Nathan's 7 fantasy football dark-horse league-winners for the 2026 season. His seven mid-round picks to target with league-winning upside for 2026 fantasy drafts.
The 2026 season is quickly approaching as fantasy managers gear up for their drafts. While most managers focus on early-round players and maybe a few deep sleepers, the ones who win leagues dominate the mid-rounds.
Last season, finding players like Javonte Williams, Drake Maye, and even Michael Wilson late in the season was likely a reason your team had a successful season while others struggled.
Winning championships is built on finding mid-round picks that take over the season. Here are seven dark-horse league winners for the 2026 season:Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Parker Washington, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
Sometimes in fantasy football, it’s hard to hear a coaching staff’s take on a player or whether they’ll have a big role this season. What the Jacksonville Jaguars have said about wide receiver Parker Washington might make him the most obvious league winner in the mid-rounds.
Washington hauled in 58 of 95 targets for 847 yards and five touchdowns in 2025, ranking as the WR27 in half-PPR scoring formats. While his full-season stats don’t show league-winning value, what he did toward the end of the season really stands out.
From Week 7 on, he had 52 catches for 799 yards and five touchdowns in the last 11 games, averaging 12.3 fantasy points per game. He also became the number-one option in the passing game from Week 16 through the wild card round, averaging 113.5 receiving yards on over 10 targets per game and scoring three touchdowns over that four-game span.
While wide receivers Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter are back and healthy, the talk in Jacksonville has been all about the former sixth-round pick.
Head coach Liam Coen said Washington has something: “We can't always coach them to be special when the ball's in their hands. And that's something Parker has.” Washington said he should be an every-down receiver, stating, “12 personnel is good, even 13 personnel. Liam [Coen] told me to be ready to play all positions and to stay ready.”
Parker Washington to Play in 11, 12, and 13 Personnel in 2026? https://t.co/d1A6PX7HND
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) August 2, 2026
If quarterback Trevor Lawrence can repeat his 2025 production, Washington will be a league winner and could easily finish as a top-10 receiver in Coen’s system.
J.K. Dobbins, RB, Denver Broncos
Health will always be the concern with Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins, but no one can argue with the talent, nor the situation.
Before suffering a Lisfranc sprain on a hip drop tackle, Dobbins had 772 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 153 carries, ranking fifth in the NFL from Week 1 to Week 10. Despite a significant knee injury, an Achilles tear, and other lower-body injuries, the Broncos committed to Dobbins, signing him to a two-year, $16 million contract in the offseason.
While 2025 second-round pick R.J. Harvey and 2026 fourth-round pick Jonah Coleman are there, the talk in Denver is that Dobbins will be in the same role as he was in 2025.
The Broncos' offensive line is considered one of the best in the NFL, led by Garett Bolles and Quinn Meinerz. With the addition of wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, the Broncos should be far more explosive and productive on offense.
Another thing to consider: Dobbins’ touchdown luck was not evident in 2025, as he scored only four touchdowns while Harvey scored 12. With the offense expected to improve and a hopeful 17-game season for the veteran running back, Dobbins is a great value in fantasy drafts.
Jaxson Dart, QB, New York Giants
After a productive rookie season in 2025, New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart enters his sophomore year with high expectations. After taking over as the starting quarterback in Week 4, Dart completed 216 of 339 passes for 2,272 yards, with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in 12 games.
While his passing production was average last season, there are clear reasons it should improve this season.
Star wide receiver Malik Nabers played only one half with Dart last season before tearing his ACL. With reports indicating a positive outlook for Week 1, having an alpha receiver out wide is huge for Dart’s value.
He also has the additions of Darnell Mooney, Calvin Austin III, rookie Malachi Fields, and tight end Isaiah Likely, who has been great at camp. This group is a night-and-day difference from the weapons he was throwing to in 2025.
Still, even if the passing doesn’t improve, Dart offers so much upside on the ground that should keep him in starting lineups in fantasy this season. Dart had 487 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 12 games as the starter, and was a major reason he averaged over 20 fantasy points per game.
JAXSON DART DOES IT HIMSELF.
PHIvsNYG on Prime Video
Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Q3yGPJiZRQ
— NFL (@NFL) October 10, 2025
Head coach John Harbaugh has said he wants to utilize Dart’s rushing, similar to how he did in Baltimore with two-time MVP Lamar Jackson. The conversation about Dart is that he’s too dangerous with his body and will get hurt, but at the end of the day, fantasy points are fantasy points.
If his passing improves with upgraded weapons and he keeps the same rushing ceiling as his rookie season, Dart will outplay his ADP by a mile in 2026.
Jadarian Price, RB, Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Jadarian Price is looking to fill the shoes of reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III. Despite being in a committee with third-overall pick Jeremiyah Love, Price totaled 674 yards and 11 touchdowns in 12 games last season.
He offered elite production comparable to what a normal first-round running back does. Price’s talent and upside were too high to pass up, leading Seattle to spend its first-round pick on him.
Price enters a wide-open room with Walker gone and Zach Charbonnet expected to miss time with a torn ACL. With just third-string back George Holani and Emanuel Wilson as the other backs, Price could walk into a workhorse role with Charbonnet out.
The rookie running back is so important to this team that they will not play him in the preseason, and they’ve said, “he’s shown everything he’s needed to show during camp.” They’ve also raved about his ability to catch passes out of the backfield and his explosiveness.
#Seahawks 1st-round rookie RB Jadarian Price has been very impressive to start training camp.
"He has just been a star in the first part of training camp. ... I can tell you he's gonna be a very good receiver. Pass protection is a work in progress." ~ @hawkblogger https://t.co/rOsLVyz44j pic.twitter.com/O9JSTcTafY
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 7, 2026
Now, Charbonnet is going to play football in 2026 and, like last season, be a pest in short-yardage situations. However, soft-tissue injuries can occur after significant knee injuries, and fantasy managers should expect Price to be a starting player in Charbonnet’s absence.
If Charbonnet plays and is healthy, there’s a possibility you’re still getting Walker-like production from the past few seasons, where he averaged 78 scrimmage yards per game with Charbonnet and finished as a top-22 back or better in those years.
With the team expected to be one of the best once again this season, Price is a running back with immense upside in the mid rounds.
Josh Downs, WR, Indianapolis Colts
After the team moved on from veteran Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs is set for a major role in the passing game this season. Downs had his worst career season in 2025, hauling in just 58 of 88 passes for 566 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games, finishing as the WR59 in half-PPR formats.
After the team added tight end Tyler Warren, the Colts played heavier personnel, which cost Downs significant playing time. Downs played just 59% of the snaps, ranking 71st among wide receivers in snap percentage last season.
With Pittman now out of the picture, Downs is set to play in far more two-WR sets and will be used all over the place this season, while new addition Keenan Allen will play more in Downs’ 2025 role.
We saw the Seahawks trade D.K. Metcalf away, and star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba play more snaps and get more outside alignment during his near 1,800-yard season. Not to say that Downs is going to replicate Smith-Njigba’s magical 2025 season, but there are examples of players who took off after playing more out wide.
In order for the Colts offense to still function at a high level this season, even after the Keenan Allen signing, they need to get more from Josh Downs as both an outside and downfield WR.
Good news is that his #ReceptionPerception charting shows that it is 100% possible:
-… pic.twitter.com/jXOPxTqHmy
— Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) August 19, 2026
Downs could see an even heavier workload if deep-threat receiver Alec Pierce misses time during the season. Pierce underwent ankle surgery in the offseason and has not practiced at camp, which may be part of why the team signed Allen to a one-year deal.
There’s a legitimate possibility that Allen’s addition scares fantasy managers off of Downs and that his ADP drops as a result. However, the Colts seem ready to utilize Downs as their WR1 and have a big 2026 season.
Rico Dowdle, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle will play for his third team in the last three years, despite being very productive in recent seasons. Dowdle has averaged over 16 attempts for 80 scrimmage yards per game and scored 12 touchdowns in the last 33 games.
Now, he heads to Pittsburgh, where he looks to have his best season yet.
Dowdle played under head coach Mike McCarthy with the Cowboys in 2024. After splitting carries with veteran Ezekiel Elliott for the first half of the season, Dowdle took over. He had over 950 scrimmage yards in the last 10 games.
Bryce Young finds Rico Dowdle for a 36-yard TD!
DALvsCAR on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/2wqxlSKz7a
— NFL (@NFL) October 12, 2025
McCarthy heads to Pittsburgh, and one of his first moves as head coach was to sign Dowdle to a two-year, $12.25 million deal. Dowdle joins Jaylen Warren in the backfield. Warren is very efficient but eventually lost the job to Kenny Gainwell in the second half of the season, playing under 50% of snaps from Week 10 onward.
Notes from training camp indicate that he and Warren are splitting reps, but as Dowdle has done in each of the last two seasons, he’ll eventually take over the job and dominate down the stretch. As the RB29, Dowdle is set to be a league winner once again this season.
Quentin Johnston, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
Despite a productive 2024 and 2025 season, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston is undervalued this year. In 14 games, he recorded 51 receptions on 84 targets for 735 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging just over 10 half-PPR fantasy points per game.
Johnston began the season on fire, with four consecutive games of over 70 receiving yards and four touchdowns. After the Chargers' offense fell off in the second half of the season, Johnston, along with nearly every offensive player, saw production decline.
The offensive line was a concern late in the season, with injuries to tackles Rashawn Slater (knee) and Joe Alt (ankle). As Johnston focused more on vertical and crossing routes, those plays were ineffective due to the injuries up front. Now healthy, the line should be a solid unit in 2026.
With former offensive coordinator Greg Roman gone and new head coach Mike McDaniel taking over, the offense should favor Johnston’s skill set. McDaniel worked with fast receivers like Tyreek Hill and Waddle, who were heavily used on vertical routes and crossing patterns from 2022 to 2025.
herbo w the absolute bomb pic.twitter.com/BpsQeiYAuL
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) August 28, 2026
Another positive for Johnston is Allen's departure, which frees up 122 targets from Allen's 2025 total. Even with a 20-target increase, Johnston would surpass 1,000 yards and reach double digits in touchdowns, based on his pace over the last two seasons.
Despite some analysts still discrediting him because of his rough rookie year, Johnston has improved significantly. Considering the target opportunities and upgrades in the Chargers’ offense, fantasy managers should target the former first-round pick in the mid-rounds.
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