone and end-zone utilization. However, there's no denying the kind of production he displayed this past season despite several challenging circumstances. Before we get to the good - and there's a lot of it - let's touch on the reasons why Flowers won't reach the next level.
Truthfully, there's only one reason - touchdowns. However, other players have struggled with touchdowns, specifically Trey McBride, and he was able to conquer that which held him back. Flowers' touchdown issue is a little different, but the underlying metrics display a much larger problem than just bad luck.
In 2023, Flowers ranked 35th in red zone and 71st in end zone targets among receivers. That was his rookie year, so things have gotten better, right? Well, not exactly. The following season, he ranked 73rd in red zone and 42nd in end zone targets.
This past season, Flowers finished 49th and 64th in red zone and end zone targets, respectively. Simply put, based on his utilization, there's little reason, if any, to believe he's going to score more touchdowns in the future.
Now that we got that out of the way, let's talk about all the reasons Flowers could be on the verge of another career season. Last season, he finished with 86 receptions, 1,211 yards, and five touchdowns on 118 targets. He set career-highs in targets, receptions, and yards. He did this despite the Ravens finishing the season with just 422 pass attempts. The next closest was at 469.
422 was the third-fewest pass attempts in a season since 2010. That's 16 years and 32 teams. 512 different seasons, which puts their passing attempt output below the first percentile. It would not be an exaggeration to assume that Baltimore may end up passing the ball 75-100 more times in 2026.
Not only that, but 119 of those pass attempts didn't come from Lamar Jackson, but rather Tyler Huntley and Cooper Rush. Jackson had a 7.0% touchdown rate. Huntley and Rush were at 1.7%. Jackson averaged 8.4 yards per pass attempt. The backup duo sat at just 6.1 yards per pass attempt.
This is going to be something to keep in the back of your mind as you look at where Flowers finished in a number of key statistics last season among 76 receivers with at least 50 targets last season:
- 27.7% Target Share (eighth)
- 71.2 Yards Per Game (11th)
- 36.9% of Team's Passing Yards (third)
- 2.61 Yards Per Route Run (sixth)
- 10.35 Yards Per Target (ninth)
- 5.42 Yards After the Catch Per Reception (10th)
- 33.3% First-Read Target Share (10th)
- 0.23 Missed Tackles Forced Per Reception (seventh)
- 66.7% Contested Catch Rate (12th)
- 12.0 Half-PPR PPG (13th)
- 0.44 Fantasy Points Per Route Run (seventh)
With Jackson fully healthy in 2026 and seemingly highly motivated under new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, this offense is bound to bounce back in a major way. Considering what Flowers was able to accomplish despite the dreadful working conditions last season, Flowers may not even need to score more touchdowns in 2026 to get to the next level.
"This is the third time that the Ravens have hired a new OC since drafting [Lamar Jackson] in 2018. The previous two times he won NFL MVP in the first year with the new OC."
—@LauraRutledge on Lamar Jackson working with Baltimore Ravens new OC Declan Doyle 🏈 pic.twitter.com/5cTnahFrjB
— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 29, 2026
It's quite possible, however, that Flowers finds the end zone more in 2026 simply because of the elevated quarterback play and increased passing volume. The Ravens had 422 pass attempts last year. If we elevate that to 500, which would still rank 23rd in the NFL last season, and use Flowers' averages from last year, he would have added 22 targets.
That would have resulted in 16 more catches, 226 more yards, and one more touchdown. This would have elevated his stat line to 140 targets, 102 receptions, 1,437 yards, and 6 touchdowns. This would have resulted in a 13.6 half-PPR PPG, which would have been WR10. Give him just one more touchdown, and now he's at WR8. Yeah, we're buying!
- Rob Lorge
Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers
You've been hurt by Watson in the past, I get it, but 2026 is not the year to fade the Packers' WR1.
From everything we know, he's 100% healthy heading into the season and is now nearly two years removed from ACL reconstruction.
Watson's always been a highly efficient wideout; it's just been a matter of staying healthy for him. People then wondered how he'd look coming off a torn ACL.
Well, he looked exactly like his former self. He returned in Week 8, and from then on, led all Packer wide receivers in receiving yards per game (58.8), target share (17.8%), air yards share (33.9%), targets per route run (0.23), yards per route run (2.45), first-read target share (23%), and first downs per route run (0.114).
He did that playing alongside Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks, in addition to Matthew Golden and Jayden Reed.
Doubs and Wicks are now gone. Granted, Tucker Kraft will be returning after tearing his ACL last season, but their skill sets don't overlap much.
But don't let Kraft scare you away from Watson, a big-play receiver just waiting to catch a long pass for a touchdown.
He ranked first among all receivers in deep targets from Week 8 on. He did so on just a 68.6% route participation rate coming off an ACL tear. Think about that for a second!
Now the target tree has been consolidated by two wide receivers. We know for sure Watson is locked into an every-down role for this 2026 Packers team.
He's competing for targets with Reed and Golden. And from what we've seen in training camp and the preseason, it'll be mostly Golden playing in 12 personnel.
Considering Golden has never been much of a target earner (never over 19% dating back to his college days), Watson could be the first read even more in 2026.
He's also no longer competing for red zone targets with Doubs, who tied for eighth among wideouts in red zone targets a season ago.
And if he gets used creatively as he did in the preseason, Watson could take his game to a whole new level.
- Adam Koffler
Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears
I want as many pieces of the Chicago offense as humanly possible. That includes both Colston Loveland and Burden.
Both guys were drafted by Ben Johnson and the new coaching staff in 2025. D.J. Moore is gone, and Rome Odunze, while probably a good player, was drafted by the previous regime in 2024.
Burden didn't get much playing time early on as a rookie, but he made the most of his opportunities when on the field.
Despite sharing the field with Moore, Odunze, and Loveland, it was Burden that led the team in targets per route run (0.26), yards per route run (2.83), first downs per route run (0.117), designed targets (17), and fantasy points per route run (0.56).
To say he was efficient as a rookie doesn't do it justice. He was historically efficient as a rookie.
Top Rookie WR Seasons by YPRR
+ min. 200 routes, since 2010
1. Odell Beckham Jr., 2014 (2.75)
2. LUTHER BURDEN, 2025 (2.69) 👀👀
3. AJ Brown, 2019 (2.67)
4. Justin Jefferson, 2020 (2.66)
5. Puka Nacua, 2023 (2.59)
6. Ladd McConkey, 2024 (2.59)
7. Ja'Marr Chase, 2021 (2.51)
8.… pic.twitter.com/WR560dcpPE
— Scott Barrett (@ScottBarrettDFB) March 30, 2026
Based on the list of players above, if Burden doesn't take a massive leap in Year 2, he'd be considered a historical outlier.
And if the numbers don't convince you to click his name in the 5th round, Burden immediately opened training camp as the top target for Caleb Williams.
Bears Camp Day 1 Updates:
🔹Luther Burden III got a TON of targets — inside & outside, flashed quicker route running
🔹Rome Odunze healthy & explosive in individual (no catches in team drills)
🔹Caleb Williams & the QBs got the ball out on time — solid day overall
🔹Jaylon…
— Ficky (@itsfickybaby) July 29, 2026
His head coach is buying stock, his general manager is buying stock, and thus you, the fantasy manager, should be buying stock in Burden heading into the 2026 season.
Burden is Johnson's easy button. This is his new Amon-Ra St. Brown that he handpicked in the 2025 NFL Draft. Even with his minor injury, Burden is currently "100%" per the Bears coaching staff and could even be had at a slight discount.
- Adam Koffler
Dontayvion Wicks, Philadelphia Eagles
ADP: 163
It's easy to like DeVonta Smith this year with A.J. Brown out of town and a new offensive coordinator in town. But Smith is going to cost you a late-second or early third-round pick. I'm fine with that, but I think the real value could come from targeting some of the other Eagles with much lower ADPs.
Dallas Goedert is one candidate to soak up more targets, while Wicks and rookie Makai Lemon are the two receivers who are expected to compete for the WR2 role. Lemon was a first-round pick for Philadelphia this year, but he just returned to practice this week after missing three weeks with a hamstring injury.
The learning curve for rookies can be steep, and while Lemon will most certainly have a role this year, his absence from practice has led to Wicks establishing very good chemistry with Hurts as he's turned heads with his ability to get open and run crisp routes.
Dontayvion Wicks gets separation on Charles Woods in 1v1s pic.twitter.com/tUCdmggkTI
— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) August 19, 2026
Wicks wasn't on the field a lot for the Packers, playing just 38.8% of the offensive snaps. But he made some very big catches during the course of the year, two of which came in the playoffs against the Bears. He actually led the Packers in first-read target rate at 87% and was second behind our guy Matthew Golden in route participation rate.
When he was used, he was productive, and the opportunity to be used more often in another good offense (that can hopefully get back to being elite under new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion) makes him a very appealing late-round target.
I'm drafting him every chance I get as I think he has some of the most upside of any player being taken that late in drafts.
- Dan Palyo
Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers
This ADP is downright disrespectful. I'd assume that several of your draft rooms will have managers who are eyeing to pull Coker up, but the data is what the data is. This must be what it's like to find a mispriced lotto ticket in the wild, like a $20 scratcher that you got for $5.
It’s rare to see an undrafted free agent shine so brightly alongside a pair of first-round picks, but that’s what we’ve got in Coker alongside Tetairoa McMillan and Xavier Legette. Bryce Young is the only obstacle to greatness (a large hurdle, no doubt) after Coker got more involved in the final month after a preseason quad strain saw him start the season on the injured reserve.
And when the lights shone brightest, he pulled in nine of his 12 targets for 134 yards and a score in the exciting 34-31 Wild Card Round loss to the Rams. McMillan notched 5-81-0 on seven looks. So between Week 13 and the WC loss, Coker had a 28-378-4 line (TMac 19-312-2) with 35 targets (32), four red-zone looks (1), five missed tackles (1), and 26 first-read looks (24). Let’s see if the trend is real.
Oh my 🥶 pic.twitter.com/wuOTjIREuw
— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 17, 2026
- Nick Mariano
Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers
In 14 games, Quentin Johnston produced 171.2 fantasy points (12.2) and finished as the WR30 in fantasy, 12 spots ahead of where his current ADP suggests. In seven of 14 contests, Johnston topped 15 fantasy points, offering fantasy managers one of the best returns on their draft investments.
For Johnston, there are several reasons to believe he can once again outperform his ADP. First, Mike McDaniel takes over play calling, one of the brightest offensive minds in the NFL. Under McDaniel’s guidance, both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle were productive fantasy receivers.
Second, Keenan Allen is not projected to return to the team, which suggests a large percentage of the 122 vacated targets could find themselves heading in Johnson's direction. Johnson caught 51 of 85 targets last season, so even if he were to inherit a 25% increase, that would put him around 115 targets.
Finally, Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater return after missing significant action last season, providing protection for Justin Herbert and affording him time to take shots down the field and into the end zone. Johnston has a realistic path to a 1,000-yard season after finishing 2025 with 735 receiving yards.
If Johnston can hit that milestone and repeat the touchdown production (eight), the additional volume could push him into the 75 reception range. As a result, 223 fantasy points are attainable, which would make him a fringe WR1.
- Matt Donnelly
DJ Moore, Buffalo Bills
DJ Moore is my guy at WR this season. First, he was targeted more in the playoffs than in any regular-season game. He led all Bears receivers in playoff yards. He led all Bears receivers in yards on passes when Caleb Williams held the ball for 2.5 or more seconds. Josh Allen has never averaged less than 2.9 seconds to throw.
Moore’s improvising style simply fits Allen well. Plus, he has a history of success under Joe Brady. Lastly, there is incentive for both the Bills and Moore to put up numbers this year. In the range of outcomes is a career year, passing-wise, from Allen. Moore brings WR1 value at a WR3 price.
“As the leader of the DJ Moore hype train I just gotta ask… what took everyone so long?”
That and 4 other players I am pounding the table for this draft season! pic.twitter.com/wDQr7tZofz
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) August 18, 2026
- Mike Florio
Deebo Samuel Sr., WR - San Francisco 49ers
When looking at the wide receiver position, Deebo Samuel might be the most mispriced player. Samuel rejoined the 49ers earlier this offseason to play a major role with Ricky Pearsall (knee) down for the season. He will likely slot in as the team's No. 2 WR alongside future Hall of Famer Mike Evans, emerging rookie De'Zhaun Stribling, and veteran tight end George Kittle.
However, Evans has been no stranger to injuries, and Kittle is working his way back from a torn Achilles injury, which could open the door for Samuel to not only take on a high target share, but to be Brock Purdy's most consistent option.
Even though his ADP is outside the top 10 rounds, Samuel greatly outperformed this price tag last season.
Samuel spent the 2025 season in Washington and enjoyed a hot start before regressing following the injuries to Jayden Daniels. Over his first 11 games (Weeks 1 through 13; did not play in Week 7), Samuel averaged a solid 13.8 PPR points per game while drawing 6.8 targets per game. Over the first five games of the season, Samuel was even more dominant, totaling 17.7 PPR points per game.
During this shorter stretch, Samuel was the WR7, and over the longer noted stretch, Samuel was the WR16 (on a per-game basis). Samuel was putting up near-WR1 production for nearly the majority of the season, despite having unstable QB play due to injuries.
He will now slide into a very familiar offense that has many questions for his receiving room.
Don't let the age scare you. Even if Samuel matches his production from last season, he will be a weekly WR2 in all formats and provide immense value at his current ADP.
- Andy Smith
Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars
If you follow me on X, you know I'm one of the biggest Washington supporters out there. I've even gone as far as to call him "Parker Godwin" and "Parker St. Brown."
I truly believe that's in his range of outcomes this season. Prime Chris Godwin or St. Brown. Just like he did down the stretch last season, Washington is going to be a target hog in Year 2 with Liam Coen.
Not to mention Liam Coen’s slot receivers in the NFL have ALWAYS cooked
Fantasy points per game for his primary slot WR
◻️ Cooper Kupp (2022) - 22.4
◻️ Chris Godwin (2024) - 19.7
◻️ Parker Washington (2025) - 15.2 (after the bye, despite multiple games less than 50% snap share) https://t.co/8QnghwAQlr
— Adam Koffler (@AdamKoffler) June 28, 2026
As of writing this article, Washington is out of practice with an undisclosed injury, but he's fully expected to return this coming week. My guess is that his agent told him not to play until he gets a well-deserved contract extension.
Many were skeptical of Washington's stretch after the Jaguars' bye week last season that had him ranked among the upper echelon of wide receivers in the NFL.
But since OTAs and training camp opened up, it's been nothing but praise, head turning, and a constant drumbeat from beat reporters screaming about Washington and how he's easily the new WR1 in town.
Notes and unofficial stats from the Jaguars' Teal & White mock game (Teal won 19-12):
QB Trevor Lawrence was 15 of 29 passes for 212 yards and 3 TDs. Parker Washington, Brian Thomas Jr., and LeQuint Allen had TD catches. Washington had six catches for 118 yards and TD.
— Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) August 7, 2026
And don't worry about Travis Hunter. Reports are that he's been entering the game for Brian Thomas Jr. when called upon. They're not putting too much on his plate as he's locked into a full-time CB role in Year 2.
Not only that, but Thomas is the guy coming off the field for Hunter. That means Washington will be an every-down player in 2026. That's something he wasn't most of the 2025 season.
If you leave this article with only one takeaway, it's to draft Parker Washington ahead of ADP. Don't wait until Round 7. Take him in Round 6. Heck, I'd even consider the guy in Round 5 in some cases.
- Adam Koffler
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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Luther Burden, Parker Washington, Christian Watson, Deebo Samuel, Jalen Coker, Dontayvion Wicks, Quentin Johnston. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.
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