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Fantasy Football League-Winners: 9 Must-Have Wide Receivers to Draft (RotoBaller Staff Roundtable)

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Luther Burden III - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers

RotoBaller staff's league-winners for the 2026 fantasy football season at the wide receiver position. Expert draft advice and targets from RotoBaller, including Luther Burden, Parker Washington, and more.

Striking gold on the wide receiver position can provide a massive boost to your fantasy football team.

In this piece, we will spotlight some of the top "league-winners" at the wide receiver position you can find within these parts of the draft from members of our RotoBaller fantasy football staff, including Rob Lorge, Adam Koffler, Dan Palyo, Nick Mariano, Matt Donnelly, Mike Florio, and Andy Smith.

Who will be this season's league winners? Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

There are some concerns with Flowers related to his touchdown rate, as well as his red zone and end-zone utilization. However, there's no denying the kind of production he displayed this past season despite several challenging circumstances. Before we get to the good - and there's a lot of it - let's touch on the reasons why Flowers won't reach the next level.

Truthfully, there's only one reason - touchdowns. However, other players have struggled with touchdowns, specifically Trey McBride, and he was able to conquer that which held him back. Flowers' touchdown issue is a little different, but the underlying metrics display a much larger problem than just bad luck.

In 2023, Flowers ranked 35th in red zone and 71st in end zone targets among receivers. That was his rookie year, so things have gotten better, right? Well, not exactly. The following season, he ranked 73rd in red zone and 42nd in end zone targets.

This past season, Flowers finished 49th and 64th in red zone and end zone targets, respectively. Simply put, based on his utilization, there's little reason, if any, to believe he's going to score more touchdowns in the future.

Now that we got that out of the way, let's talk about all the reasons Flowers could be on the verge of another career season. Last season, he finished with 86 receptions, 1,211 yards, and five touchdowns on 118 targets. He set career-highs in targets, receptions, and yards. He did this despite the Ravens finishing the season with just 422 pass attempts. The next closest was at 469.

422 was the third-fewest pass attempts in a season since 2010. That's 16 years and 32 teams. 512 different seasons, which puts their passing attempt output below the first percentile. It would not be an exaggeration to assume that Baltimore may end up passing the ball 75-100 more times in 2026.

Not only that, but 119 of those pass attempts didn't come from Lamar Jackson, but rather Tyler Huntley and Cooper Rush. Jackson had a 7.0% touchdown rate. Huntley and Rush were at 1.7%. Jackson averaged 8.4 yards per pass attempt. The backup duo sat at just 6.1 yards per pass attempt.

This is going to be something to keep in the back of your mind as you look at where Flowers finished in a number of key statistics last season among 76 receivers with at least 50 targets last season:

  • 27.7% Target Share (eighth)
  • 71.2 Yards Per Game (11th)
  • 36.9% of Team's Passing Yards (third)
  • 2.61 Yards Per Route Run (sixth)
  • 10.35 Yards Per Target (ninth)
  • 5.42 Yards After the Catch Per Reception (10th)
  • 33.3% First-Read Target Share (10th)
  • 0.23 Missed Tackles Forced Per Reception (seventh)
  • 66.7% Contested Catch Rate (12th)
  • 12.0 Half-PPR PPG (13th)
  • 0.44 Fantasy Points Per Route Run (seventh)

With Jackson fully healthy in 2026 and seemingly highly motivated under new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, this offense is bound to bounce back in a major way. Considering what Flowers was able to accomplish despite the dreadful working conditions last season, Flowers may not even need to score more touchdowns in 2026 to get to the next level.

It's quite possible, however, that Flowers finds the end zone more in 2026 simply because of the elevated quarterback play and increased passing volume. The Ravens had 422 pass attempts last year. If we elevate that to 500, which would still rank 23rd in the NFL last season, and use Flowers' averages from last year, he would have added 22 targets.

That would have resulted in 16 more catches, 226 more yards, and one more touchdown. This would have elevated his stat line to 140 targets, 102 receptions, 1,437 yards, and 6 touchdowns. This would have resulted in a 13.6 half-PPR PPG, which would have been WR10. Give him just one more touchdown, and now he's at WR8. Yeah, we're buying!

- Rob Lorge

 

Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

You've been hurt by Watson in the past, I get it, but 2026 is not the year to fade the Packers' WR1.

From everything we know, he's 100% healthy heading into the season and is now nearly two years removed from ACL reconstruction.

Watson's always been a highly efficient wideout; it's just been a matter of staying healthy for him. People then wondered how he'd look coming off a torn ACL.

Well, he looked exactly like his former self. He returned in Week 8, and from then on, led all Packer wide receivers in receiving yards per game (58.8), target share (17.8%), air yards share (33.9%), targets per route run (0.23), yards per route run (2.45), first-read target share (23%), and first downs per route run (0.114).

He did that playing alongside Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks, in addition to Matthew Golden and Jayden Reed.

Doubs and Wicks are now gone. Granted, Tucker Kraft will be returning after tearing his ACL last season, but their skill sets don't overlap much.

But don't let Kraft scare you away from Watson, a big-play receiver just waiting to catch a long pass for a touchdown.

He ranked first among all receivers in deep targets from Week 8 on. He did so on just a 68.6% route participation rate coming off an ACL tear. Think about that for a second!

Now the target tree has been consolidated by two wide receivers. We know for sure Watson is locked into an every-down role for this 2026 Packers team.

He's competing for targets with Reed and Golden. And from what we've seen in training camp and the preseason, it'll be mostly Golden playing in 12 personnel.

Considering Golden has never been much of a target earner (never over 19% dating back to his college days), Watson could be the first read even more in 2026.

He's also no longer competing for red zone targets with Doubs, who tied for eighth among wideouts in red zone targets a season ago.

And if he gets used creatively as he did in the preseason, Watson could take his game to a whole new level.

- Adam Koffler

 

Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears

I want as many pieces of the Chicago offense as humanly possible. That includes both Colston Loveland and Burden.

Both guys were drafted by Ben Johnson and the new coaching staff in 2025. D.J. Moore is gone, and Rome Odunze, while probably a good player, was drafted by the previous regime in 2024.

Burden didn't get much playing time early on as a rookie, but he made the most of his opportunities when on the field.

Despite sharing the field with Moore, Odunze, and Loveland, it was Burden that led the team in targets per route run (0.26), yards per route run (2.83), first downs per route run (0.117), designed targets (17), and fantasy points per route run (0.56).

To say he was efficient as a rookie doesn't do it justice. He was historically efficient as a rookie.

Based on the list of players above, if Burden doesn't take a massive leap in Year 2, he'd be considered a historical outlier.

And if the numbers don't convince you to click his name in the 5th round, Burden immediately opened training camp as the top target for Caleb Williams.

His head coach is buying stock, his general manager is buying stock, and thus you, the fantasy manager, should be buying stock in Burden heading into the 2026 season.

Burden is Johnson's easy button. This is his new Amon-Ra St. Brown that he handpicked in the 2025 NFL Draft. Even with his minor injury, Burden is currently "100%" per the Bears coaching staff and could even be had at a slight discount.

- Adam Koffler

 

Dontayvion Wicks, Philadelphia Eagles

ADP: 163

It's easy to like DeVonta Smith this year with A.J. Brown out of town and a new offensive coordinator in town. But Smith is going to cost you a late-second or early third-round pick. I'm fine with that, but I think the real value could come from targeting some of the other Eagles with much lower ADPs.

Dallas Goedert is one candidate to soak up more targets, while Wicks and rookie Makai Lemon are the two receivers who are expected to compete for the WR2 role. Lemon was a first-round pick for Philadelphia this year, but he just returned to practice this week after missing three weeks with a hamstring injury.

The learning curve for rookies can be steep, and while Lemon will most certainly have a role this year, his absence from practice has led to Wicks establishing very good chemistry with Hurts as he's turned heads with his ability to get open and run crisp routes.

Wicks wasn't on the field a lot for the Packers, playing just 38.8% of the offensive snaps. But he made some very big catches during the course of the year, two of which came in the playoffs against the Bears. He actually led the Packers in first-read target rate at 87% and was second behind our guy Matthew Golden in route participation rate.

When he was used, he was productive, and the opportunity to be used more often in another good offense (that can hopefully get back to being elite under new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion) makes him a very appealing late-round target.

I'm drafting him every chance I get as I think he has some of the most upside of any player being taken that late in drafts.

- Dan Palyo

 

Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers

This ADP is downright disrespectful. I'd assume that several of your draft rooms will have managers who are eyeing to pull Coker up, but the data is what the data is. This must be what it's like to find a mispriced lotto ticket in the wild, like a $20 scratcher that you got for $5.

It’s rare to see an undrafted free agent shine so brightly alongside a pair of first-round picks, but that’s what we’ve got in Coker alongside Tetairoa McMillan and Xavier Legette. Bryce Young is the only obstacle to greatness (a large hurdle, no doubt) after Coker got more involved in the final month after a preseason quad strain saw him start the season on the injured reserve.

And when the lights shone brightest, he pulled in nine of his 12 targets for 134 yards and a score in the exciting 34-31 Wild Card Round loss to the Rams. McMillan notched 5-81-0 on seven looks. So between Week 13 and the WC loss, Coker had a 28-378-4 line (TMac 19-312-2) with 35 targets (32), four red-zone looks (1), five missed tackles (1), and 26 first-read looks (24). Let’s see if the trend is real.

- Nick Mariano

 

Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers

In 14 games, Quentin Johnston produced 171.2 fantasy points (12.2) and finished as the WR30 in fantasy, 12 spots ahead of where his current ADP suggests. In seven of 14 contests, Johnston topped 15 fantasy points, offering fantasy managers one of the best returns on their draft investments.

For Johnston, there are several reasons to believe he can once again outperform his ADP. First, Mike McDaniel takes over play calling, one of the brightest offensive minds in the NFL. Under McDaniel’s guidance, both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle were productive fantasy receivers.

Second, Keenan Allen is not projected to return to the team, which suggests a large percentage of the 122 vacated targets could find themselves heading in Johnson's direction. Johnson caught 51 of 85 targets last season, so even if he were to inherit a 25% increase, that would put him around 115 targets.

Finally, Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater return after missing significant action last season, providing protection for Justin Herbert and affording him time to take shots down the field and into the end zone. Johnston has a realistic path to a 1,000-yard season after finishing 2025 with 735 receiving yards.

If Johnston can hit that milestone and repeat the touchdown production (eight), the additional volume could push him into the 75 reception range. As a result, 223 fantasy points are attainable, which would make him a fringe WR1.

- Matt Donnelly

 

DJ Moore, Buffalo Bills

DJ Moore is my guy at WR this season. First, he was targeted more in the playoffs than in any regular-season game. He led all Bears receivers in playoff yards. He led all Bears receivers in yards on passes when Caleb Williams held the ball for 2.5 or more seconds. Josh Allen has never averaged less than 2.9 seconds to throw.

Moore’s improvising style simply fits Allen well. Plus, he has a history of success under Joe Brady. Lastly, there is incentive for both the Bills and Moore to put up numbers this year. In the range of outcomes is a career year, passing-wise, from Allen. Moore brings WR1 value at a WR3 price.

- Mike Florio

 

Deebo Samuel Sr., WR - San Francisco 49ers

When looking at the wide receiver position, Deebo Samuel might be the most mispriced player. Samuel rejoined the 49ers earlier this offseason to play a major role with Ricky Pearsall (knee) down for the season. He will likely slot in as the team's No. 2 WR alongside future Hall of Famer Mike Evans, emerging rookie De'Zhaun Stribling, and veteran tight end George Kittle.

However, Evans has been no stranger to injuries, and Kittle is working his way back from a torn Achilles injury, which could open the door for Samuel to not only take on a high target share, but to be Brock Purdy's most consistent option.

Even though his ADP is outside the top 10 rounds, Samuel greatly outperformed this price tag last season.

Samuel spent the 2025 season in Washington and enjoyed a hot start before regressing following the injuries to Jayden Daniels. Over his first 11 games (Weeks 1 through 13; did not play in Week 7), Samuel averaged a solid 13.8 PPR points per game while drawing 6.8 targets per game. Over the first five games of the season, Samuel was even more dominant, totaling 17.7 PPR points per game.

During this shorter stretch, Samuel was the WR7, and over the longer noted stretch, Samuel was the WR16 (on a per-game basis). Samuel was putting up near-WR1 production for nearly the majority of the season, despite having unstable QB play due to injuries.

He will now slide into a very familiar offense that has many questions for his receiving room.

Don't let the age scare you. Even if Samuel matches his production from last season, he will be a weekly WR2 in all formats and provide immense value at his current ADP.

- Andy Smith

 

Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars

If you follow me on X, you know I'm one of the biggest Washington supporters out there. I've even gone as far as to call him "Parker Godwin" and "Parker St. Brown."

I truly believe that's in his range of outcomes this season. Prime Chris Godwin or St. Brown. Just like he did down the stretch last season, Washington is going to be a target hog in Year 2 with Liam Coen.

As of writing this article, Washington is out of practice with an undisclosed injury, but he's fully expected to return this coming week. My guess is that his agent told him not to play until he gets a well-deserved contract extension.

Many were skeptical of Washington's stretch after the Jaguars' bye week last season that had him ranked among the upper echelon of wide receivers in the NFL.

But since OTAs and training camp opened up, it's been nothing but praise, head turning, and a constant drumbeat from beat reporters screaming about Washington and how he's easily the new WR1 in town.

And don't worry about Travis Hunter. Reports are that he's been entering the game for Brian Thomas Jr. when called upon. They're not putting too much on his plate as he's locked into a full-time CB role in Year 2.

Not only that, but Thomas is the guy coming off the field for Hunter. That means Washington will be an every-down player in 2026. That's something he wasn't most of the 2025 season.

If you leave this article with only one takeaway, it's to draft Parker Washington ahead of ADP. Don't wait until Round 7. Take him in Round 6. Heck, I'd even consider the guy in Round 5 in some cases.

- Adam Koffler

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

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2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Luther Burden, Parker Washington, Christian Watson, Deebo Samuel, Jalen Coker, Dontayvion Wicks, Quentin Johnston. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Luther Burden, Parker Washington, Christian Watson, Deebo Samuel, Jalen Coker, Dontayvion Wicks, Quentin Johnston:

Luther Burden III
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Colston Loveland
Luther Burden III
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Jameson Williams
Luther Burden III
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Jaylen Waddle
Luther Burden III
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Terry Mclaurin
Luther Burden III
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Davante Adams
Luther Burden III
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Tetairoa McMillan
Luther Burden III
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Emeka Egbuka
Luther Burden III
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Bucky Irving
Luther Burden III
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Josh Allen
Luther Burden III
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DJ Moore
Luther Burden III
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Garrett Wilson
Luther Burden III
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Parker Washington
Luther Burden III
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Rashee Rice
Luther Burden III
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Mike Evans
Luther Burden III
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Jeremiyah Love
Luther Burden III
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David Montgomery
Luther Burden III
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D'Andre Swift
Luther Burden III
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Lamar Jackson
Luther Burden III
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Breece Hall
Luther Burden III
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Cam Skattebo
Luther Burden III
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Tee Higgins
Luther Burden III
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Jadarian Price
Luther Burden III
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Luther Burden III
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Christian Watson
Luther Burden III
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Ladd McConkey
Luther Burden III
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Jalen Hurts
Luther Burden III
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Devonta Smith
Luther Burden III
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Luther Burden III
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Ashton Jeanty
Luther Burden III
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Bhayshul Tuten
Luther Burden III
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Zay Flowers
Luther Burden III
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Jayden Daniels
Luther Burden III
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Javonte Williams
Luther Burden III
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Tyler Warren
Luther Burden III
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Trey McBride
Luther Burden III
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Luther Burden III
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Kyren Williams
Luther Burden III
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Quinshon Judkins
Luther Burden III
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Malik Nabers
Luther Burden III
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Rome Odunze
Luther Burden III
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A.J. Brown
Luther Burden III
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Joe Burrow
Luther Burden III
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Chris Olave
Luther Burden III
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Jaylen Warren
Luther Burden III
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Nico Collins
Luther Burden III
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Drake Maye
Luther Burden III
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Brock Bowers
Luther Burden III
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Luther Burden III
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George Pickens
Luther Burden III
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Rico Dowdle
Luther Burden III
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Omarion Hampton
Luther Burden III
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TreVeyon Henderson
Luther Burden III
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Derrick Henry
Luther Burden III
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Justin Herbert
Luther Burden III
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Drake London
Luther Burden III
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Caleb Williams
Luther Burden III
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Chase Brown
Luther Burden III
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Trevor Lawrence
Luther Burden III
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Kenneth Walker III
Luther Burden III
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Tucker Kraft
Luther Burden III
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De'Von Achane
Luther Burden III
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Jayden Reed
Luther Burden III
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Saquon Barkley
Luther Burden III
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Dak Prescott
Luther Burden III
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Justin Jefferson
Luther Burden III
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Sam Laporta
Luther Burden III
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James Cook III
Luther Burden III
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MarShawn Lloyd
Luther Burden III
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CeeDee Lamb
Luther Burden III
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Chris Godwin Jr.
Luther Burden III
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Luther Burden III
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Tony Pollard
Luther Burden III
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Jonathan Taylor
Luther Burden III
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DK Metcalf
Luther Burden III
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Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Luther Burden III
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J.K. Dobbins
Luther Burden III
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Christian McCaffrey
Luther Burden III
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Jordan Addison
Luther Burden III
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Ja'Marr Chase
Luther Burden III
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Jonathon Brooks
Luther Burden III
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Puka Nacua
Luther Burden III
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Josh Downs
Luther Burden III
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Courtland Sutton
Luther Burden III
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Carnell Tate
Luther Burden III
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Michael Wilson
Luther Burden III
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Michael Pittman Jr.
Luther Burden III
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Xavier Worthy
Luther Burden III
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Stefon Diggs
Luther Burden III
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Matthew Golden
Luther Burden III
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KC Concepcion
Luther Burden III
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Alec Pierce
Luther Burden III
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Makai Lemon
Luther Burden III
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Romeo Doubs
Luther Burden III
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De'Zhaun Stribling
Luther Burden III
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Wan'dale Robinson
Luther Burden III
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Jakobi Meyers
Luther Burden III
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Khalil Shakir
Luther Burden III
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Rashid Shaheed
Luther Burden III
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Jalen McMillan
Luther Burden III
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Jordyn Tyson
Luther Burden III
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Denzel Boston
Luther Burden III
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Tre Tucker
Luther Burden III
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Ryan Flournoy
Luther Burden III
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Keenan Allen
Luther Burden III
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Kayshon Boutte
Luther Burden III
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Tre Harris
Luther Burden III
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Jalen Nailor
Luther Burden III
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Calvin Ridley
Luther Burden III
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Pat Bryant
Luther Burden III
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Adonai Mitchell
Luther Burden III
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Ja'Kobi Lane
Luther Burden III
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Devaughn Vele
Luther Burden III
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Caleb Douglas
Luther Burden III
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Jauan Jennings
Parker Washington
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DJ Moore
Parker Washington
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Mike Evans
Parker Washington
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Bucky Irving
Parker Washington
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David Montgomery
Parker Washington
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Tetairoa McMillan
Parker Washington
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Lamar Jackson
Parker Washington
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Terry Mclaurin
Parker Washington
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Cam Skattebo
Parker Washington
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Jameson Williams
Parker Washington
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Jadarian Price
Parker Washington
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Luther Burden III
Parker Washington
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Christian Watson
Parker Washington
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Colston Loveland
Parker Washington
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Jalen Hurts
Parker Washington
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Jaylen Waddle
Parker Washington
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Rhamondre Stevenson
Parker Washington
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Davante Adams
Parker Washington
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Bhayshul Tuten
Parker Washington
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Emeka Egbuka
Parker Washington
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Jayden Daniels
Parker Washington
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Josh Allen
Parker Washington
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Tyler Warren
Parker Washington
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Garrett Wilson
Parker Washington
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Marvin Harrison Jr.
Parker Washington
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Rashee Rice
Parker Washington
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Quinshon Judkins
Parker Washington
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Jeremiyah Love
Parker Washington
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Rome Odunze
Parker Washington
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D'Andre Swift
Parker Washington
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Joe Burrow
Parker Washington
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Breece Hall
Parker Washington
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Jaylen Warren
Parker Washington
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Tee Higgins
Parker Washington
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Drake Maye
Parker Washington
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Travis Etienne Jr.
Parker Washington
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Brian Thomas Jr.
Parker Washington
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Ladd McConkey
Parker Washington
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Rico Dowdle
Parker Washington
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Devonta Smith
Parker Washington
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Parker Washington
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Ashton Jeanty
Parker Washington
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Justin Herbert
Parker Washington
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Zay Flowers
Parker Washington
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Caleb Williams
Parker Washington
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Javonte Williams
Parker Washington
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Trevor Lawrence
Parker Washington
vs
Trey McBride
Parker Washington
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Tucker Kraft
Parker Washington
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Kyren Williams
Parker Washington
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Jayden Reed
Parker Washington
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Malik Nabers
Parker Washington
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Dak Prescott
Parker Washington
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A.J. Brown
Parker Washington
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Sam Laporta
Parker Washington
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Chris Olave
Parker Washington
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MarShawn Lloyd
Parker Washington
vs
Nico Collins
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Brock Bowers
Parker Washington
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Tony Pollard
Parker Washington
vs
George Pickens
Parker Washington
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DK Metcalf
Parker Washington
vs
Omarion Hampton
Parker Washington
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Parker Washington
vs
Derrick Henry
Parker Washington
vs
Jordan Addison
Parker Washington
vs
Drake London
Parker Washington
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Parker Washington
vs
Chase Brown
Parker Washington
vs
Blake Corum
Parker Washington
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Parker Washington
vs
Quentin Johnston
Parker Washington
vs
De'Von Achane
Parker Washington
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Josh Downs
Parker Washington
vs
Saquon Barkley
Parker Washington
vs
Brock Purdy
Parker Washington
vs
Justin Jefferson
Parker Washington
vs
Courtland Sutton
Parker Washington
vs
James Cook III
Parker Washington
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Carnell Tate
Parker Washington
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Puka Nacua
Parker Washington
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Parker Washington
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Parker Washington
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Amon-Ra St. Brown
Parker Washington
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CeeDee Lamb
Parker Washington
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Michael Wilson
Parker Washington
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Parker Washington
vs
Xavier Worthy
Parker Washington
vs
Stefon Diggs
Parker Washington
vs
Matthew Golden
Parker Washington
vs
KC Concepcion
Parker Washington
vs
Alec Pierce
Parker Washington
vs
Makai Lemon
Parker Washington
vs
Romeo Doubs
Parker Washington
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Parker Washington
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Parker Washington
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Parker Washington
vs
Khalil Shakir
Parker Washington
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Parker Washington
vs
Jalen McMillan
Parker Washington
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Parker Washington
vs
Denzel Boston
Parker Washington
vs
Tre Tucker
Parker Washington
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Parker Washington
vs
Keenan Allen
Parker Washington
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Parker Washington
vs
Tre Harris
Parker Washington
vs
Jalen Nailor
Parker Washington
vs
Calvin Ridley
Parker Washington
vs
Pat Bryant
Parker Washington
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Parker Washington
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Parker Washington
vs
Devaughn Vele
Parker Washington
vs
Caleb Douglas
Christian Watson
vs
Jadarian Price
Christian Watson
vs
Jalen Hurts
Christian Watson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Christian Watson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Christian Watson
vs
Lamar Jackson
Christian Watson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Christian Watson
vs
David Montgomery
Christian Watson
vs
Jayden Daniels
Christian Watson
vs
Mike Evans
Christian Watson
vs
Tyler Warren
Christian Watson
vs
Parker Washington
Christian Watson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
DJ Moore
Christian Watson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Christian Watson
vs
Bucky Irving
Christian Watson
vs
Rome Odunze
Christian Watson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Christian Watson
vs
Joe Burrow
Christian Watson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Christian Watson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Christian Watson
vs
Jameson Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Drake Maye
Christian Watson
vs
Luther Burden III
Christian Watson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Colston Loveland
Christian Watson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Christian Watson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Christian Watson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Christian Watson
vs
Davante Adams
Christian Watson
vs
Justin Herbert
Christian Watson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Christian Watson
vs
Caleb Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Josh Allen
Christian Watson
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Christian Watson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Christian Watson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Christian Watson
vs
Rashee Rice
Christian Watson
vs
Jayden Reed
Christian Watson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Christian Watson
vs
Dak Prescott
Christian Watson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Christian Watson
vs
Sam Laporta
Christian Watson
vs
Breece Hall
Christian Watson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Christian Watson
vs
Tee Higgins
Christian Watson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Tony Pollard
Christian Watson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Christian Watson
vs
DK Metcalf
Christian Watson
vs
Devonta Smith
Christian Watson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Christian Watson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Christian Watson
vs
Jordan Addison
Christian Watson
vs
Zay Flowers
Christian Watson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Christian Watson
vs
Javonte Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Blake Corum
Christian Watson
vs
Trey McBride
Christian Watson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Christian Watson
vs
Kyren Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Josh Downs
Christian Watson
vs
Malik Nabers
Christian Watson
vs
Brock Purdy
Christian Watson
vs
A.J. Brown
Christian Watson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Christian Watson
vs
Chris Olave
Christian Watson
vs
Carnell Tate
Christian Watson
vs
Nico Collins
Christian Watson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Christian Watson
vs
Brock Bowers
Christian Watson
vs
Jordan Mason
Christian Watson
vs
George Pickens
Christian Watson
vs
Jaxson Dart
Christian Watson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Christian Watson
vs
Matthew Stafford
Christian Watson
vs
Derrick Henry
Christian Watson
vs
Michael Wilson
Christian Watson
vs
Drake London
Christian Watson
vs
RJ Harvey
Christian Watson
vs
Puka Nacua
Christian Watson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Christian Watson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Christian Watson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Christian Watson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Christian Watson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Christian Watson
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Christian Watson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Christian Watson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Christian Watson
vs
Matthew Golden
Christian Watson
vs
KC Concepcion
Christian Watson
vs
Alec Pierce
Christian Watson
vs
Makai Lemon
Christian Watson
vs
Romeo Doubs
Christian Watson
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Christian Watson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Christian Watson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Christian Watson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Christian Watson
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Christian Watson
vs
Jalen McMillan
Christian Watson
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Christian Watson
vs
Denzel Boston
Christian Watson
vs
Tre Tucker
Christian Watson
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Christian Watson
vs
Keenan Allen
Christian Watson
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Christian Watson
vs
Tre Harris
Christian Watson
vs
Jalen Nailor
Christian Watson
vs
Calvin Ridley
Christian Watson
vs
Pat Bryant
Christian Watson
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Christian Watson
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Christian Watson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Christian Watson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyler Shough
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Daniel Jones
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jalen McMillan
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tank Bigsby
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Sam Darnold
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Malik Willis
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Woody Marks
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Josh Jacobs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
C.J. Stroud
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rachaad White
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jordan Love
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Romeo Doubs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Kyle Monangai
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Kyler Murray
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Houston Texans
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
George Kittle
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Alec Pierce
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Baker Mayfield
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tre Harris
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jalen Nailor
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Bo Nix
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ray Davis
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jonah Coleman
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jared Goff
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Cam Ward
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Stefon Diggs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Bryce Young
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Calvin Ridley
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Cam Little
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Pat Bryant
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Denver Broncos
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Drake London
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
George Pickens
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Nico Collins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chris Olave
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rashee Rice
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Davante Adams
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
DJ Moore
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Mike Evans
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jayden Reed
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
DK Metcalf
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Deebo Samuel Sr.
vs
Josh Downs
Jalen Coker
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jalen Coker
vs
Malik Willis
Jalen Coker
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jalen Coker
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jalen Coker
vs
Travis Kelce
Jalen Coker
vs
Mark Andrews
Jalen Coker
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jalen Coker
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jalen Coker
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jalen Coker
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jalen Coker
vs
Rachaad White
Jalen Coker
vs
Daniel Jones
Jalen Coker
vs
Jordan Love
Jalen Coker
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Jalen Coker
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jalen Coker
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jalen Coker
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jalen Coker
vs
Tyler Shough
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Kyler Murray
Jalen Coker
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jalen Coker
vs
Makai Lemon
Jalen Coker
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jalen Coker
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jalen Coker
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jalen Coker
vs
George Kittle
Jalen Coker
vs
Jake Ferguson
Jalen Coker
vs
Alec Pierce
Jalen Coker
vs
Jalen McMillan
Jalen Coker
vs
KC Concepcion
Jalen Coker
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jalen Coker
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jalen Coker
vs
Sam Darnold
Jalen Coker
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jalen Coker
vs
Bo Nix
Jalen Coker
vs
Woody Marks
Jalen Coker
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jalen Coker
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jalen Coker
vs
Brenton Strange
Jalen Coker
vs
Matthew Golden
Jalen Coker
vs
Denzel Boston
Jalen Coker
vs
Jared Goff
Jalen Coker
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jalen Coker
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jalen Coker
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jalen Coker
vs
Tre Tucker
Jalen Coker
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jalen Coker
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jalen Coker
vs
Hunter Henry
Jalen Coker
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jalen Coker
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jalen Coker
vs
RJ Harvey
Jalen Coker
vs
Dalton Schultz
Jalen Coker
vs
Michael Wilson
Jalen Coker
vs
Keenan Allen
Jalen Coker
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jalen Coker
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jalen Coker
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Jalen Coker
vs
Jordan Mason
Jalen Coker
vs
Houston Texans
Jalen Coker
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jalen Coker
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Jalen Coker
vs
Carnell Tate
Jalen Coker
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Jalen Coker
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jalen Coker
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Jalen Coker
vs
Brock Purdy
Jalen Coker
vs
Tre Harris
Jalen Coker
vs
Josh Downs
Jalen Coker
vs
Jalen Nailor
Jalen Coker
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jalen Coker
vs
Ray Davis
Jalen Coker
vs
Blake Corum
Jalen Coker
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Puka Nacua
Jalen Coker
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jalen Coker
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jalen Coker
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jalen Coker
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jalen Coker
vs
Drake London
Jalen Coker
vs
George Pickens
Jalen Coker
vs
Nico Collins
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Olave
Jalen Coker
vs
A.J. Brown
Jalen Coker
vs
Malik Nabers
Jalen Coker
vs
Zay Flowers
Jalen Coker
vs
Devonta Smith
Jalen Coker
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jalen Coker
vs
Tee Higgins
Jalen Coker
vs
Rashee Rice
Jalen Coker
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jalen Coker
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jalen Coker
vs
Davante Adams
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jalen Coker
vs
Jameson Williams
Jalen Coker
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jalen Coker
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jalen Coker
vs
DJ Moore
Jalen Coker
vs
Mike Evans
Jalen Coker
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Rome Odunze
Jalen Coker
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Jayden Reed
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
DK Metcalf
Jalen Coker
vs
Jordan Addison
Jalen Coker
vs
Calvin Ridley
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rashod Bateman
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jauan Jennings
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Cade Otton
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Cameron Dicker
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Malachi Fields
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Dylan Sampson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Caleb Douglas
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jason Myers
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Samaje Perine
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Devaughn Vele
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Emmett Johnson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jaylin Noel
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Denver Broncos
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Pat Bryant
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Alvin Kamara
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Cam Little
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Chris Brooks
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jaydon Blue
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Calvin Ridley
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Bryce Young
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Cam Ward
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jacksonville Jaguars
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jonah Coleman
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Ray Davis
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Germie Bernard
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jalen Nailor
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Travis Hunter
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tre Harris
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Zachariah Branch
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Najee Harris
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Cyrus Allen
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Houston Texans
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Seth McGowan
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
AJ Barner
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Greg Dulcich
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Keenan Allen
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Charlie Kolar
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Colby Parkinson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jake Bates
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Hunter Henry
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jaylen Wright
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kaelon Black
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tre Tucker
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Braelon Allen
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
C.J. Stroud
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Denzel Boston
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Malik Davis
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Brenton Strange
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Sean Tucker
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Puka Nacua
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Justin Jefferson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Drake London
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
George Pickens
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Nico Collins
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Chris Olave
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
A.J. Brown
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Malik Nabers
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Zay Flowers
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Devonta Smith
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Ladd McConkey
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tee Higgins
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rashee Rice
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Garrett Wilson
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Davante Adams
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jameson Williams
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
DJ Moore
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Mike Evans
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Rome Odunze
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jayden Reed
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
DK Metcalf
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Jordan Addison
Dontayvion Wicks
vs
Josh Downs
Quentin Johnston
vs
Blake Corum
Quentin Johnston
vs
Josh Downs
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Quentin Johnston
vs
Brock Purdy
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jordan Addison
Quentin Johnston
vs
Courtland Sutton
Quentin Johnston
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Quentin Johnston
vs
Carnell Tate
Quentin Johnston
vs
DK Metcalf
Quentin Johnston
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tony Pollard
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jordan Mason
Quentin Johnston
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jaxson Dart
Quentin Johnston
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Quentin Johnston
vs
Matthew Stafford
Quentin Johnston
vs
Sam Laporta
Quentin Johnston
vs
Michael Wilson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Dak Prescott
Quentin Johnston
vs
RJ Harvey
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jayden Reed
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tucker Kraft
Quentin Johnston
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Quentin Johnston
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Quentin Johnston
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Caleb Williams
Quentin Johnston
vs
Xavier Worthy
Quentin Johnston
vs
Justin Herbert
Quentin Johnston
vs
Stefon Diggs
Quentin Johnston
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jared Goff
Quentin Johnston
vs
Rico Dowdle
Quentin Johnston
vs
Matthew Golden
Quentin Johnston
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Quentin Johnston
vs
Drake Maye
Quentin Johnston
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jaylen Warren
Quentin Johnston
vs
Bo Nix
Quentin Johnston
vs
Joe Burrow
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Rome Odunze
Quentin Johnston
vs
Baker Mayfield
Quentin Johnston
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Quentin Johnston
vs
KC Concepcion
Quentin Johnston
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Alec Pierce
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tyler Warren
Quentin Johnston
vs
George Kittle
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jayden Daniels
Quentin Johnston
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Quentin Johnston
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Quentin Johnston
vs
Makai Lemon
Quentin Johnston
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kyler Murray
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jalen Hurts
Quentin Johnston
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Quentin Johnston
vs
Christian Watson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kyle Monangai
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jadarian Price
Quentin Johnston
vs
Romeo Doubs
Quentin Johnston
vs
Cam Skattebo
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jordan Love
Quentin Johnston
vs
Lamar Jackson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Rachaad White
Quentin Johnston
vs
David Montgomery
Quentin Johnston
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Quentin Johnston
vs
Mike Evans
Quentin Johnston
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Parker Washington
Quentin Johnston
vs
Travis Kelce
Quentin Johnston
vs
DJ Moore
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Quentin Johnston
vs
Bucky Irving
Quentin Johnston
vs
Josh Jacobs
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jalen Coker
Quentin Johnston
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Quentin Johnston
vs
Malik Willis
Quentin Johnston
vs
Puka Nacua
Quentin Johnston
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Quentin Johnston
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Quentin Johnston
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Quentin Johnston
vs
Justin Jefferson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Drake London
Quentin Johnston
vs
George Pickens
Quentin Johnston
vs
Nico Collins
Quentin Johnston
vs
Chris Olave
Quentin Johnston
vs
A.J. Brown
Quentin Johnston
vs
Malik Nabers
Quentin Johnston
vs
Zay Flowers
Quentin Johnston
vs
Devonta Smith
Quentin Johnston
vs
Ladd McConkey
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tee Higgins
Quentin Johnston
vs
Rashee Rice
Quentin Johnston
vs
Garrett Wilson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Quentin Johnston
vs
Davante Adams
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jameson Williams
Quentin Johnston
vs
Khalil Shakir
Quentin Johnston
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jalen McMillan
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Quentin Johnston
vs
Denzel Boston
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tre Tucker
Quentin Johnston
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Quentin Johnston
vs
Keenan Allen
Quentin Johnston
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Quentin Johnston
vs
Tre Harris
Quentin Johnston
vs
Jalen Nailor
Quentin Johnston
vs
Calvin Ridley

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Will Smith

Expected to Return on Tuesday
Micah Parsons

Placed on PUP List, Out Four Games
Byron Buxton

Gets Placed on 10-Day Injured List
Aaron Donald

Returns to the Rams on a One-Year Deal
CFB

LJ Martin Has Overall RB1 Potential Against Utah Tech
Kevin Korchinski

Signs Two-Year Deal With Blackhawks
Jaydon Blue

Cowboys Waive Jaydon Blue in Surprise Roster Move
Cale Makar

Agrees to Record Extension
CFB

Antwan Raymond Opens Season with Nuclear Upside Matchup
Puka Nacua

Expected to Avoid Commissioner's Exempt List
Keenan Allen

Faces Potential Three-Game Suspension
Josh Jacobs

Placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Kaleb Johnson

Traded to Packers
Ryan Preece

Earns his First Cup Series Victory and A Chase Spot at Daytona
Daniel Suarez

Scores his Best Finish of the Year at Daytona
Tyler Reddick

Finishes Third and Claims the No. 3 Chase Seed at Daytona
Austin Cindric

Clinches A Chase Spot by Finishing Sixth at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Falls out of The Chase
Trevor Story

Reinstated From Injured List, Starting Against Yankees
CFB

Samuel Singleton Jr. Worth a Roster Spot After Strong Season Opener?
Roman Anthony

Activated and Starting on Sunday
JJ Wetherholt

Cardinals Place JJ Wetherholt on Injured List With Wrist Tendinitis
George Kittle

Expected to Practice This Week
CFB

Jacob Fields Charged with Aggravated Assault of Former Teammate
Donte DiVincenzo

Timberwolves Hold Hope for Donte DiVincenzo's Return
Jalen Duren

Pistons Rule Out Sign-and-Trade Offers for Jalen Duren
Aaron Nesmith

Refines Ball-Handling in Offseason
Luther Burden III

"Looks 100%", Positive Sign for His Week 1 Availability
Utah Jazz

Timberwolves Waive John Konchar
Stephen Curry

Becomes Eligible for a Two-Year Extension
Keenan Allen

Arrested Sunday Morning for DWI
CFB

Jackson Arnold Settles UNLV QB Controversy
CFB

Stanford RB Micah Ford Scores Three TDs vs. Hawaii
CFB

NC State QB CJ Bailey Struggles Against Virginia
CFB

TCU RB Jeremy Payne A Bright Spot In Otherwise Stagnant Offense
CFB

North Carolina TE Jelani Thurman Has Big Game In Dublin
CFB

USC Freshmen Receivers Have Big Games In College Debuts
CFB

Arizona State Names Cutter Boley As Starting Quarterback
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Slugs Three Homers in Blowout Win
Nikola Jović

Nikola Jovic Scores 21 Points as Serbia Routs Iceland
Shohei Ohtani

Won't Pitch Sunday or Tuesday
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Fills Stat Sheet in Blowout Win Over Iceland
Luka Garza

Chips in 10 Points as Bosnia Upsets Italy
Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkic Dominates Italy with 25 Points, 14 Rebounds
Neemias Queta

Pulled Early in Portugal's Win Over Spain
CFB

Trent Mosley Stars for USC in Collegiate Debut
CFB

Beau Pribula Dominates in Virginia Debut
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Daytona?
Carson Hocevar

Presents Plenty of DFS Upside for Daytona Lineups
Chris Buescher

Earns his First Front-Row Start at Daytona
Ryan Preece

Is A Huge DFS Risk Despite Strong Daytona Qualifying Result
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Set to Name Kirk Cousins as Week 1 Starter
Fernando Mendoza

Could Begin the Season as the QB3
Luther Burden III

"Moving Well," Trending Toward Week 1 Availability
William Byron

a DFS Diamond in the Rough at Daytona
Christopher Bell

the Chalk DFS Play at Daytona
Joey Logano

Hoping to Keep his Momentum at Daytona
Denny Hamlin

Can Denny Hamlin Return to Glory Under New Rules Package at Daytona?
Patrick Mahomes

On Track to Play in Week 1
Ricky Stenhouse Jr

. Should Be a Popular Fantasy Pick at Daytona
Juan Soto

Back With the Mets
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Sixth As He Battles for Chase Berth
Ross Chastain

Wins Pole, Is an Easy Fade in DFS for Daytona
Shohei Ohtani

Unlikely to Pitch on Sunday
Konnor Griffin

Starting Rehab Assignment on Sunday
J.J. McCarthy

Projected to be Left Off 53-Man Roster
Aday Mara

Blocks Four Shots in Spain's Loss to Portugal
Neemias Queta

Posts 16 Points in Portugal's Upset of Spain
Goga Bitadze

Scores 23 Points as Georgia Routs Montenegro
Minnesota Timberwolves

John Konchar Traded to Minnesota, Expected to be Waived
Josh Jacobs

Packers "Fully Anticipate" Josh Jacobs Will Remain on Roster
Cody Williams

Heads to Minnesota
Josh Green

Sent to Utah
Spencer Strider

Unlikely to Return This Season
Spencer Schwellenbach

to Have Season-Ending Elbow Surgery
Jacob Wilson

to Undergo Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery
Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Clears Concussion Protocol, Still Won't Return Friday
Sandro Mamukelashvili

Fills Stat Sheet for Georgia
Yang Hansen

Leads China Past Qatar with 15 Points
Karlo Matković

Karlo Matkovic Goes 8-for-8 in Croatia's Rout of Latvia
Mario Hezonja

Piles Up 28 Points in Croatia's Qualifier
Denver Nuggets

Nuggets Waive Julian Reese
Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Injures his Neck in Preseason Finale on Friday
Shohei Ohtani

Return Still TBD After Latest Bullpen Session
James Wood

Takes Batting Practice, Return May be Imminent
Byron Buxton

Could Undergo Offseason Hip Surgery
Kirk Cousins

Expected to "Eventually" be Named the Starting QB
Max Fried

to Return for Saturday's Doubleheader
Emeka Egbuka

Focus is on Being Ready for Week 1
MMA

Umar Nurmagomedov Set For UFC Shanghai Main Event
Juan Soto

on the Verge of Returning From Injured List
Song Yadong

Headlines UFC Shanghai Event
Denise Gomes

Set For UFC Shanghai Co-Main Event
Yan Xiaonan

Looks To Bounce Back
Kai Asakura

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Sumudaerji

A Favorite At UFC Shanghai
Alex Perez

Set For Rematch With Sumudaerji
Wan'Dale Robinson

Believed to Have Avoided a Concussion
CFB

Linebacker Kam Robinson Questionable to Play in Week 0
CFB

TCU "Hopeful" Jordan Dwyer Can Play on Saturday
CFB

Jackson Arnold Named UNLV Starting Quarterback
CFB

New Mexico Starting Quarterback Jack Layne Out for the Season
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. Expected to be QB1 at West Virginia
WAS

Cal Petersen Signs Tryout Deal With Capitals
CGY

Flames Invite Alexander Nylander to Training Camp
VAN

Chris Driedger Joins Canucks on Professional Tryout Agreement
Simon Nemec

Eyes Major Role With Flames
Macklin Celebrini

Looks to Evolve as Player and Leader
Connor Hellebuyck

Requests Trade From Jets
Jeremy Peña

X-Rays Negative on Jeremy Pena's Hand After Hit-by-Pitch
Willy Adames

Expected to Miss 3-4 Weeks With Elbow Injury
Walker Jenkins

Getting the Call to the Big Leagues
CFB

Quaid Carr Bracing for Opportunity at Washington
CFB

Julian Lewis Set to Start for Colorado in Week 1
CFB

Christopher Vizzina Leading Clemson QB Battle, No Starter Named
NHL

Kevin Hayes Signs KHL Deal
EDM

Alec Regula Won't Participate in Training Camp
Matt Savoie

Sits Out Training Camp
Mattias Janmark

Unavailable for Training Camp
Frederik Andersen

to Miss Training Camp
Thatcher Demko

Uncertain for Start of Training Camp
Victor Hedman

Feeling "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Rory McIlroy

Looking to Add Another Win at East Lake
Collin Morikawa

a Strong Value at the Tour Championship
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Finish Season With Another Win
Robert MacIntyre

is Difficult to Judge For This Week's Tour Championship
Min Woo Lee

an Untrustworthy Start in Tour Championship Debut
Ryan Gerard

Making Tour Championship Debut After Decent Closing Stretch
Jacob Bridgeman

Has Little Hope of Being Fantasy Relevant
Tommy Fleetwood

Set to Defend at East Lake
Si Woo Kim

a Volatile Play With High Upside at Tour Championship
Scottie Scheffler

Dealing With Health Issue Ahead of Tour Championship
Tom Kim

Sneaks Into Tour Championship Field
Viktor Hovland

Needs Bounce-Back at Tour Championship
J.J. Spaun

Starts Strong but Stumbles Over the Weekend
Gary Woodland

Continues Playing Well Heading to Tour Championship
Russell Henley

Can Compete For Tour Championship Title
Ludvig Aberg

Hitting Top Gear Heading to Tour Championship
Chris Gotterup

Continues Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Matt Fitzpatrick

Has Chance to Cap Off Great Season at Tour Championship
Ryan Fox

Makes Debut at TOUR Championship in Atlanta
Adam Scott

Representing Older Golfers Heading Into Atlanta
Alex Fitzpatrick

Makes Tour Championship Debut Behind Solid 2026
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