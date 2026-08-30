👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Fantasy Football League-Winners: 8 Must-Have Running Backs to Draft (RotoBaller Staff Roundtable)

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Bhayshul Tuten - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

RotoBaller staff's league-winners for the 2026 fantasy football season at the running back position. Expert draft advice and targets from RotoBaller, including David Montgomery, James Cook, and more.

Finding league-winners at the running back position can be the difference between you winning or losing your fantasy football league.

In this piece, we will spotlight some of the top "league-winners" at the running back position who you can find within these parts of the draft from members of our RotoBaller fantasy football staff, including Adam Koffler, Dan Palyo, John Laghezza, Joey Pollizze, Mike Florio, and Matt Donnelly.

Who will be this season's league winners? Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

James Cook III, Buffalo Bills

Outside of Gibbs and Robinson, there might not be a safer running back on the board than Cook. And there's an upside case for even more in 2026.

In four seasons, Cook has missed just one game due to a minor toe injury. Health can be random at times, but it doesn't hurt (no pun intended) that he's running behind a top-five offensive line with a mobile Josh Allen at quarterback.

After signing a lucrative contract extension last offseason, Cook led all backs with 95.4 rushing yards per game and an elite 5.25 yards per carry on 309 rush attempts.

In 2024, he rushed just 207 times but still managed to churn out 4.87 yards per carry with a whopping 16 touchdowns.

He was a clear fantasy RB1 in both years. But he wasn't top five, and that's because of his lack of involvement in the passing game.

Last season, Cook ranked just 25th among running backs in route participation (37.1%). In 2024, just 33rd (35.2%). In both years, he averaged just 2.4 targets per game.

But that's going to change in 2026. Per Bills beat writer Alex Brasky, new offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael hinted at Cook being used more in the passing game this season.

"Anytime you can get the ball in his hands, you have an opportunity for a big play," said Carmichael. "I think he can bring value not only in the run game, but in the pass game as well."

And in a recent interview, Yahoo's Matt Harmon asked Cook about his potential increased involvement in the passing game.

It seems pretty clear that Cook will see more than 2.4 targets per game this season.

And if the "coach speak" and the man himself hinting at more involvement weren't enough, Ty Johnson, one of the league's better passing-down backs, has a knee injury and has missed the last couple of weeks of practice.

Cook is also eligible to renegotiate his contract after this season, and you better believe he'll be looking for Gibbs, Robinson, and Jonathan Taylor-type money after a career year in 2026.

- Adam Koffler

 

David Montgomery, Houston Texans

The latest report that Monty may be heading for a 50-50 split for touches this season with Woody Marks makes me happy. Because I don't believe that for one second, and I hope some others buy into that coachspeak, so we can get a little discount on Montgomery.

I've got nothing against Marks; he has looked good this preseason and could be much better this year than last. But he's not built to handle the between-the-tackles grind of a 17-game season, and that's okay! That's why teams have moved to this shared backfield model, to maximize the strengths of backs like Marks who are better utilized in the passing game and to mix in for a handful of touches as a change of pace.

We know what David Montgomery can do, and just because he was in the smaller half of a platoon with Jahmyr Gibbs the last three seasons, it doesn't mean that he can't handle 250 touches this season. If anything, the 29-year-old back is fresher than some other backs his age with fewer miles on the tires.

We know Monty will be the goal line back, as that's an area where Marks really struggled. We also know that the offensive line should be improved this season. But he also should handle some work as a receiver, too. Our projections have him conservatively projected for 29 catches and 215 yards, but he's gone over the 300-yard receiving mark in four of his seven seasons in the league.

The Texans are a legitimate Super Bowl contender this year on the strength of their defense, and this offense's identity this season is likely going to be tied to running the football and utilizing play action in the passing game. DeMeco Ryans is going to feed Monty the football, rather than ask C.J. Stroud to go out and throw the football 50 times per game.

I know his ADP has been rising, but Monty is about as safe of a mid-round pick as you can make in drafts this season!

- Dan Palyo

 

Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams

Corum is a stud. He's also in an elite offense. The only problem (in past years) is that he's been "stuck" behind Sean McVay's boy, Kyren Williams.

However, after posting the best Expected Points Added (EPA) per rush attempt last season (+0.11) and earning the trust of his head coach, one can reasonably expect Corum's workload to increase in 2026.

Per PlayerProfiler, Corum was second among running backs in explosive rating last season (122.9), whereas Williams ranked just 25th (100.5).

Where Williams gets the edge over Corum, however, is in the receiving department.

In 2025, King Kyren ran 420 routes with a PFF receiving grade of 64.7 (26th among qualified running backs). Corum, on the other hand, ran just 157 routes and received the second-lowest receiving grade (36.9) among qualified backs.

While small, Corum's route participation did increase slightly after the Rams' bye week last season. He went from an 11.9% route participation rate to an 18% route participation rate.

His 27.8% route participation in the Conference Championship Game was a season high. Meanwhile, Williams' route participation that game was just 36.1%.

At a minimum, the trend was favorable for Corum as the season progressed. That's great, but he doesn't even need that receiving work to be successful in this offense.

The Rams have the highest projected implied total per game in 2026 and will play with the lead in most games.

That's awesome news for Corum, especially considering Williams is the back more likely to be on the field in trailing game scripts.

If this team is as good as we think they'll be in 2026, Corum is going to be a big part of that. And if anything were to happen to Williams during the season that would force him to miss time, you're looking at a league winner.

Let's give Corum 15 rush attempts per game and see what happens!

- Adam Koffler

 

Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars

In the same ADP range as Montgomery, we have Bhayshul Tuten, who is set to take over as the primary bellcow in the Jacksonville backfield.

Or is he?

There's a lot of discussion about how Tuten will be used, with concerns about Chris Rodriguez Jr. usurping some touchdowns in a short-yardage role and LeQuint Allen Jr. stealing some catches as the third-down back.

But I'm not buying it! The Jags were quite comfortable letting Travis Etienne Jr. walk in free agency because I think they know what they have in Tuten. Just because he had a fairly small role as a rookie, that doesn't mean that he won't have a major role and a vast majority of the touches this season.

Reports out of camp have been very favorable, with beat reporters suggesting that he looked dynamic in live sessions, and just another one surfaced yesterday that he broke off an impressive long run. C-Rod definitely runs hard and will get some touches, but I think this is Tuten's backfield, and he is still going to get plenty of receiving work even if Allen works in on some passing downs.

Liam Coen used Etienne as a weapon in the pass game last year, and Irving in Tampa the year before. Tuten has a lot of appeal in the fifth round as a back who could easily outperform his ADP if he indeed does get the bulk of the running back touches in what should be a very good Jacksonville offense this year.

- Dan Palyo

 

Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

Face facts. Anytime you're drafting RBs in this environment outside of the top two drafting rounds, players will have warts. So, what are we looking for in a potential RB1 finish?

If we're boiling it down to a combination of volume, pass-catching ability, and goal-line touches, then Cam Skattebo is an optimal pick in a healthy season.

It took the wild rookie out of ASU all of one game to usurp Tyrone Tracy Jr. for NYG's starter job, and he'd easily be going in the second round if not suffering a severe season-ending right ankle dislocation, fibula fracture, and deltoid ligament rupture in Week 8 against the Eagles last season. Ouch.

Yes, an injury that gruesome causes concern, but for all intents and purposes, he's healthy right now. We've seen the backflip to prove it. And not for nothing, no one can reliably predict injuries -- just ask the millions of people who faded Christian McCaffrey going into 2025.

Anyway, Skattebo stands a chance to be that RB to take a leap up boards next year if the stretch between Weeks 2-7 was any indication. Ranking as the NFL's overall RB8 during that time frame (including two top-5 weekly finishes), Skattebo checked all the aforementioned boxes by combining volume (19.5 touches/game) with receiving prowess (22.6% target/route), plus literally all the goal-line work (95% goal-to-go snaps).

Name your worries surrounding Skattebo, and I'd likely echo them. I get it. The thing is, the fantasy RB market has never been more competitive, and we have to pick our poison. At least Skattebo's projections will include all of the Giants' goal-line TDs, which is more than we can say for some of the other backs at a similar price.

- John Laghezza

 

Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers

Jonathon Brooks is gaining a ton of hype and for good reason. I have not been able to quit him since he ran for over 1,100 yards and 10 TDs in just 10 games in his final year of college. Brooks, if he can get back to his pre-injury form, is a special runner who drew very lofty player comps coming out of college.

Originally, we thought Chuba Hubbard, who we did see lose the starting gig in 2025, would begin the year as the starter. The expectation was Brooks could steal the lead gig as the season went on, but Hubbard is now week-to-week with a hamstring injury. The runway for Brooks to be the lead back from the get-go has now opened up.

I originally had Brooks ranked over Hubbard, but after the news, I moved him into the tier with Henderson, Price, and others such as David Montgomery, Judkins, and D'Andre Swift. That may seem high, but the upside is immense with Brooks.

- Mike Florio

 

D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears

Fantasy managers should want to draft as many players from the Chicago Bears as possible this year. After going from the 28th overall offense in 2024 to the ninth overall offense in 2025, there is a strong chance that this Bears offense takes another step forward in 2026 in Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson's second season together in Chicago.

That should help running back D'Andre Swift continue to be a high-end RB2 fantasy option.

Swift is coming off one of his better fantasy seasons. He finished as the RB15 in PPR formats and averaged 14.3 PPR fantasy points across 16 contests. The 27-year-old ran for 1,087 yards and nine touchdowns while also adding 34 catches for 299 yards and one touchdown through the air. Those numbers helped him post consistent numbers throughout the year, as he finished as a top-20 fantasy RB in eight of the final 12 weeks.

Even though Kyle Monangai will be heavily involved and could see somewhere between 40-45% of snaps each week, Swift is still going to be a viable fantasy running back every week. He is still the lead back on a Bears offense that could be even better than it was a season ago. The former Pro Bowl ranked top-15 among all RBs in yards per reception, explosive rating, breakaway runs, and run blocking rating in 2025.

With Monangai in danger of missing the start of the season due to a knee injury, Swift could greatly outperform his current ADP.

- Joey Pollizze

 

Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

Currently, backfield mate TreVeyon Henderson is coming off the fantasy draft board six spots ahead of Rhamondre Stevenson when referencing running back ADP. Based on what we witnessed last season, this could either be Stevenson hatred going too far or too many drafters are drinking from the Henderson Kool-Aid once again.

Henderson has a tonne of upside, but when it mattered the most, New England turned the backfield over to Stevenson. During the regular season, Stevenson had a modest edge in snap share.

Still, in the playoffs, Stevenson's snap share was 70.3%, and from Week 16 through the Super Bowl, Stevenson averaged 9.1 fantasy points and 58.5 scrimmage yards per game more than Henderson, producing 2.32 more yards rushing per attempt in the process (5.51 to 3.19).

Even if Henderson and Stevenson split touches, Stevenson still maintains a significant role in the backfield after finishing with 603 rushing yards (4.6 per carry) and 365 receiving yards (6.6 yards per target).

Stevenson should be viewed as a weekly flex option or an RB3 based on his current ADP, and as a player who can produce 11-plus fantasy points weekly with some spike weeks from time to time; that said, any injury to Henderson and Stevenson’s value will push him into RB1 territory.

- Matt Donnelly

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

Read more about the free Who Should I Draft tool here.

Who Should I Draft?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to draft...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Draft?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Bhayshul Tuten, David Montgomery, James Cook, Blake Corum, Rhamondre Stevenson, Cam Skattebo, Jonathon Brooks. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Draft Searches. Curious to see some tough draft decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Draft? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Bhayshul Tuten, David Montgomery, James Cook, Blake Corum, Rhamondre Stevenson, Cam Skattebo, Jonathon Brooks:

Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jayden Daniels
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jalen Hurts
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tyler Warren
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Christian Watson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jadarian Price
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Cam Skattebo
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rome Odunze
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Joe Burrow
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
David Montgomery
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaylen Warren
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Mike Evans
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Drake Maye
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Parker Washington
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
DJ Moore
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rico Dowdle
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Bucky Irving
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tucker Kraft
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Justin Herbert
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jameson Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jayden Reed
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Luther Burden III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Caleb Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Colston Loveland
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Dak Prescott
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Davante Adams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Sam Laporta
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Josh Allen
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tony Pollard
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Josh Jacobs
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
DK Metcalf
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Garrett Wilson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rashee Rice
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jordan Addison
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
D'Andre Swift
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Blake Corum
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Breece Hall
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Quentin Johnston
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tee Higgins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Josh Downs
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Brock Purdy
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Ladd McConkey
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Courtland Sutton
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Devonta Smith
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Carnell Tate
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Zay Flowers
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jordan Mason
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Javonte Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaxson Dart
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Trey McBride
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Matthew Stafford
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kyren Williams
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Michael Wilson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Malik Nabers
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
RJ Harvey
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
A.J. Brown
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chris Olave
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Nico Collins
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Brock Bowers
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Xavier Worthy
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Saquon Barkley
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
De'Von Achane
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chase Brown
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Derrick Henry
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Omarion Hampton
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Kyle Monangai
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Rachaad White
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tyjae Spears
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tank Bigsby
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Woody Marks
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jonah Coleman
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Ray Davis
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Dylan Sampson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Samaje Perine
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Emmett Johnson
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Alvin Kamara
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Jaydon Blue
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
Najee Harris
Bhayshul Tuten
vs
James Conner
David Montgomery
vs
Mike Evans
David Montgomery
vs
Lamar Jackson
David Montgomery
vs
Parker Washington
David Montgomery
vs
Cam Skattebo
David Montgomery
vs
DJ Moore
David Montgomery
vs
Jadarian Price
David Montgomery
vs
Bucky Irving
David Montgomery
vs
Christian Watson
David Montgomery
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
David Montgomery
vs
Jalen Hurts
David Montgomery
vs
Terry Mclaurin
David Montgomery
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
David Montgomery
vs
Jameson Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
David Montgomery
vs
Luther Burden III
David Montgomery
vs
Jayden Daniels
David Montgomery
vs
Colston Loveland
David Montgomery
vs
Tyler Warren
David Montgomery
vs
Jaylen Waddle
David Montgomery
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Davante Adams
David Montgomery
vs
Quinshon Judkins
David Montgomery
vs
Emeka Egbuka
David Montgomery
vs
Rome Odunze
David Montgomery
vs
Josh Allen
David Montgomery
vs
Joe Burrow
David Montgomery
vs
Josh Jacobs
David Montgomery
vs
Jaylen Warren
David Montgomery
vs
Garrett Wilson
David Montgomery
vs
Drake Maye
David Montgomery
vs
Rashee Rice
David Montgomery
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Jeremiyah Love
David Montgomery
vs
Rico Dowdle
David Montgomery
vs
D'Andre Swift
David Montgomery
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
David Montgomery
vs
Breece Hall
David Montgomery
vs
Tucker Kraft
David Montgomery
vs
Tee Higgins
David Montgomery
vs
Justin Herbert
David Montgomery
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Jayden Reed
David Montgomery
vs
Ladd McConkey
David Montgomery
vs
Caleb Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Devonta Smith
David Montgomery
vs
Trevor Lawrence
David Montgomery
vs
Ashton Jeanty
David Montgomery
vs
Dak Prescott
David Montgomery
vs
Zay Flowers
David Montgomery
vs
Sam Laporta
David Montgomery
vs
Javonte Williams
David Montgomery
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Trey McBride
David Montgomery
vs
Tony Pollard
David Montgomery
vs
Kyren Williams
David Montgomery
vs
DK Metcalf
David Montgomery
vs
Malik Nabers
David Montgomery
vs
J.K. Dobbins
David Montgomery
vs
A.J. Brown
David Montgomery
vs
Jordan Addison
David Montgomery
vs
Chris Olave
David Montgomery
vs
Jonathon Brooks
David Montgomery
vs
Nico Collins
David Montgomery
vs
Blake Corum
David Montgomery
vs
Brock Bowers
David Montgomery
vs
Quentin Johnston
David Montgomery
vs
George Pickens
David Montgomery
vs
Josh Downs
David Montgomery
vs
Omarion Hampton
David Montgomery
vs
Brock Purdy
David Montgomery
vs
Derrick Henry
David Montgomery
vs
Courtland Sutton
David Montgomery
vs
Drake London
David Montgomery
vs
Carnell Tate
David Montgomery
vs
Chase Brown
David Montgomery
vs
Chuba Hubbard
David Montgomery
vs
Kenneth Walker III
David Montgomery
vs
Jordan Mason
David Montgomery
vs
De'Von Achane
David Montgomery
vs
Jaxson Dart
David Montgomery
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
David Montgomery
vs
Bijan Robinson
David Montgomery
vs
Christian McCaffrey
David Montgomery
vs
Jonathan Taylor
David Montgomery
vs
Saquon Barkley
David Montgomery
vs
RJ Harvey
David Montgomery
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
David Montgomery
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
David Montgomery
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Kyle Monangai
David Montgomery
vs
Rachaad White
David Montgomery
vs
Keaton Mitchell
David Montgomery
vs
Tyjae Spears
David Montgomery
vs
Tank Bigsby
David Montgomery
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
David Montgomery
vs
Woody Marks
David Montgomery
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Tyler Allgeier
David Montgomery
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
David Montgomery
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
David Montgomery
vs
Jonah Coleman
David Montgomery
vs
Ray Davis
David Montgomery
vs
Dylan Sampson
David Montgomery
vs
Zach Charbonnet
David Montgomery
vs
Samaje Perine
David Montgomery
vs
Emmett Johnson
David Montgomery
vs
Isiah Pacheco
David Montgomery
vs
Alvin Kamara
David Montgomery
vs
Jaydon Blue
David Montgomery
vs
Najee Harris
David Montgomery
vs
James Conner
David Montgomery
vs
Seth McGowan
David Montgomery
vs
Jaylen Wright
David Montgomery
vs
Kaelon Black
James Cook III
vs
CeeDee Lamb
James Cook III
vs
Justin Jefferson
James Cook III
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
James Cook III
vs
Saquon Barkley
James Cook III
vs
Jonathan Taylor
James Cook III
vs
De'Von Achane
James Cook III
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
James Cook III
vs
Kenneth Walker III
James Cook III
vs
Christian McCaffrey
James Cook III
vs
Chase Brown
James Cook III
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
James Cook III
vs
Drake London
James Cook III
vs
Puka Nacua
James Cook III
vs
Derrick Henry
James Cook III
vs
Bijan Robinson
James Cook III
vs
Omarion Hampton
James Cook III
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
James Cook III
vs
George Pickens
James Cook III
vs
Brock Bowers
James Cook III
vs
Nico Collins
James Cook III
vs
Chris Olave
James Cook III
vs
A.J. Brown
James Cook III
vs
Malik Nabers
James Cook III
vs
Kyren Williams
James Cook III
vs
Trey McBride
James Cook III
vs
Javonte Williams
James Cook III
vs
Zay Flowers
James Cook III
vs
Ashton Jeanty
James Cook III
vs
Devonta Smith
James Cook III
vs
Ladd McConkey
James Cook III
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
James Cook III
vs
Tee Higgins
James Cook III
vs
Breece Hall
James Cook III
vs
D'Andre Swift
James Cook III
vs
Jeremiyah Love
James Cook III
vs
Rashee Rice
James Cook III
vs
Garrett Wilson
James Cook III
vs
Josh Jacobs
James Cook III
vs
Josh Allen
James Cook III
vs
Emeka Egbuka
James Cook III
vs
Davante Adams
James Cook III
vs
Jaylen Waddle
James Cook III
vs
Colston Loveland
James Cook III
vs
Luther Burden III
James Cook III
vs
Jameson Williams
James Cook III
vs
Terry Mclaurin
James Cook III
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
James Cook III
vs
Bucky Irving
James Cook III
vs
DJ Moore
James Cook III
vs
Parker Washington
James Cook III
vs
Mike Evans
James Cook III
vs
David Montgomery
James Cook III
vs
Lamar Jackson
James Cook III
vs
Cam Skattebo
James Cook III
vs
Jadarian Price
James Cook III
vs
Christian Watson
James Cook III
vs
Jalen Hurts
James Cook III
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
James Cook III
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
James Cook III
vs
Jayden Daniels
James Cook III
vs
Tyler Warren
James Cook III
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
James Cook III
vs
Quinshon Judkins
James Cook III
vs
Rome Odunze
James Cook III
vs
Joe Burrow
James Cook III
vs
Jaylen Warren
James Cook III
vs
Drake Maye
James Cook III
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
James Cook III
vs
Rico Dowdle
James Cook III
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
James Cook III
vs
Tucker Kraft
James Cook III
vs
Justin Herbert
James Cook III
vs
Jayden Reed
James Cook III
vs
Caleb Williams
James Cook III
vs
Trevor Lawrence
James Cook III
vs
Dak Prescott
James Cook III
vs
Sam Laporta
James Cook III
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
James Cook III
vs
Tony Pollard
James Cook III
vs
DK Metcalf
James Cook III
vs
J.K. Dobbins
James Cook III
vs
Chuba Hubbard
James Cook III
vs
Jordan Mason
James Cook III
vs
RJ Harvey
James Cook III
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
James Cook III
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
James Cook III
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
James Cook III
vs
Kyle Monangai
James Cook III
vs
Rachaad White
James Cook III
vs
Keaton Mitchell
James Cook III
vs
Tyjae Spears
James Cook III
vs
Tank Bigsby
James Cook III
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
James Cook III
vs
Woody Marks
James Cook III
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
James Cook III
vs
Tyler Allgeier
James Cook III
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
James Cook III
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
James Cook III
vs
Jonah Coleman
James Cook III
vs
Ray Davis
James Cook III
vs
Dylan Sampson
James Cook III
vs
Zach Charbonnet
James Cook III
vs
Samaje Perine
James Cook III
vs
Emmett Johnson
James Cook III
vs
Isiah Pacheco
James Cook III
vs
Alvin Kamara
James Cook III
vs
Jaydon Blue
James Cook III
vs
Najee Harris
James Cook III
vs
James Conner
James Cook III
vs
Seth McGowan
James Cook III
vs
Jaylen Wright
James Cook III
vs
Kaelon Black
James Cook III
vs
Braelon Allen
James Cook III
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Blake Corum
vs
Quentin Johnston
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Addison
Blake Corum
vs
Josh Downs
Blake Corum
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Blake Corum
vs
Brock Purdy
Blake Corum
vs
DK Metcalf
Blake Corum
vs
Courtland Sutton
Blake Corum
vs
Tony Pollard
Blake Corum
vs
Carnell Tate
Blake Corum
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Blake Corum
vs
Sam Laporta
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Mason
Blake Corum
vs
Dak Prescott
Blake Corum
vs
Jaxson Dart
Blake Corum
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Blake Corum
vs
Matthew Stafford
Blake Corum
vs
Caleb Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Michael Wilson
Blake Corum
vs
Jayden Reed
Blake Corum
vs
RJ Harvey
Blake Corum
vs
Justin Herbert
Blake Corum
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Blake Corum
vs
Tucker Kraft
Blake Corum
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Blake Corum
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Blake Corum
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Rico Dowdle
Blake Corum
vs
Xavier Worthy
Blake Corum
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Stefon Diggs
Blake Corum
vs
Drake Maye
Blake Corum
vs
Jared Goff
Blake Corum
vs
Jaylen Warren
Blake Corum
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Blake Corum
vs
Joe Burrow
Blake Corum
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Rome Odunze
Blake Corum
vs
Bo Nix
Blake Corum
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Blake Corum
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Blake Corum
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Baker Mayfield
Blake Corum
vs
Tyler Warren
Blake Corum
vs
Matthew Golden
Blake Corum
vs
Jayden Daniels
Blake Corum
vs
KC Concepcion
Blake Corum
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Blake Corum
vs
George Kittle
Blake Corum
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Blake Corum
vs
Makai Lemon
Blake Corum
vs
Jalen Hurts
Blake Corum
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Blake Corum
vs
Christian Watson
Blake Corum
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Jadarian Price
Blake Corum
vs
Alec Pierce
Blake Corum
vs
Cam Skattebo
Blake Corum
vs
Kyler Murray
Blake Corum
vs
Lamar Jackson
Blake Corum
vs
Kyle Monangai
Blake Corum
vs
David Montgomery
Blake Corum
vs
Jordan Love
Blake Corum
vs
Mike Evans
Blake Corum
vs
Romeo Doubs
Blake Corum
vs
Parker Washington
Blake Corum
vs
Rachaad White
Blake Corum
vs
DJ Moore
Blake Corum
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Blake Corum
vs
Bucky Irving
Blake Corum
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Blake Corum
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Blake Corum
vs
Travis Kelce
Blake Corum
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Blake Corum
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Blake Corum
vs
Jameson Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Jalen Coker
Blake Corum
vs
Luther Burden III
Blake Corum
vs
Malik Willis
Blake Corum
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Blake Corum
vs
Bijan Robinson
Blake Corum
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Blake Corum
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Blake Corum
vs
Saquon Barkley
Blake Corum
vs
De'Von Achane
Blake Corum
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Blake Corum
vs
Chase Brown
Blake Corum
vs
Derrick Henry
Blake Corum
vs
Omarion Hampton
Blake Corum
vs
Kyren Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Javonte Williams
Blake Corum
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Blake Corum
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Breece Hall
Blake Corum
vs
D'Andre Swift
Blake Corum
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Blake Corum
vs
Josh Jacobs
Blake Corum
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Blake Corum
vs
Tyjae Spears
Blake Corum
vs
Tank Bigsby
Blake Corum
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Blake Corum
vs
Woody Marks
Blake Corum
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Blake Corum
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Blake Corum
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Blake Corum
vs
Jonah Coleman
Blake Corum
vs
Ray Davis
Blake Corum
vs
Dylan Sampson
Blake Corum
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Blake Corum
vs
Samaje Perine
Blake Corum
vs
Emmett Johnson
Blake Corum
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jalen Hurts
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Christian Watson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jayden Daniels
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jadarian Price
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyler Warren
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Lamar Jackson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
David Montgomery
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rome Odunze
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Mike Evans
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Joe Burrow
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Parker Washington
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
DJ Moore
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Drake Maye
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bucky Irving
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jameson Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Luther Burden III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Justin Herbert
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Colston Loveland
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jayden Reed
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Caleb Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Davante Adams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Dak Prescott
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Josh Allen
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Sam Laporta
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tony Pollard
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rashee Rice
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
DK Metcalf
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jordan Addison
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Breece Hall
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tee Higgins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Blake Corum
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Quentin Johnston
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ladd McConkey
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Josh Downs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Devonta Smith
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Brock Purdy
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Zay Flowers
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Carnell Tate
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Javonte Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Trey McBride
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jordan Mason
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kyren Williams
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaxson Dart
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Malik Nabers
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Matthew Stafford
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
A.J. Brown
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Michael Wilson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chris Olave
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
RJ Harvey
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Nico Collins
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Brock Bowers
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
George Pickens
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
De'Von Achane
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chase Brown
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Derrick Henry
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Omarion Hampton
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Kyle Monangai
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Rachaad White
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tank Bigsby
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Woody Marks
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Ray Davis
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Dylan Sampson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Samaje Perine
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Emmett Johnson
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Alvin Kamara
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Jaydon Blue
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
Najee Harris
Rhamondre Stevenson
vs
James Conner
Cam Skattebo
vs
Lamar Jackson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jadarian Price
Cam Skattebo
vs
David Montgomery
Cam Skattebo
vs
Christian Watson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Mike Evans
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jalen Hurts
Cam Skattebo
vs
Parker Washington
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Cam Skattebo
vs
DJ Moore
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bucky Irving
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jayden Daniels
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tyler Warren
Cam Skattebo
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Cam Skattebo
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jameson Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Cam Skattebo
vs
Luther Burden III
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rome Odunze
Cam Skattebo
vs
Colston Loveland
Cam Skattebo
vs
Joe Burrow
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jaylen Warren
Cam Skattebo
vs
Davante Adams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Drake Maye
Cam Skattebo
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Cam Skattebo
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Josh Allen
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rico Dowdle
Cam Skattebo
vs
Josh Jacobs
Cam Skattebo
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Garrett Wilson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tucker Kraft
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rashee Rice
Cam Skattebo
vs
Justin Herbert
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jayden Reed
Cam Skattebo
vs
D'Andre Swift
Cam Skattebo
vs
Caleb Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Breece Hall
Cam Skattebo
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tee Higgins
Cam Skattebo
vs
Dak Prescott
Cam Skattebo
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Sam Laporta
Cam Skattebo
vs
Ladd McConkey
Cam Skattebo
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Devonta Smith
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tony Pollard
Cam Skattebo
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Cam Skattebo
vs
DK Metcalf
Cam Skattebo
vs
Zay Flowers
Cam Skattebo
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Cam Skattebo
vs
Javonte Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jordan Addison
Cam Skattebo
vs
Trey McBride
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kyren Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Blake Corum
Cam Skattebo
vs
Malik Nabers
Cam Skattebo
vs
Quentin Johnston
Cam Skattebo
vs
A.J. Brown
Cam Skattebo
vs
Josh Downs
Cam Skattebo
vs
Chris Olave
Cam Skattebo
vs
Brock Purdy
Cam Skattebo
vs
Nico Collins
Cam Skattebo
vs
Courtland Sutton
Cam Skattebo
vs
Brock Bowers
Cam Skattebo
vs
Carnell Tate
Cam Skattebo
vs
George Pickens
Cam Skattebo
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Cam Skattebo
vs
Omarion Hampton
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jordan Mason
Cam Skattebo
vs
Derrick Henry
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jaxson Dart
Cam Skattebo
vs
Drake London
Cam Skattebo
vs
Matthew Stafford
Cam Skattebo
vs
Chase Brown
Cam Skattebo
vs
Michael Wilson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bijan Robinson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Cam Skattebo
vs
Saquon Barkley
Cam Skattebo
vs
De'Von Achane
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Cam Skattebo
vs
RJ Harvey
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Cam Skattebo
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kyle Monangai
Cam Skattebo
vs
Rachaad White
Cam Skattebo
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tyjae Spears
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tank Bigsby
Cam Skattebo
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Woody Marks
Cam Skattebo
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Cam Skattebo
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Cam Skattebo
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jonah Coleman
Cam Skattebo
vs
Ray Davis
Cam Skattebo
vs
Dylan Sampson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Cam Skattebo
vs
Samaje Perine
Cam Skattebo
vs
Emmett Johnson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Isiah Pacheco
Cam Skattebo
vs
Alvin Kamara
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jaydon Blue
Cam Skattebo
vs
Najee Harris
Cam Skattebo
vs
James Conner
Cam Skattebo
vs
Seth McGowan
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jordan Addison
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Blake Corum
Jonathon Brooks
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Quentin Johnston
Jonathon Brooks
vs
DK Metcalf
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Josh Downs
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Tony Pollard
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Brock Purdy
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Sam Laporta
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Carnell Tate
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Dak Prescott
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Trevor Lawrence
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jordan Mason
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Caleb Williams
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jaxson Dart
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jayden Reed
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Justin Herbert
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Michael Wilson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jonathon Brooks
vs
RJ Harvey
Jonathon Brooks
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Michael Pittman Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Drake Maye
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jaylen Warren
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Joe Burrow
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jared Goff
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Rome Odunze
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Bo Nix
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Tyler Warren
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jayden Daniels
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Matthew Golden
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
KC Concepcion
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jalen Hurts
Jonathon Brooks
vs
George Kittle
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Christian Watson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Makai Lemon
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jadarian Price
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Alec Pierce
Jonathon Brooks
vs
David Montgomery
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Kyler Murray
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Mike Evans
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Parker Washington
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jordan Love
Jonathon Brooks
vs
DJ Moore
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Romeo Doubs
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Bucky Irving
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Rachaad White
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jonathon Brooks
vs
De'Zhaun Stribling
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Terry Mclaurin
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jameson Williams
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Travis Kelce
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Luther Burden III
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Colston Loveland
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jalen Coker
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Bijan Robinson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Saquon Barkley
Jonathon Brooks
vs
De'Von Achane
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Chase Brown
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Derrick Henry
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Omarion Hampton
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Kyren Williams
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Javonte Williams
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Breece Hall
Jonathon Brooks
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jeremiyah Love
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Tyjae Spears
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Tank Bigsby
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Woody Marks
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jonathon Brooks
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Brian Robinson Jr.
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Ray Davis
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Samaje Perine
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jonathon Brooks
vs
Isiah Pacheco

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Updated Waiver Wire Rankings Before Week 1
RB League Winners: RotoBaller’s Staff Picks
Jamie Calandro's Draft Guide, Tips, Strategy
Dark-Horse League-Winners: Middle Rounds



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Kaleb Johnson

Traded to Packers
Ryan Preece

Earns his First Cup Series Victory and A Chase Spot at Daytona
Daniel Suarez

Scores his Best Finish of the Year at Daytona
Tyler Reddick

Finishes Third and Claims the No. 3 Chase Seed at Daytona
Austin Cindric

Clinches A Chase Spot by Finishing Sixth at Daytona
Shane Van Gisbergen

Falls out of The Chase
Trevor Story

Reinstated From Injured List, Starting Against Yankees
CFB

Samuel Singleton Jr. Worth a Roster Spot After Strong Season Opener?
Roman Anthony

Activated and Starting on Sunday
JJ Wetherholt

Cardinals Place JJ Wetherholt on Injured List With Wrist Tendinitis
George Kittle

Expected to Practice This Week
CFB

Jacob Fields Charged with Aggravated Assault of Former Teammate
Donte DiVincenzo

Timberwolves Hold Hope for Donte DiVincenzo's Return
Jalen Duren

Pistons Rule Out Sign-and-Trade Offers for Jalen Duren
Aaron Nesmith

Refines Ball-Handling in Offseason
Luther Burden III

"Looks 100%", Positive Sign for His Week 1 Availability
Utah Jazz

Timberwolves Waive John Konchar
Stephen Curry

Becomes Eligible for a Two-Year Extension
Keenan Allen

Arrested Sunday Morning for DWI
CFB

Jackson Arnold Settles UNLV QB Controversy
CFB

Stanford RB Micah Ford Scores Three TDs vs. Hawaii
CFB

NC State QB CJ Bailey Struggles Against Virginia
CFB

TCU RB Jeremy Payne A Bright Spot In Otherwise Stagnant Offense
CFB

North Carolina TE Jelani Thurman Has Big Game In Dublin
CFB

USC Freshmen Receivers Have Big Games In College Debuts
CFB

Arizona State Names Cutter Boley As Starting Quarterback
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Slugs Three Homers in Blowout Win
Nikola Jović

Nikola Jovic Scores 21 Points as Serbia Routs Iceland
Shohei Ohtani

Won't Pitch Sunday or Tuesday
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Fills Stat Sheet in Blowout Win Over Iceland
Luka Garza

Chips in 10 Points as Bosnia Upsets Italy
Jusuf Nurkić

Jusuf Nurkic Dominates Italy with 25 Points, 14 Rebounds
Neemias Queta

Pulled Early in Portugal's Win Over Spain
CFB

Trent Mosley Stars for USC in Collegiate Debut
CFB

Beau Pribula Dominates in Virginia Debut
Chase Briscoe

Is Chase Briscoe Worth Rostering for DFS at Daytona?
Carson Hocevar

Presents Plenty of DFS Upside for Daytona Lineups
Chris Buescher

Earns his First Front-Row Start at Daytona
Ryan Preece

Is A Huge DFS Risk Despite Strong Daytona Qualifying Result
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Set to Name Kirk Cousins as Week 1 Starter
Fernando Mendoza

Could Begin the Season as the QB3
Luther Burden III

"Moving Well," Trending Toward Week 1 Availability
William Byron

a DFS Diamond in the Rough at Daytona
Christopher Bell

the Chalk DFS Play at Daytona
Joey Logano

Hoping to Keep his Momentum at Daytona
Denny Hamlin

Can Denny Hamlin Return to Glory Under New Rules Package at Daytona?
Patrick Mahomes

On Track to Play in Week 1
Ricky Stenhouse Jr

. Should Be a Popular Fantasy Pick at Daytona
Juan Soto

Back With the Mets
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Sixth As He Battles for Chase Berth
Ross Chastain

Wins Pole, Is an Easy Fade in DFS for Daytona
Shohei Ohtani

Unlikely to Pitch on Sunday
Konnor Griffin

Starting Rehab Assignment on Sunday
J.J. McCarthy

Projected to be Left Off 53-Man Roster
Aday Mara

Blocks Four Shots in Spain's Loss to Portugal
Neemias Queta

Posts 16 Points in Portugal's Upset of Spain
Goga Bitadze

Scores 23 Points as Georgia Routs Montenegro
Minnesota Timberwolves

John Konchar Traded to Minnesota, Expected to be Waived
Josh Jacobs

Packers "Fully Anticipate" Josh Jacobs Will Remain on Roster
Cody Williams

Heads to Minnesota
Josh Green

Sent to Utah
Spencer Strider

Unlikely to Return This Season
Spencer Schwellenbach

to Have Season-Ending Elbow Surgery
Jacob Wilson

to Undergo Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery
Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Clears Concussion Protocol, Still Won't Return Friday
Sandro Mamukelashvili

Fills Stat Sheet for Georgia
Yang Hansen

Leads China Past Qatar with 15 Points
Karlo Matković

Karlo Matkovic Goes 8-for-8 in Croatia's Rout of Latvia
Mario Hezonja

Piles Up 28 Points in Croatia's Qualifier
Denver Nuggets

Nuggets Waive Julian Reese
Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Injures his Neck in Preseason Finale on Friday
Shohei Ohtani

Return Still TBD After Latest Bullpen Session
James Wood

Takes Batting Practice, Return May be Imminent
Byron Buxton

Could Undergo Offseason Hip Surgery
Kirk Cousins

Expected to "Eventually" be Named the Starting QB
Max Fried

to Return for Saturday's Doubleheader
Emeka Egbuka

Focus is on Being Ready for Week 1
MMA

Umar Nurmagomedov Set For UFC Shanghai Main Event
Juan Soto

on the Verge of Returning From Injured List
Song Yadong

Headlines UFC Shanghai Event
Denise Gomes

Set For UFC Shanghai Co-Main Event
Yan Xiaonan

Looks To Bounce Back
Kai Asakura

Looks For His Second UFC Win
Aoriqileng

Aori Aoriqileng Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Sumudaerji

A Favorite At UFC Shanghai
Alex Perez

Set For Rematch With Sumudaerji
Wan'Dale Robinson

Believed to Have Avoided a Concussion
Ashton Jeanty

Raiders "Counting on" Ashton Jeanty for Season Opener
Alec Pierce

Goal is to be Ready for Week 1
CFB

Linebacker Kam Robinson Questionable to Play in Week 0
CFB

TCU "Hopeful" Jordan Dwyer Can Play on Saturday
CFB

Jackson Arnold Named UNLV Starting Quarterback
CFB

New Mexico Starting Quarterback Jack Layne Out for the Season
CFB

Michael Hawkins Jr. Expected to be QB1 at West Virginia
WAS

Cal Petersen Signs Tryout Deal With Capitals
CGY

Flames Invite Alexander Nylander to Training Camp
VAN

Chris Driedger Joins Canucks on Professional Tryout Agreement
Simon Nemec

Eyes Major Role With Flames
Macklin Celebrini

Looks to Evolve as Player and Leader
Connor Hellebuyck

Requests Trade From Jets
Las Vegas Raiders

Klint Kubiak Still Not Ready to Name a Starting QB
Jeremy Peña

X-Rays Negative on Jeremy Pena's Hand After Hit-by-Pitch
Jeremiyah Love

Trending in the Right Direction for Week 1
Willy Adames

Expected to Miss 3-4 Weeks With Elbow Injury
TreVeyon Henderson

Should be "Good to Go" for Week 1
Walker Jenkins

Getting the Call to the Big Leagues
CFB

Quaid Carr Bracing for Opportunity at Washington
CFB

Julian Lewis Set to Start for Colorado in Week 1
CFB

Christopher Vizzina Leading Clemson QB Battle, No Starter Named
CFB

Brian Rowe Jr. Has Breakout Potential
CFB

Tanook Hines a Game-Time Decision for Saturday
Josh Jacobs

Formally Charged With Two Misdemeanors
NHL

Kevin Hayes Signs KHL Deal
EDM

Alec Regula Won't Participate in Training Camp
Matt Savoie

Sits Out Training Camp
Mattias Janmark

Unavailable for Training Camp
Frederik Andersen

to Miss Training Camp
Thatcher Demko

Uncertain for Start of Training Camp
Victor Hedman

Feeling "Great" Ahead of Training Camp
Bo Bichette

Exits Early on Wednesday with Foot Contusion
Juan Soto

Facing Live Pitching on Wednesday
Rory McIlroy

Looking to Add Another Win at East Lake
Collin Morikawa

a Strong Value at the Tour Championship
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Finish Season With Another Win
Robert MacIntyre

is Difficult to Judge For This Week's Tour Championship
Min Woo Lee

an Untrustworthy Start in Tour Championship Debut
Ryan Gerard

Making Tour Championship Debut After Decent Closing Stretch
Jacob Bridgeman

Has Little Hope of Being Fantasy Relevant
Tommy Fleetwood

Set to Defend at East Lake
Si Woo Kim

a Volatile Play With High Upside at Tour Championship
Scottie Scheffler

Dealing With Health Issue Ahead of Tour Championship
Tom Kim

Sneaks Into Tour Championship Field
Viktor Hovland

Needs Bounce-Back at Tour Championship
J.J. Spaun

Starts Strong but Stumbles Over the Weekend
Gary Woodland

Continues Playing Well Heading to Tour Championship
Russell Henley

Can Compete For Tour Championship Title
Ludvig Aberg

Hitting Top Gear Heading to Tour Championship
Chris Gotterup

Continues Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Matt Fitzpatrick

Has Chance to Cap Off Great Season at Tour Championship
Ryan Fox

Makes Debut at TOUR Championship in Atlanta
Adam Scott

Representing Older Golfers Heading Into Atlanta
Alex Fitzpatrick

Makes Tour Championship Debut Behind Solid 2026
Anthony Hernandez

Loses Back-To-Back Fights
Gregory Rodrigues

Picks Up A Unanimous-Decision Win
Vitor Petrino

Extends His Win Streak
Serghei Spivac

Outclassed At UFC Sacramento
Roman Dolidze

Gets Finished In The First Round
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier De Ridder Bounces Back
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

MLB Home Run Props to Bet Today (8/30/26)
Joey Pollizze's Waiver Wire Targets (Premium)
Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (8/31-9/6)
Waiver Wire Rankings: Hitters and Pitchers