August 30, 2026

The fantasy baseball Cut List for Week 23 of 2026. Jamie analyzes potential fantasy baseball busts, overvalued players, and injured players to consider dropping.

Welcome back to The Cut List as we head into Week 23 of the 2026 fantasy baseball season. For those who are not familiar, this is our weekly article looking at players who fantasy managers might be considering cutting from their teams and struggling players who need a closer look.

We'll look at players who are worth monitoring for replacement and someone on the hot seat who should be held onto ... for now. Experienced Cut List readers will know I'm a strong advocate for not making knee-jerk reactions. A bad week or two shouldn't be a reason to push the panic button and dump someone.

If there's ever someone you want me to take a look at, drop their name in the Reddit comments, the RotoBaller Discord chat rooms, or reach out to me on X (@Baseball_Jimbo). Maybe you'll see them included next week. All stats and rostered rates (taken from Yahoo!) reflect when this piece was written.

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Pitchers

Pete Fairbanks - RP, Miami Marlins - 63% rostered

Fairbanks' first season with the Marlins has been a stinker. In 44 appearances (40 1/3 innings), Fairbanks has a 4-5 W-L record, 6.02 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 57 strikeouts, and 18 saves. Fairbanks also has four blown saves. The results haven't been good, and neither has Fairbanks' health.

For the second time this season, Fairbanks finds himself on the IL (injured list) due to a nerve issue in his right hand. Earlier in the year, Fairbanks only missed the minimum 15 days, but it's too soon to know if we'll see something similar this time around.

For one thing, nerve issues aren't going to be the same every time. This appears to be an ongoing problem that will need managing short-term and long-term. Secondly, the Marlins remain adrift of a wild card place, so won't feel desperate to bring Fairbanks back quickly.

The caveat to that is Fairbanks being a free agent at the end of the year. He'll want to prove to teams he is ok and this issue isn't going to be a major problem moving forward. And the Marlins don't have to worry about protecting Fairbanks for next year. Despite that, caution will likely be the course of action taken.

Verdict:

If you have an unused IL spot and saves will be useful, stashing Fairbanks makes sense. But I wouldn't be making sure I can keep Fairbanks rostered, given his struggles when healthy and the question marks surrounding his health over the final month of the season and beyond.

Nick Lodolo - SP, Cincinnati Reds - 58% rostered

Lodolo didn't make his first start of 2026 until May 8. A blister issue in Spring Training ultimately sidelined Lodolo for more than a month to start the season. That same issue occurred again in July, causing Lodolo to miss another month. When he's been healthy, Lodolo's performances haven't been good.

While Statcast Profiles shouldn't be absolute in your decision-making, Lodolo's is pretty telling and paints a perfect picture of how his season has been.

In 16 starts (79 innings), Lodolo has a 3-3 W-L record, 5.24 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, and 64 strikeouts. Lodolo did have a solid spell earlier this year. In the six starts before his second IL stint, Lodolo had a 3.60 ERA (30 innings). Seven of the 12 runs he allowed in that period came in one game.

Since returning from the blister issue in August, Lodolo has made four starts. He has a 7.71 ERA and completed five innings just once. He did have a 4.68 xFIP and 4.59 SIERA in those four starts. Nothing great, and with a 17.8% K% (17th percentile) this year, Lodolo is offering very little for fantasy managers.

Verdict:

Even if Lodolo's numbers were better, his upcoming schedule makes him hard to start. He's lined up to face the Padres, Dodgers, Brewers, and Cubs over the next three weeks. Between his struggles and September opponents, there's little reason to roster Lodolo in any redraft league.

Brandon Pfaadt - SP/RP, Arizona Diamondbacks - 47% rostered

It's been a real mixed bag for Pfaadt so far this year. He struggled out the gate and was moved to the bullpen after three starts. Pfaadt then struggled in relief and was demoted in early June to work on things as a starter. That move appeared to have worked.

Pfaadt returned to the Diamondbacks rotation on June 30. In his first nine starts back in Arizona, Pfaadt had a 7-0 W-L record, 1.15 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, and 30 strikeouts (54 2/3 innings). There were warning signs that things wouldn't continue, and Pfaadt has allowed nine earned runs in his last two starts (12 1/3 innings).

Despite having a 1.15 ERA during that nine-game stretch, Pfaadt had a 4.13 xFIP and 4.40 SIERA. While Pfaadt wasn't walking batters (3.4% BB%), he wasn't striking out many either (14.4% K%). And Pfaadt hasn't been able to sort out his biggest issue: getting out left-handed hitters (LHH).

Split IP AVG SLG wOBA K% BB% FIP Career vs RHH 274.1 .255 .425 .310 23.4% 4.8% 3.61 Career vs LHH 285.0 .276 .471 .342 18.7% 6.1% 4.69 2026 vs RHH 47.1 .205 .284 .251 17.8% 6.3% 2.87 2026 vs LHH 57.2 .262 .452 .329 15.8% 5.8% 5.08

Verdict:

Pfaadt is set to face the Phillies on Monday, before things get a little easier. Even after an impressive run of form, it's difficult to trust Pfaadt. Especially against sides with multiple lefties. Other than being used as a streaming option in deeper leagues, Pfaadt isn't someone to roster.

Hitters

Christian Yelich - OF, Milwaukee Brewers - 76% rostered

Yelich has been a frustrating player to roster this year. After homering 29 times in 2025 (his most since 2019), Yelich hasn't displayed much power, has seen his batting average regress, and has seen his playing time diminish. In 95 games, Yelich has nine home runs, 47 RBI, 55 runs, and 11 stolen bases with a .242/.322/.388 slash line.

A chronic back issue restricted Yelich from playing much outfield last year, and that's been the case again this year. A groin strain earlier this year sidelined Yelich for four weeks. Being limited to DH (designated hitter) duties has contributed to Yelich sitting more in recent weeks.

The Brewers have also faced a slew of left-handed pitchers (LHP) recently. But Yelich has been making the most of his reduced playing time over the last fortnight. Since August 17, Yelich is hitting .419/.472/.645. He's hit four doubles and a homer in that period, while driving in seven runs and scoring six.

Verdict:

If you dropped Yelich, that's fully understandable. He's now recorded a hit in eight of his last nine games, and walked more than he's struck out in those games. If you have persevered this long, it may be worth seeing if the last fortnight carries into September and the veteran has a renaissance to end 2026.

Ernie Clement - 1B/2B/3B/SS, Toronto Blue Jays - 59% rostered

Last year's playoff record-breaker has had a disappointing campaign. In truth, Clement is having a very similar season to last year. For fantasy purposes, his value came from positional versatility and a solid batting average. That led to an accumulation of runs last year, which hasn't been replicated in 2026.

When Sam Antonacci featured in The Cut List a couple of weeks ago, it was partly due to multi-positional players having less use now than they did at the start of the season. You're not going to be as reliant on having a bench player able to plug into any gap in your lineup in September.

So unless the versatile player is performing well, their value is extremely limited. In Clement's case, he's hit .211/.230/.263 with one homer, eight RBI, eight runs, and one steal this month (26 games). As with many hitters whose best asset is their batting average, when that regresses, there's little left.

Verdict:

Clement's postseason heroics helped to inflate his ADP (average draft position) this year. While his versatility and consistent production have had value in deeper leagues, there's very little reason to roster him in anything but the deepest leagues moving forward.

Brandon Marsh - OF, Philadelphia Phillies - 51% rostered

Marsh was one of the best value picks in drafts to begin the season. He reached the All-Star Break with a .301/.339/.490 slash line, 15 homers, 46 RBI, 52 runs, and eight steals (91 games). In truth, Marsh stuttered into the All-Star Break, hitting .143/.231/.143 in the 10 games leading up to it.

That was too small a sample to be overly concerning, especially given how well Marsh had performed up to then. Unfortunately, Marsh has carried that slump into the second half. Since the All-Star Break, Marsh has hit .195/.268/.266, two home runs, 10 RBI, 15 runs, and 3 stolen bases (38 games).

Over the last 30 days, Marsh ranks 79th among outfielders (Yahoo! standard 5x5 rotisserie scoring). He ranks 25th at the position over the course of 2026, further emphasising how much the first three months of the season impacted Marsh's season numbers.

Verdict:

Marsh was probably a "sell-high" candidate at the All-Star Break. He has offered so little since then that he's found himself on as many waivers as rosters. Marsh's struggles against LHP leave him as someone only worth rostering in deeper leagues with daily lineups. That way, you at least get to bench Marsh against LHP.

On the Hot Seat

Byron Buxton - OF, Minnesota Twins - 93% rostered

When Buxton is healthy, he has been one of the better hitters in baseball for some time. Buxton reminded us of his talents to start the season. He ended June with a .268/.325/.573 slash line, 25 homers, 43 RBI, 56 runs, and seven steals (73 games). The problem has been staying healthy.

Last year, Buxton played 126 games, the second most of his career (140 games in 2017). Buxton was set to play 100+ games this season, something he's only managed three times before. Once more, Buxton is hurt. Having already been on the IL twice this year with hip injuries, Buxton finds himself missing games due to the hip issue.

Although he's not currently on the IL, Buxton hasn't played since Tuesday. He may still find himself on the IL for a third time this year. Given that offseason surgery has been mentioned, this isn't something that is going away any time soon.

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When Buxton returned from his first IL stint, he lasted only seven games. Buxton hit .160/.222/.160 in that time. Buxton returned from his second IL stint on August 13. Since then, he's hit .179/.304/.231 and scored eight runs (11 games). Four of those runs were scored in last Monday's game.

If it wasn't for the fact that the Twins are still in the playoff hunt, Buxton may well have already been placed on the IL for a third (and final) time this year. Having lost their last four games, Minnesota's playoff chances have become increasingly unlikely.

Everything seems to be pointing towards Buxton missing the remainder of the season, and undergoing surgery in the hope he's healthy for 2027.

Verdict:

If Buxton was on the IL and expected back this year, he'd be worth stashing. By still being on the active roster, fantasy managers have had to bench Buxton and hope he returns. Given how things have been since first landing on the IL, making a case to keep Buxton rostered is tough.

Buxton is on the hottest of hot seats. Normally it warrants giving a player a couple more weeks and reassessing things. In this case, unless Buxton finds himself back in the lineup or on the IL (with a view of returning this year), I don't think he warrants being on fantasy rosters anymore.

Reader Requests

As always, we're keen to hear who you want us to analyze. If there is anyone you want to include on next week's Cut List, drop their names on the Reddit thread or in the RotoBaller Discord chat rooms. Alternatively, you can reach out to me on X, and we'll endeavor to cover some requests each week.

Hunter Brown - SP, Houston Astros - 95% rostered

A shoulder injury meant Brown missed two and a half months of the season. But he's been as good as expected when healthy. Brown did have a tricky period in July, giving up 13 earned runs in three starts (14 1/3 innings). Since then, he's got a 2.63 ERA in seven starts.

Fantasy managers may have been a little worried before this past week. After throwing seven shutout innings on July 25 (without walking a batter), Brown walked 15 and struck out 26 in his next five starts (27 1/3 innings). Brown's 22.6% K% was down from his 25.0% K% before July 31.

Everything else seemed fine. His 3.87 xFIP and 4.34 SIERA in those five starts were a little elevated, but not overly concerning. Then on Friday, Brown reminded fantasy managers why he was drafted as an SP1. Brown struck out 10, walked just one, and restricted the Mets to one run over 6 2/3 innings.

Verdict:

Even before Friday, Brown still wasn't someone to consider dropping. While he hasn't quite put up SP1 numbers when healthy, Brown is still one of the best starting pitcher options available and should remain on fantasy rosters until the end of the season.

George Kirby - SP, Seattle Mariners - 93% rostered

After a disappointing 2025, Kirby was drafted as an SP2 with an expectation that he'd regain his best form. That has not been the case. After 25 starts, Kirby has a 9-10 W-L record, 4.02 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, and 126 strikeouts (147 2/3 innings). Far from the numbers we expected this year.

Fantasy managers' frustrations have been amplified in recent weeks as things have been 'feast or famine'. In Kirby's last six starts, he's allowed one or no runs three times. In the other three games, Kirby gave up at least five earned runs. Before Tuesday, Kirby went five straight games with three or fewer strikeouts.

Unlike last year, there hasn't been a strong element of bad luck in Kirby's numbers. He has a 3.82 xFIP and 3.97 SIERA, although they too have been creeping up in recent weeks. Kirby's numbers are even worse on the road. He has a 5.19 ERA outside of Seattle (3.21 ERA at home).

Verdict:

There's no doubting that Kirby hasn't provided value on his ADP this year. The strikeouts have regressed along with many of his underlying numbers. Still, he's someone I wouldn't be looking at dropping in any league. I'd consider benching Kirby on the road against good lineups, but that's the only scenario in which I'm not starting him.

Wyatt Langford - OF, Texas Rangers - 91% rostered

On a per-game basis, Langford is having his best season in the Majors. He is hitting .257/.335/.458 with 15 homers, 36 RBI, 48 runs, and 10 steals (83 games). Langford's biggest issue this year has been staying on the field. He missed six weeks with a forearm strain and another two weeks with a hamstring injury.

Langford hasn't helped endear himself to fantasy managers by now struggling in August. He's hitting .205/.369/.341 in the penultimate month of the season, and ranks 70th among outfielders over the last 30 days. However, Langford may have pacified his fantasy managers over the last week.

He entered last Sunday with a .145/.289/.261 slash line for August. Last Sunday, Langford went 2-for-3 and then had two hits in each of the next three games. Langford hasn't been able to carry that form into this weekend's series against the Brewers, going hitless in the first two games.

Langford hasn't been helped by his teammates. Only two teams have scored fewer runs than the Rangers (89) in August. Langford has at least shown signs that he's still got plenty of talent, and we know what he's capable of when healthy. Hopefully the last two games aren't the start of a prolonged slump.

Verdict:

As long as he's healthy, Langford remains one of the best outfielders in baseball. His home ballpark isn't helpful, nor have his teammates been. After a slow start to August, Langford gave a quick reminder of his potential to start this week. He should remain rostered throughout September.

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