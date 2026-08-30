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Dark-Horse Mid-Round Fantasy Football League-Winners for 2026

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Parker Washington - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

Nathan's 7 fantasy football dark-horse league-winners for the 2026 season. His seven mid-round picks to target with league-winning upside for 2026 fantasy drafts.

The 2026 season is quickly approaching as fantasy managers gear up for their drafts. While most managers focus on early-round players and maybe a few deep sleepers, the ones who win leagues dominate the mid-rounds.

Last season, finding players like Javonte Williams, Drake Maye, and even Michael Wilson late in the season was likely a reason your team had a successful season while others struggled.

Winning championships is built on finding mid-round picks that take over the season. Here are seven dark-horse league winners for the 2026 season:

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Non-PPR (Standard) rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Best Ball rankings | Underdog rankings | Dynasty rankings | IDP rankings | Injuries

 

Parker Washington, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Sometimes in fantasy football, it’s hard to hear a coaching staff’s take on a player or whether they’ll have a big role this season. What the Jacksonville Jaguars have said about wide receiver Parker Washington might make him the most obvious league winner in the mid-rounds.

Washington hauled in 58 of 95 targets for 847 yards and five touchdowns in 2025, ranking as the WR27 in half-PPR scoring formats. While his full-season stats don’t show league-winning value, what he did toward the end of the season really stands out.

From Week 7 on, he had 52 catches for 799 yards and five touchdowns in the last 11 games, averaging 12.3 fantasy points per game. He also became the number-one option in the passing game from Week 16 through the wild card round, averaging 113.5 receiving yards on over 10 targets per game and scoring three touchdowns over that four-game span.

While wide receivers Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter are back and healthy, the talk in Jacksonville has been all about the former sixth-round pick.

Head coach Liam Coen said Washington has something: “We can't always coach them to be special when the ball's in their hands. And that's something Parker has.” Washington said he should be an every-down receiver, stating, “12 personnel is good, even 13 personnel. Liam [Coen] told me to be ready to play all positions and to stay ready.”

If quarterback Trevor Lawrence can repeat his 2025 production, Washington will be a league winner and could easily finish as a top-10 receiver in Coen’s system.

 

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Denver Broncos

Health will always be the concern with Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins, but no one can argue with the talent, nor the situation.

Before suffering a Lisfranc sprain on a hip drop tackle, Dobbins had 772 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 153 carries, ranking fifth in the NFL from Week 1 to Week 10. Despite a significant knee injury, an Achilles tear, and other lower-body injuries, the Broncos committed to Dobbins, signing him to a two-year, $16 million contract in the offseason.

While 2025 second-round pick R.J. Harvey and 2026 fourth-round pick Jonah Coleman are there, the talk in Denver is that Dobbins will be in the same role as he was in 2025.

The Broncos' offensive line is considered one of the best in the NFL, led by Garett Bolles and Quinn Meinerz. With the addition of wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, the Broncos should be far more explosive and productive on offense.

Another thing to consider: Dobbins’ touchdown luck was not evident in 2025, as he scored only four touchdowns while Harvey scored 12. With the offense expected to improve and a hopeful 17-game season for the veteran running back, Dobbins is a great value in fantasy drafts.

 

Jaxson Dart, QB, New York Giants

After a productive rookie season in 2025, New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart enters his sophomore year with high expectations. After taking over as the starting quarterback in Week 4, Dart completed 216 of 339 passes for 2,272 yards, with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in 12 games.

While his passing production was average last season, there are clear reasons it should improve this season.

Star wide receiver Malik Nabers played only one half with Dart last season before tearing his ACL. With reports indicating a positive outlook for Week 1, having an alpha receiver out wide is huge for Dart’s value.

He also has the additions of Darnell Mooney, Calvin Austin III, rookie Malachi Fields, and tight end Isaiah Likely, who has been great at camp. This group is a night-and-day difference from the weapons he was throwing to in 2025.

Still, even if the passing doesn’t improve, Dart offers so much upside on the ground that should keep him in starting lineups in fantasy this season. Dart had 487 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 12 games as the starter, and was a major reason he averaged over 20 fantasy points per game.

Head coach John Harbaugh has said he wants to utilize Dart’s rushing, similar to how he did in Baltimore with two-time MVP Lamar Jackson. The conversation about Dart is that he’s too dangerous with his body and will get hurt, but at the end of the day, fantasy points are fantasy points.

If his passing improves with upgraded weapons and he keeps the same rushing ceiling as his rookie season, Dart will outplay his ADP by a mile in 2026.

 

Jadarian Price, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Jadarian Price is looking to fill the shoes of reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III. Despite being in a committee with third-overall pick Jeremiyah Love, Price totaled 674 yards and 11 touchdowns in 12 games last season.

He offered elite production comparable to what a normal first-round running back does. Price’s talent and upside were too high to pass up, leading Seattle to spend its first-round pick on him.

Price enters a wide-open room with Walker gone and Zach Charbonnet expected to miss time with a torn ACL. With just third-string back George Holani and Emanuel Wilson as the other backs, Price could walk into a workhorse role with Charbonnet out.

The rookie running back is so important to this team that they will not play him in the preseason, and they’ve said, “he’s shown everything he’s needed to show during camp.” They’ve also raved about his ability to catch passes out of the backfield and his explosiveness.

Now, Charbonnet is going to play football in 2026 and, like last season, be a pest in short-yardage situations. However, soft-tissue injuries can occur after significant knee injuries, and fantasy managers should expect Price to be a starting player in Charbonnet’s absence.

If Charbonnet plays and is healthy, there’s a possibility you’re still getting Walker-like production from the past few seasons, where he averaged 78 scrimmage yards per game with Charbonnet and finished as a top-22 back or better in those years.

With the team expected to be one of the best once again this season, Price is a running back with immense upside in the mid rounds.

 

Josh Downs, WR, Indianapolis Colts

After the team moved on from veteran Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs is set for a major role in the passing game this season. Downs had his worst career season in 2025, hauling in just 58 of 88 passes for 566 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games, finishing as the WR59 in half-PPR formats.

After the team added tight end Tyler Warren, the Colts played heavier personnel, which cost Downs significant playing time. Downs played just 59% of the snaps, ranking 71st among wide receivers in snap percentage last season.

With Pittman now out of the picture, Downs is set to play in far more two-WR sets and will be used all over the place this season, while new addition Keenan Allen will play more in Downs’ 2025 role.

We saw the Seahawks trade D.K. Metcalf away, and star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba play more snaps and get more outside alignment during his near 1,800-yard season. Not to say that Downs is going to replicate Smith-Njigba’s magical 2025 season, but there are examples of players who took off after playing more out wide.

Downs could see an even heavier workload if deep-threat receiver Alec Pierce misses time during the season. Pierce underwent ankle surgery in the offseason and has not practiced at camp, which may be part of why the team signed Allen to a one-year deal.

There’s a legitimate possibility that Allen’s addition scares fantasy managers off of Downs and that his ADP drops as a result. However, the Colts seem ready to utilize Downs as their WR1 and have a big 2026 season.

 

Rico Dowdle, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle will play for his third team in the last three years, despite being very productive in recent seasons. Dowdle has averaged over 16 attempts for 80 scrimmage yards per game and scored 12 touchdowns in the last 33 games.

Now, he heads to Pittsburgh, where he looks to have his best season yet.

Dowdle played under head coach Mike McCarthy with the Cowboys in 2024. After splitting carries with veteran Ezekiel Elliott for the first half of the season, Dowdle took over. He had over 950 scrimmage yards in the last 10 games.

McCarthy heads to Pittsburgh, and one of his first moves as head coach was to sign Dowdle to a two-year, $12.25 million deal. Dowdle joins Jaylen Warren in the backfield. Warren is very efficient but eventually lost the job to Kenny Gainwell in the second half of the season, playing under 50% of snaps from Week 10 onward.

Notes from training camp indicate that he and Warren are splitting reps, but as Dowdle has done in each of the last two seasons, he’ll eventually take over the job and dominate down the stretch. As the RB29, Dowdle is set to be a league winner once again this season.

 

Quentin Johnston, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Despite a productive 2024 and 2025 season, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston is undervalued this year. In 14 games, he recorded 51 receptions on 84 targets for 735 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging just over 10 half-PPR fantasy points per game.

Johnston began the season on fire, with four consecutive games of over 70 receiving yards and four touchdowns. After the Chargers' offense fell off in the second half of the season, Johnston, along with nearly every offensive player, saw production decline.

The offensive line was a concern late in the season, with injuries to tackles Rashawn Slater (knee) and Joe Alt (ankle). As Johnston focused more on vertical and crossing routes, those plays were ineffective due to the injuries up front. Now healthy, the line should be a solid unit in 2026.

With former offensive coordinator Greg Roman gone and new head coach Mike McDaniel taking over, the offense should favor Johnston’s skill set. McDaniel worked with fast receivers like Tyreek Hill and Waddle, who were heavily used on vertical routes and crossing patterns from 2022 to 2025.

Another positive for Johnston is Allen's departure, which frees up 122 targets from Allen's 2025 total. Even with a 20-target increase, Johnston would surpass 1,000 yards and reach double digits in touchdowns, based on his pace over the last two seasons.

Despite some analysts still discrediting him because of his rough rookie year, Johnston has improved significantly. Considering the target opportunities and upgrades in the Chargers’ offense, fantasy managers should target the former first-round pick in the mid-rounds.

 

Who Should I Draft Fantasy Football Tool

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Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Draft? button to see who the recommended draft picks are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Draft? You may have noticed our Who Should I Draft? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your 2026 fantasy football drafts. You'll see NFL player tiles with bye weeks, stats, and projections, ADPs, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their preseason fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the preseason. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Draft

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Draft tool for 2026 drafts for Parker Washington, JK Dobbins, Jadarian Price, Josh Downs, Rico Dowdle:

Parker Washington
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DJ Moore
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Mike Evans
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Bucky Irving
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David Montgomery
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Tetairoa McMillan
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Jadarian Price
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Bhayshul Tuten
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Tyler Warren
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Joe Burrow
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Luther Burden III
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Jaylen Warren
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Colston Loveland
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Jaylen Waddle
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Brian Thomas Jr.
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Davante Adams
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Rico Dowdle
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TreVeyon Henderson
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DK Metcalf
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George Pickens
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Devonta Smith
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Garrett Wilson
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Jaylen Waddle
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Luther Burden III
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Tetairoa McMillan
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DJ Moore
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USC Freshmen Receivers Have Big Games In College Debuts
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Arizona State Names Cutter Boley As Starting Quarterback
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