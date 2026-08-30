Joey Pollizze's Week 23 Waiver Wire Picks - Get 'Em While They're Hot (Premium Content)

August 30, 2026

Joey Pollizze's fantasy baseball waiver wire targets for Week 23. Free-agent hitter pickups, emerging starting pitchers, and bullpen arms for every week of the 2026 MLB season.

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Welcome, RotoBallers, to another edition of our Premium Waiver Wire targets. If you're new to this weekly series, we only look at players rostered in 30% or fewer of Yahoo! leagues.

This article will feature the top pickups at each position for all league types. Fantasy managers shouldn't miss out on these players while they are hot. With the fantasy season nearing the end, picking up the right players is pivotal for the stretch run.

Let's dive into the best waiver wire pickups of Week 23. All stats are before Saturday's contests.

Joey's Hitter Waiver Wire Targets

Catcher: J.T. Realmuto (19% rostered), Tyler Stephenson (14%), Mickey Gasper (12%), Rafael Flores Jr. (11%), Keibert Ruiz (9%), Joe Mack (3%), Ethan Salas (2%), Patrick Bailey (1%)

J.T. Realmuto and Tyler Stephenson continue to be solid adds in 12+ team leagues. Realmuto is batting .281 with four extra-base hits and six RBI over his last 10 games, while Stephenson is batting .381 with one home run, one double, and seven RBI in his last six contests. Both veterans are solid options down the stretch.

Mickey Gasper is the best waiver wire pickup at the position this week. He has been tearing the cover off the ball since being recalled from Triple-A a few weeks ago. Gasper is slashing .417/.600/1.167 with five home runs, three doubles, and 12 RBI over his last 10 games. The 30-year-old is a solid pickup in most formats.

The Mick Man! Mickey Gasper mashes a solo home run 💪 pic.twitter.com/DUqcWzzECv — MLB (@MLB) August 25, 2026

If you want to stash a potential catcher who could make his MLB debut in the next few weeks, look no further than Salas. The 20-year-old catcher is batting .306 with three home runs, 18 RBI, and two stolen bases at Triple-A this month. With the Padres currently in the playoff picture, he could be worth stashing in some leagues.

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