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Weekend Waiver Wire Rankings: Fantasy Baseball Pickups for Week 22

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Walker Jenkins - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Draft Sleepers, MLB Prospects

Weekend fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 22 (2026). Free-agent hitters and pitchers to add include Walker Jenkins, Dylan Crews, George Klassen, Zac Thornton, and Samuel Basallo.

In This Article hide
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks
First Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings
Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings
Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings
Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings
Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings
Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

The weekend is here, and at RotoBaller HQ, we are back with more waiver wire advice. August will be officially over next week, leaving us with a month left in the baseball season. There is still time to make a fantasy baseball championship run, and we will help guide you through the waiver wire with our fantasy baseball weekend waiver rankings for Week 22 (August 24 through August 30) for leagues that allow daily moves.

Heading into the weekend, we saw the Twins call up top outfield prospect Walker Jenkins from Triple-A St. Paul. The 21-year-old will make his MLB debut on Friday against the Chicago White Sox. Injuries continue to pile up as Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena is day-to-day after being hit in the left hand by a pitch, while the Royals placed infielder/outfielder Michael Massey on the concussion injured list. Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is day-to-day with hip discomfort. 

Stay on top of our weekly waiver wire rankings and turn on MLB news alerts in our free mobile app to stay ahead of the curve. Once you're done here, check out our fantasy baseball prospects articles for the latest names to stash and pick up.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List

Since many fantasy baseball leagues have daily waiver wire moves or multiple waiver wire runs per week for adding players, this later-week rankings list should help you keep track of players emerging over the weekend before we reach Sunday night waivers. This article will guide you through our weekly ranking of the relevant waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league (depending on the league size).

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league- depending on the league size:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Kade Anderson SP 58 Add in All Leagues
2 Carson Benge OF 69 Add in All Leagues
3 Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 60 Add in All Leagues
4 Adley Rutschman C 67 Add in All Leagues
5 Tanner Scott RP 54 Add in All Leagues
6 Steven Kwan OF 50 Add in All Leagues
7 Chase DeLauter OF 69 Add in All Leagues
8 Walker Jenkins OF 9 Add in All Leagues
9 Noah Cameron SP 68 Add in All Leagues
10 Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 47 Add in All Leagues
11 Kyle Leahy SP/RP 50 Add in All Leagues
12 Joshua Baez OF 45 Add in All Leagues
13 George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 43 Add in All Leagues
14 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 67 Add in All Leagues
15 Lawrence Butler OF 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
16 Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
17 Ian Seymour SP/RP 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
18 Jacob Lopez SP 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
19 Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 69 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
20 Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 10 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
21 Trent Grisham OF 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
22 Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
23 Ty France 1B 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
24 Mickey Moniak OF 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
25 Kyle Stowers 1B/OF 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
26 Alec Bohm 1B/3B 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
27 Clay Holmes SP 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
28 Kaelen Culpepper SS 11 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
29 Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
30 Walbert Urena SP 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
31 Jackson Jobe SP/RP 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
32 Cole Carrigg SS/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
33 Tyler Mahle SP 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Christian Scott SP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 Max Clark OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 Alejandro Kirk C 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Griffin Conine 1B/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
40 Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
41 Mason Montgomery SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
42 T.J. Rumfield 1B 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
43 Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
44 Spencer Jones OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
45 Joey Cantillo SP/RP 53 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
46 Zach Thornton SP 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
47 Josh Bell 1B 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
48 Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
49 Peter Lambert SP 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
50 Ryan Jeffers C 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
51 Jake Bennett SP 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
52 Gleyber Torres 2B 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
53 Henry Bolte OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
54 Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
55 Cam Smith OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
56 Ben Joyce RP 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
57 Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
58 Grant Taylor SP/RP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
59 Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
60 Luis Robert Jr. OF 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
61 Kodai Senga SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
62 Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
63 Dominic Canzone OF 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
64 Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
65 Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
66 Tristan Peters OF 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
67 Zac Veen OF 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 Jared Jones SP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
69 Abimelec Ortiz 1B/OF 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
70 Rafael Flores Jr. C/1B 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
71 George Klassen SP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
72 Jake Mangum OF 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
73 David Peterson SP/RP 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
74 Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
75 Travis Bazzana 2B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
76 Jung Hoo Lee OF 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
77 Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
78 Brandon Marsh OF 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
79 Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 Samuel Basallo C/1B 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Dylan Crews OF 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 Jake Burger 1B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
83 Yainer Diaz C 41 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
84 Agustin Ramirez C 32 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
85 Cole Young 2B 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
86 A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
87 Jordan Romano RP 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
88 Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
89 Nolan Arenado 3B 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
90 Brandyn Garcia RP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
91 Elvis Alvarado RP 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
92 Carter Jensen C 50 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
93 Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 29 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
94 Heliot Ramos OF 32 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
95 Keider Montero SP/RP 33 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
96 JJ Bleday OF 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
97 Bryce Eldridge 1B 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
98 Clayton Beeter RP 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
99 Francisco Alvarez C 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
100 Gage Jump SP 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top waiver wire names include Walker Jenkins, Dylan Crews, George Klassen, Samuel Basallo, and Zac Thornton. Read some of the waiver wire outlooks below:

Walker Jenkins, Minnesota Twins

MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo reports that he has been told that top Minnesota Twins outfield prospect Walker Jenkins will join the big-league roster in time to be in Friday's lineup for the series opener against the division-rival Chicago White Sox. He will most likely be replacing All-Star outfielder Byron Buxton (hip), who aggravated a hip injury that has already landed him on the injured list twice in the second half of the season.

Jenkins, the team's top overall prospect and the No. 15 overall prospect in all of baseball, should play regularly in Minnesota and could have an immediate impact in all fantasy baseball leagues down the stretch in 2026. The 21-year-old left-handed hitter stands at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds and is a plus hitter with raw power.

The former fifth overall pick in 2023 will get his first call to the big leagues after hitting .308/.407/.532 with a .940 OPS, 12 home runs, 28 RBI, 17 stolen bases, and 51 runs scored in 69 games and 307 plate appearances this year at Triple-A St. Paul. Jenkins' power/speed upside makes him a priority waiver-wire addition immediately.

Dylan Crews, Washington Nationals

Across 335 plate appearances in 2026, Washington Nationals outfielder Dylan Crews is hitting .217/.290/.365 with 10 home runs, 30 RBI, 41 runs scored, and eight stolen bases. While the 24-year-old's top-line numbers for the year don't leap off the page, his 9.8% barrel rate and 44.2% hard-hit rate both support higher-level production.

Crews has also been better in the second half of the season than he was in the first half, posting a .710 OPS with four home runs and three stolen bases across 146 plate appearances since the All-Star break after logging a .613 OPS with six home runs and five stolen bases across 189 plate appearances before the break. The 24-year-old has a tendency to hit the ball in the air the opposite way, which has led to his actual production lagging behind his expected output.

However, if Crews can start to pull the ball more often and hit a few more line drives, he could quickly see improvements in both power and batting average. Fantasy managers should temper their expectations for the former top prospect, but Crews remains a viable waiver wire target with some five-category upside.

 

Samuel Basallo, Baltimore Orioles

After suffering a shoulder injury in mid-July, Baltimore Orioles catcher Samuel Basallo was sidelined for a month. However, the 22-year-old was reinstated from the injured list on August 19, and he immediately jumped back into an everyday role in the heart of the Baltimore lineup. Across 336 plate appearances in 2026,

Basallo is hitting .236/.301/.439 with 17 home runs, 48 RBI, and 36 runs scored. While Basallo's 27.4% strikeout rate is a red flag in his profile, his high-end power upside for the catcher position is underscored by his 13.0% barrel rate and 45.1% hard-hit rate. The Orioles' trade of catcher Adley Rutschman to the Boston Red Sox at the trade deadline has also cleared the way for Basallo to be the team's primary backstop.

Baltimore also remains willing to play Basallo at first base or designated hitter, which should allow him to stay in the lineup even when he needs a day off behind the plate. In leagues where he's available, Basallo should be viewed as a priority waiver wire target.

 

George Klassen, Los Angeles Angels

Across 27 innings (six starts) in 2026, Los Angeles Angels right-hander George Klassen has recorded a 2-2 record with a 3.67 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, and 24 strikeouts. The 24-year-old has had major issues with control so far, as he's posted a 16.8% walk rate. However, Klassen has been effective since being promoted from Triple-A to rejoin the Angels' rotation in early August.

Across his last 22 1/3 innings (four starts), Klassen has logged two wins while allowing just five earned runs. Klassen has averaged 96.6 miles per hour on his fastball, and he's shown an ability to keep the ball on the ground (51.9% ground ball rate).

Klassen has also shown higher-end strikeout stuff in the minors, recording a 27.7% strikeout rate across 108 2/3 minor league innings in 2025. Given his recent hot streak, Klassen deserves some waiver-wire consideration from fantasy managers as a matchup-based streamer.

Zac Thornton, New York Mets 

New York Mets starting pitcher Zac Thornton put together another solid outing in his team's 3-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, allowing one earned run while striking out four across six innings of work. The 24-year-old is in the midst of an impressive rookie season, as he's recorded a 3-4 record with a 2.88 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and 40 strikeouts across 56 1/3 innings (10 starts).

Thornton is averaging just 91.9 miles per hour on his fastball and has posted just a 17.9% strikeout rate, limiting his high-end fantasy upside. Still, the crafty lefty limits free passes (6.3% walk rate), and his ability to pitch to contact has allowed him to work deep into games.

He's allowed three earned runs or fewer in nine out of his 10 appearances and has already logged six quality starts. As a matchup-dependent streamer, Thornton offers clear appeal on the waiver wire for deep-league fantasy managers.

 

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 47 Add in All Leagues
Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 67 Add in All Leagues
Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 69 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ty France 1B 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kyle Stowers 1B/OF 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Alec Bohm 1B/3B 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Griffin Conine 1B/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
T.J. Rumfield 1B 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Josh Bell 1B 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Abimelec Ortiz 1B/OF 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Rafael Flores Jr. C/1B 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Samuel Basallo C/1B 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Burger 1B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Bryce Eldridge 1B 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 60 Add in All Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 47 Add in All Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 43 Add in All Leagues
Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 69 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 10 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Gleyber Torres 2B 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Travis Bazzana 2B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cole Young 2B 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 29 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 60 Add in All Leagues
Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 47 Add in All Leagues
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 43 Add in All Leagues
Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 69 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 10 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Alec Bohm 1B/3B 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Nolan Arenado 3B 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 29 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 43 Add in All Leagues
Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 69 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 10 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kaelen Culpepper SS 11 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Cole Carrigg SS/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Carson Benge OF 69 Add in All Leagues
Steven Kwan OF 50 Add in All Leagues
Chase DeLauter OF 69 Add in All Leagues
Walker Jenkins OF 9 Add in All Leagues
Joshua Baez OF 45 Add in All Leagues
Lawrence Butler OF 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 69 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Trent Grisham OF 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Mickey Moniak OF 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Kyle Stowers 1B/OF 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Cole Carrigg SS/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Max Clark OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Griffin Conine 1B/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Spencer Jones OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Henry Bolte OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cam Smith OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luis Robert Jr. OF 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dominic Canzone OF 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tristan Peters OF 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Zac Veen OF 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Abimelec Ortiz 1B/OF 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Mangum OF 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jung Hoo Lee OF 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandon Marsh OF 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dylan Crews OF 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 29 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Heliot Ramos OF 32 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
JJ Bleday OF 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Adley Rutschman C 67 Add in All Leagues
Alejandro Kirk C 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ryan Jeffers C 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Rafael Flores Jr. C/1B 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Samuel Basallo C/1B 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yainer Diaz C 41 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Agustin Ramirez C 32 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Carter Jensen C 50 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Francisco Alvarez C 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Kade Anderson SP 58 Add in All Leagues
Noah Cameron SP 68 Add in All Leagues
Kyle Leahy SP/RP 50 Add in All Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jacob Lopez SP 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Clay Holmes SP 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Walbert Urena SP 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jackson Jobe SP/RP 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Mahle SP 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Christian Scott SP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mason Montgomery SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 53 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Zach Thornton SP 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Peter Lambert SP 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jake Bennett SP 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kodai Senga SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jared Jones SP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
George Klassen SP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
David Peterson SP/RP 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Keider Montero SP/RP 33 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Gage Jump SP 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Tanner Scott RP 54 Add in All Leagues
Kyle Leahy SP/RP 50 Add in All Leagues
Ian Seymour SP/RP 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Jackson Jobe SP/RP 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mason Montgomery SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Joey Cantillo SP/RP 53 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Ben Joyce RP 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Grant Taylor SP/RP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kodai Senga SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
David Peterson SP/RP 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jordan Romano RP 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Brandyn Garcia RP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Elvis Alvarado RP 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Keider Montero SP/RP 33 Add in 15+ Team Leagues
Clayton Beeter RP 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

 

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire?  heck the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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2026 Player Decisions.  Today's focus is on specific players such as Walker Jenkins, Dylan Crews, Zac Thornton, Samuel Basallo, George Klassen, Hogan Harris, Max Clark, Angel Genao, Jackson Jobe, Griffin Conine, Mason Montgomery, Henry Bolte, Tim Tawa, Cam Smith, Kodai Senga, Tristan Peters, Elvis Alvarado, Jacob Lopez, and Gage Jump.  These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool.  This is a simple tool but very powerful.  The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare in the first box, and search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name.  Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup?  button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup?  You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup?  tool has gotten an overhaul.  We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026.  You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Walker Jenkins, Dylan Crews, Zac Thornton, Samuel Basallo, George Klassen, Hogan Harris, Max Clark, Angel Genao, Jackson Jobe, Griffin Conine, Mason Montgomery, Henry Bolte, Tim Tawa, Cam Smith, Kodai Senga, Tristan Peters, Elvis Alvarado, Jacob Lopez, and Gage Jump :

Walker Jenkins
vs
Chase DeLauter
Walker Jenkins
vs
Noah Cameron
Walker Jenkins
vs
Steven Kwan
Walker Jenkins
vs
Royce Lewis
Walker Jenkins
vs
Tanner Scott
Walker Jenkins
vs
Kyle Leahy
Walker Jenkins
vs
Adley Rutschman
Walker Jenkins
vs
Joshua Baez
Walker Jenkins
vs
Caleb Durbin
Walker Jenkins
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Walker Jenkins
vs
Carson Benge
Walker Jenkins
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Walker Jenkins
vs
Kade Anderson
Walker Jenkins
vs
Lawrence Butler
Walker Jenkins
vs
Isaac Paredes
Walker Jenkins
vs
Ian Seymour
Walker Jenkins
vs
Jacob Lopez
Walker Jenkins
vs
Ezequiel Duran
Walker Jenkins
vs
Angel Genao
Walker Jenkins
vs
Trent Grisham
Walker Jenkins
vs
Mickey Moniak
Walker Jenkins
vs
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Zac Thornton
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Zac Thornton
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Zac Thornton
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Zac Thornton
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Zac Thornton
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Zac Thornton
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Zac Thornton
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Zac Thornton
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Zac Thornton
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Samuel Basallo
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Samuel Basallo
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Samuel Basallo
vs
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Samuel Basallo
vs
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Samuel Basallo
vs
Luis Rengifo
Samuel Basallo
vs
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Samuel Basallo
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Samuel Basallo
vs
Agustin Ramirez
Samuel Basallo
vs
Travis Bazzana
Samuel Basallo
vs
Cole Young
Samuel Basallo
vs
Tommy Edman
Samuel Basallo
vs
A.J. Ewing
Samuel Basallo
vs
David Peterson
Samuel Basallo
vs
Jordan Romano
Samuel Basallo
vs
Jake Mangum
Samuel Basallo
vs
Andruw Monasterio
Samuel Basallo
vs
George Klassen
Samuel Basallo
vs
Nolan Arenado
Samuel Basallo
vs
Rafael Flores Jr.
Samuel Basallo
vs
Adley Rutschman
Samuel Basallo
vs
Royce Lewis
Samuel Basallo
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Samuel Basallo
vs
Isaac Paredes
Samuel Basallo
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Ezequiel Duran
Samuel Basallo
vs
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Samuel Basallo
vs
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Samuel Basallo
vs
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George Klassen
vs
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George Klassen
vs
Jake Mangum
George Klassen
vs
Abimelec Ortiz
George Klassen
vs
David Peterson
George Klassen
vs
Jared Jones
George Klassen
vs
Tommy Edman
George Klassen
vs
Zac Veen
George Klassen
vs
Travis Bazzana
George Klassen
vs
Tristan Peters
George Klassen
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
George Klassen
vs
Kody Clemens
George Klassen
vs
Luis Rengifo
George Klassen
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
George Klassen
vs
Brandon Marsh
George Klassen
vs
Dominic Canzone
George Klassen
vs
Jackson Holliday
George Klassen
vs
Nick Sogard
George Klassen
vs
Samuel Basallo
George Klassen
vs
Kodai Senga
George Klassen
vs
Kade Anderson
George Klassen
vs
Noah Cameron
George Klassen
vs
Kyle Leahy
George Klassen
vs
Ian Seymour
George Klassen
vs
Clay Holmes
George Klassen
vs
Walbert Urena
George Klassen
vs
Tyler Mahle
George Klassen
vs
Christian Scott
Max Clark
vs
Christian Scott
Max Clark
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Max Clark
vs
Tyler Mahle
Max Clark
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Max Clark
vs
Cole Carrigg
Max Clark
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Max Clark
vs
Jackson Jobe
Max Clark
vs
Griffin Conine
Max Clark
vs
Walbert Urena
Max Clark
vs
Brooks Lee
Max Clark
vs
Zack Gelof
Max Clark
vs
Mason Montgomery
Max Clark
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Max Clark
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Max Clark
vs
Clay Holmes
Max Clark
vs
Nick Gonzales
Max Clark
vs
Alec Bohm
Max Clark
vs
Spencer Jones
Max Clark
vs
Kyle Stowers
Max Clark
vs
Carson Benge
Max Clark
vs
Steven Kwan
Max Clark
vs
Chase DeLauter
Max Clark
vs
Joshua Baez
Max Clark
vs
Lawrence Butler
Max Clark
vs
Ezequiel Duran
Max Clark
vs
Trent Grisham
Max Clark
vs
Mickey Moniak
Angel Genao
vs
Ezequiel Duran
Angel Genao
vs
Trent Grisham
Angel Genao
vs
Jacob Lopez
Angel Genao
vs
Chase Meidroth
Angel Genao
vs
Ian Seymour
Angel Genao
vs
Ty France
Angel Genao
vs
Isaac Paredes
Angel Genao
vs
Mickey Moniak
Angel Genao
vs
Lawrence Butler
Angel Genao
vs
Kyle Stowers
Angel Genao
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Angel Genao
vs
Alec Bohm
Angel Genao
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Angel Genao
vs
Clay Holmes
Angel Genao
vs
Joshua Baez
Angel Genao
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Angel Genao
vs
Kyle Leahy
Angel Genao
vs
Zack Gelof
Angel Genao
vs
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Angel Genao
vs
Caleb Durbin
Angel Genao
vs
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Angel Genao
vs
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Angel Genao
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Angel Genao
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Angel Genao
vs
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Angel Genao
vs
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Angel Genao
vs
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Jackson Jobe
vs
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Jackson Jobe
vs
Cole Carrigg
Jackson Jobe
vs
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Jackson Jobe
vs
Tyler Mahle
Jackson Jobe
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Jackson Jobe
vs
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Jackson Jobe
vs
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Jackson Jobe
vs
Max Clark
Jackson Jobe
vs
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Jackson Jobe
vs
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Jackson Jobe
vs
Kyle Stowers
Jackson Jobe
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Jackson Jobe
vs
Mickey Moniak
Jackson Jobe
vs
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Jackson Jobe
vs
Ty France
Jackson Jobe
vs
Griffin Conine
Jackson Jobe
vs
Chase Meidroth
Jackson Jobe
vs
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Jackson Jobe
vs
Trent Grisham
Jackson Jobe
vs
Kade Anderson
Jackson Jobe
vs
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Jackson Jobe
vs
Noah Cameron
Jackson Jobe
vs
Kyle Leahy
Jackson Jobe
vs
Ian Seymour
Jackson Jobe
vs
Joey Cantillo
Jackson Jobe
vs
Peter Lambert
Jackson Jobe
vs
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Griffin Conine
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Griffin Conine
vs
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Griffin Conine
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Griffin Conine
vs
Mason Montgomery
Griffin Conine
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Griffin Conine
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Griffin Conine
vs
Max Clark
Griffin Conine
vs
Nick Gonzales
Griffin Conine
vs
Christian Scott
Griffin Conine
vs
Spencer Jones
Griffin Conine
vs
Tyler Mahle
Griffin Conine
vs
Joey Cantillo
Griffin Conine
vs
Cole Carrigg
Griffin Conine
vs
Zac Thornton
Griffin Conine
vs
Jackson Jobe
Griffin Conine
vs
Josh Bell
Griffin Conine
vs
Walbert Urena
Griffin Conine
vs
Jeff McNeil
Griffin Conine
vs
Zack Gelof
Griffin Conine
vs
Carson Benge
Griffin Conine
vs
Steven Kwan
Griffin Conine
vs
Chase DeLauter
Griffin Conine
vs
Royce Lewis
Griffin Conine
vs
Joshua Baez
Griffin Conine
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Griffin Conine
vs
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Griffin Conine
vs
Isaac Paredes
Mason Montgomery
vs
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Mason Montgomery
vs
T.J. Rumfield
Mason Montgomery
vs
Griffin Conine
Mason Montgomery
vs
Nick Gonzales
Mason Montgomery
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Mason Montgomery
vs
Spencer Jones
Mason Montgomery
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Mason Montgomery
vs
Joey Cantillo
Mason Montgomery
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Mason Montgomery
vs
Zac Thornton
Mason Montgomery
vs
Max Clark
Mason Montgomery
vs
Josh Bell
Mason Montgomery
vs
Christian Scott
Mason Montgomery
vs
Jeff McNeil
Mason Montgomery
vs
Tyler Mahle
Mason Montgomery
vs
Peter Lambert
Mason Montgomery
vs
Cole Carrigg
Mason Montgomery
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Mason Montgomery
vs
Jackson Jobe
Mason Montgomery
vs
Kade Anderson
Mason Montgomery
vs
Tanner Scott
Mason Montgomery
vs
Noah Cameron
Mason Montgomery
vs
Kyle Leahy
Mason Montgomery
vs
Ian Seymour
Mason Montgomery
vs
Clay Holmes
Mason Montgomery
vs
Walbert Urena
Mason Montgomery
vs
Jake Bennett
Henry Bolte
vs
Gleyber Torres
Henry Bolte
vs
Tim Tawa
Henry Bolte
vs
Jake Bennett
Henry Bolte
vs
Cam Smith
Henry Bolte
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Henry Bolte
vs
Ben Joyce
Henry Bolte
vs
Peter Lambert
Henry Bolte
vs
Willi Castro
Henry Bolte
vs
Jeff McNeil
Henry Bolte
vs
Grant Taylor
Henry Bolte
vs
Josh Bell
Henry Bolte
vs
Ernie Clement
Henry Bolte
vs
Zac Thornton
Henry Bolte
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Henry Bolte
vs
Joey Cantillo
Henry Bolte
vs
Kodai Senga
Henry Bolte
vs
Spencer Jones
Henry Bolte
vs
Nick Sogard
Henry Bolte
vs
Nick Gonzales
Henry Bolte
vs
Carson Benge
Henry Bolte
vs
Steven Kwan
Henry Bolte
vs
Chase DeLauter
Henry Bolte
vs
Joshua Baez
Henry Bolte
vs
Lawrence Butler
Henry Bolte
vs
Ezequiel Duran
Henry Bolte
vs
Trent Grisham
Henry Bolte
vs
Mickey Moniak
Tim Tawa
vs
Henry Bolte
Tim Tawa
vs
Cam Smith
Tim Tawa
vs
Gleyber Torres
Tim Tawa
vs
Ben Joyce
Tim Tawa
vs
Jake Bennett
Tim Tawa
vs
Willi Castro
Tim Tawa
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Tim Tawa
vs
Grant Taylor
Tim Tawa
vs
Peter Lambert
Tim Tawa
vs
Ernie Clement
Tim Tawa
vs
Jeff McNeil
Tim Tawa
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Tim Tawa
vs
Josh Bell
Tim Tawa
vs
Kodai Senga
Tim Tawa
vs
Zac Thornton
Tim Tawa
vs
Nick Sogard
Tim Tawa
vs
Joey Cantillo
Tim Tawa
vs
Dominic Canzone
Tim Tawa
vs
Spencer Jones
Tim Tawa
vs
Carson Benge
Tim Tawa
vs
Caleb Durbin
Tim Tawa
vs
Steven Kwan
Tim Tawa
vs
Chase DeLauter
Tim Tawa
vs
Royce Lewis
Tim Tawa
vs
Joshua Baez
Tim Tawa
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Tim Tawa
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Cam Smith
vs
Tim Tawa
Cam Smith
vs
Ben Joyce
Cam Smith
vs
Henry Bolte
Cam Smith
vs
Willi Castro
Cam Smith
vs
Gleyber Torres
Cam Smith
vs
Grant Taylor
Cam Smith
vs
Jake Bennett
Cam Smith
vs
Ernie Clement
Cam Smith
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Cam Smith
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Cam Smith
vs
Peter Lambert
Cam Smith
vs
Kodai Senga
Cam Smith
vs
Jeff McNeil
Cam Smith
vs
Nick Sogard
Cam Smith
vs
Josh Bell
Cam Smith
vs
Dominic Canzone
Cam Smith
vs
Zac Thornton
Cam Smith
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Cam Smith
vs
Joey Cantillo
Cam Smith
vs
Carson Benge
Cam Smith
vs
Steven Kwan
Cam Smith
vs
Chase DeLauter
Cam Smith
vs
Joshua Baez
Cam Smith
vs
Lawrence Butler
Cam Smith
vs
Ezequiel Duran
Cam Smith
vs
Trent Grisham
Cam Smith
vs
Mickey Moniak
Kodai Senga
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Kodai Senga
vs
Nick Sogard
Kodai Senga
vs
Ernie Clement
Kodai Senga
vs
Dominic Canzone
Kodai Senga
vs
Grant Taylor
Kodai Senga
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Kodai Senga
vs
Willi Castro
Kodai Senga
vs
Kody Clemens
Kodai Senga
vs
Ben Joyce
Kodai Senga
vs
Tristan Peters
Kodai Senga
vs
Cam Smith
Kodai Senga
vs
Zac Veen
Kodai Senga
vs
Tim Tawa
Kodai Senga
vs
Jared Jones
Kodai Senga
vs
Henry Bolte
Kodai Senga
vs
Abimelec Ortiz
Kodai Senga
vs
Gleyber Torres
Kodai Senga
vs
Rafael Flores Jr.
Kodai Senga
vs
Jake Bennett
Kodai Senga
vs
Kade Anderson
Kodai Senga
vs
Tanner Scott
Kodai Senga
vs
Noah Cameron
Kodai Senga
vs
Kyle Leahy
Kodai Senga
vs
Ian Seymour
Kodai Senga
vs
Clay Holmes
Kodai Senga
vs
Walbert Urena
Kodai Senga
vs
Tyler Mahle
Tristan Peters
vs
Kody Clemens
Tristan Peters
vs
Zac Veen
Tristan Peters
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Tristan Peters
vs
Jared Jones
Tristan Peters
vs
Dominic Canzone
Tristan Peters
vs
Abimelec Ortiz
Tristan Peters
vs
Nick Sogard
Tristan Peters
vs
Rafael Flores Jr.
Tristan Peters
vs
Kodai Senga
Tristan Peters
vs
George Klassen
Tristan Peters
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Tristan Peters
vs
Jake Mangum
Tristan Peters
vs
Ernie Clement
Tristan Peters
vs
David Peterson
Tristan Peters
vs
Grant Taylor
Tristan Peters
vs
Tommy Edman
Tristan Peters
vs
Willi Castro
Tristan Peters
vs
Travis Bazzana
Tristan Peters
vs
Ben Joyce
Tristan Peters
vs
Carson Benge
Tristan Peters
vs
Steven Kwan
Tristan Peters
vs
Chase DeLauter
Tristan Peters
vs
Joshua Baez
Tristan Peters
vs
Lawrence Butler
Tristan Peters
vs
Ezequiel Duran
Tristan Peters
vs
Trent Grisham
Tristan Peters
vs
Mickey Moniak
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Brandyn Garcia
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Carter Jensen
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Nolan Arenado
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Sam Antonacci
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Andruw Monasterio
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Heliot Ramos
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Jordan Romano
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Keider Montero
Elvis Alvarado
vs
A.J. Ewing
Elvis Alvarado
vs
JJ Bleday
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Cole Young
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Agustin Ramirez
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Clayton Beeter
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Yainer Diaz
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Jake Burger
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Gage Jump
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Dylan Crews
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Tanner Scott
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Kyle Leahy
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Ian Seymour
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Joey Cantillo
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Ben Joyce
Elvis Alvarado
vs
Grant Taylor
Jacob Lopez
vs
Ian Seymour
Jacob Lopez
vs
Ezequiel Duran
Jacob Lopez
vs
Isaac Paredes
Jacob Lopez
vs
Angel Genao
Jacob Lopez
vs
Lawrence Butler
Jacob Lopez
vs
Trent Grisham
Jacob Lopez
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Jacob Lopez
vs
Chase Meidroth
Jacob Lopez
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Jacob Lopez
vs
Ty France
Jacob Lopez
vs
Joshua Baez
Jacob Lopez
vs
Mickey Moniak
Jacob Lopez
vs
Kyle Leahy
Jacob Lopez
vs
Kyle Stowers
Jacob Lopez
vs
Royce Lewis
Jacob Lopez
vs
Alec Bohm
Jacob Lopez
vs
Noah Cameron
Jacob Lopez
vs
Clay Holmes
Jacob Lopez
vs
Walker Jenkins
Jacob Lopez
vs
Kade Anderson
Jacob Lopez
vs
Walbert Urena
Jacob Lopez
vs
Tyler Mahle
Jacob Lopez
vs
Christian Scott
Jacob Lopez
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Jacob Lopez
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Jacob Lopez
vs
Joey Cantillo
Jacob Lopez
vs
Peter Lambert
Gage Jump
vs
Francisco Alvarez
Gage Jump
vs
Clayton Beeter
Gage Jump
vs
Bryce Eldridge
Gage Jump
vs
JJ Bleday
Gage Jump
vs
Keider Montero
Gage Jump
vs
Heliot Ramos
Gage Jump
vs
Sam Antonacci
Gage Jump
vs
Carter Jensen
Gage Jump
vs
Elvis Alvarado
Gage Jump
vs
Brandyn Garcia
Gage Jump
vs
Nolan Arenado
Gage Jump
vs
Andruw Monasterio
Gage Jump
vs
Jordan Romano
Gage Jump
vs
A.J. Ewing
Gage Jump
vs
Cole Young
Gage Jump
vs
Agustin Ramirez
Gage Jump
vs
Yainer Diaz
Gage Jump
vs
Jake Burger
Gage Jump
vs
Dylan Crews
Gage Jump
vs
Kade Anderson
Gage Jump
vs
Noah Cameron
Gage Jump
vs
Kyle Leahy
Gage Jump
vs
Ian Seymour
Gage Jump
vs
Clay Holmes
Gage Jump
vs
Walbert Urena
Gage Jump
vs
Tyler Mahle
Gage Jump
vs
Christian Scott

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Nikola Topic Faces Make-or-Break Year
Ryan Gerard

Making Tour Championship Debut After Decent Closing Stretch
Jacob Bridgeman

Has Little Hope of Being Fantasy Relevant
Tommy Fleetwood

Set to Defend at East Lake
Si Woo Kim

a Volatile Play With High Upside at Tour Championship
Scottie Scheffler

Dealing With Health Issue Ahead of Tour Championship
Tom Kim

Sneaks Into Tour Championship Field
Viktor Hovland

Needs Bounce-Back at Tour Championship
J.J. Spaun

Starts Strong but Stumbles Over the Weekend
Gary Woodland

Continues Playing Well Heading to Tour Championship
Russell Henley

Can Compete For Tour Championship Title
Ludvig Aberg

Hitting Top Gear Heading to Tour Championship
Chris Gotterup

Continues Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Matt Fitzpatrick

Has Chance to Cap Off Great Season at Tour Championship
DeMar DeRozan

Kings are Stretching Out DeMar DeRozan's Salary
NFL

Cam Vaughn Files Lawsuit to Enter Transfer Portal
Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers Not Ruling Out Shohei Ohtani Pitching on Sunday
Roman Anthony

Thinks he Could Return on Friday
Aaron Judge

Expected to Hit in the Cages on Tuesday
Max Fried

Could Return on Saturday During Doubleheader
Hunter Goodman

Reinstated and Starting on Tuesday
Cal Raleigh

has First Career Three-Homer Game on Monday
Ryan Fox

Makes Debut at TOUR Championship in Atlanta
Adam Scott

Representing Older Golfers Heading Into Atlanta
Alex Fitzpatrick

Makes Tour Championship Debut Behind Solid 2026
Bryan Woo

100 Percent Confident he Can Start on Wednesday
Willy Adames

Giants Place Willy Adames on Injured List With Elbow Sprain
Ketel Marte

Expected to be Activated Next Tuesday
Leo De Vries

to Miss Four Weeks With Shoulder Injury
CJ Abrams

Back as the DH on Monday
Anthony Hernandez

Loses Back-To-Back Fights
Gregory Rodrigues

Picks Up A Unanimous-Decision Win
Vitor Petrino

Extends His Win Streak
Serghei Spivac

Outclassed At UFC Sacramento
Roman Dolidze

Gets Finished In The First Round
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier De Ridder Bounces Back
Mason Jones

Suffers Second-Round TKO Loss
MarQuel Mederos

Returns To The Win Column
Ryan Blaney

Nabs his Third Victory of 2026 at New Hampshire
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Misses Out on Victory at New Hampshire
Josh Berry

Scores his Best Finish of 2026 at New Hampshire
Kyle Larson

Finishes Fifth at New Hampshire and Clinches A Chase Spot
Denny Hamlin

Clinches the No. 1 Seed in The Chase After New Hampshire
NHL

Eeli Tolvanen Attracting Interest From Multiple Teams
Moritz Seider

Looking to Improve Defensively
Cale Makar

Avalanche "Confident" About Signing Cale Makar to New Deal
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Ready for Training Camp
Leon Draisaitl

Healthy Ahead of New Season
Elvis Merzlikins

Undergoes Surgery
Shohei Ohtani

Could Pitch Next Week
Jac Caglianone

Scratched on Sunday With Ankle Soreness
Edwin Díaz

Edwin Diaz to be Eased Back in Lower-Leverage Role When he Returns
Tyler Glasnow

to Return on Tuesday Against Braves
Ryan Blaney

the Favorite to Win at New Hampshire
Christopher Bell

Should Contend for Another Win at New Hampshire
Denny Hamlin

No Reason to Expect a Bad Race From Denny Hamlin
Ty Gibbs

Should Be Strong at New Hampshire
Joey Logano

a Great DFS Option at New Hampshire
Chase Briscoe

Has Potential at New Hampshire
Kyle Larson

Searching for First Top-Five Finish in Months
William Byron

Is Another Top-10 Finish in the Cards for William Byron?
Tyler Reddick

Has Never Finished in the Top Five at New Hampshire
Chase Elliott

Struggling to Find Speed at New Hampshire
Josh Berry

Can Josh Berry Contend for the Win at New Hampshire?
NASCAR

Bubba Wallace a Prime DFS Option at New Hampshire
Austin Cindric

Temper Your Expectations with Austin Cindric at New Hampshire
Erik Jones

Is Erik Jones a Sleeper Option at New Hampshire?
Shane Van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen Qualifies Fifth as Chase Looms
Shohei Ohtani

Throwing Live BP Session on Saturday
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