August 28, 2026

Weekend fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings for Week 22 (2026). Free-agent hitters and pitchers to add include Walker Jenkins, Dylan Crews, George Klassen, Zac Thornton, and Samuel Basallo.

The weekend is here, and at RotoBaller HQ, we are back with more waiver wire advice. August will be officially over next week, leaving us with a month left in the baseball season. There is still time to make a fantasy baseball championship run, and we will help guide you through the waiver wire with our fantasy baseball weekend waiver rankings for Week 22 (August 24 through August 30) for leagues that allow daily moves.

Heading into the weekend, we saw the Twins call up top outfield prospect Walker Jenkins from Triple-A St. Paul. The 21-year-old will make his MLB debut on Friday against the Chicago White Sox. Injuries continue to pile up as Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena is day-to-day after being hit in the left hand by a pitch, while the Royals placed infielder/outfielder Michael Massey on the concussion injured list. Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is day-to-day with hip discomfort.

Stay on top of our weekly waiver wire rankings and turn on MLB news alerts in our free mobile app to stay ahead of the curve. Once you're done here, check out our fantasy baseball prospects articles for the latest names to stash and pick up.

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Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups List

Since many fantasy baseball leagues have daily waiver wire moves or multiple waiver wire runs per week for adding players, this later-week rankings list should help you keep track of players emerging over the weekend before we reach Sunday night waivers. This article will guide you through our weekly ranking of the relevant waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league (depending on the league size).

Waiver wire pickup options, including how to prioritize them for your league- depending on the league size:

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Outlooks

Some of the top waiver wire names include Walker Jenkins, Dylan Crews, George Klassen, Samuel Basallo, and Zac Thornton. Read some of the waiver wire outlooks below:

Walker Jenkins, Minnesota Twins

MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo reports that he has been told that top Minnesota Twins outfield prospect Walker Jenkins will join the big-league roster in time to be in Friday's lineup for the series opener against the division-rival Chicago White Sox. He will most likely be replacing All-Star outfielder Byron Buxton (hip), who aggravated a hip injury that has already landed him on the injured list twice in the second half of the season.

Jenkins, the team's top overall prospect and the No. 15 overall prospect in all of baseball, should play regularly in Minnesota and could have an immediate impact in all fantasy baseball leagues down the stretch in 2026. The 21-year-old left-handed hitter stands at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds and is a plus hitter with raw power.

The former fifth overall pick in 2023 will get his first call to the big leagues after hitting .308/.407/.532 with a .940 OPS, 12 home runs, 28 RBI, 17 stolen bases, and 51 runs scored in 69 games and 307 plate appearances this year at Triple-A St. Paul. Jenkins' power/speed upside makes him a priority waiver-wire addition immediately.

Dylan Crews, Washington Nationals

Across 335 plate appearances in 2026, Washington Nationals outfielder Dylan Crews is hitting .217/.290/.365 with 10 home runs, 30 RBI, 41 runs scored, and eight stolen bases. While the 24-year-old's top-line numbers for the year don't leap off the page, his 9.8% barrel rate and 44.2% hard-hit rate both support higher-level production.

Crews has also been better in the second half of the season than he was in the first half, posting a .710 OPS with four home runs and three stolen bases across 146 plate appearances since the All-Star break after logging a .613 OPS with six home runs and five stolen bases across 189 plate appearances before the break. The 24-year-old has a tendency to hit the ball in the air the opposite way, which has led to his actual production lagging behind his expected output.

However, if Crews can start to pull the ball more often and hit a few more line drives, he could quickly see improvements in both power and batting average. Fantasy managers should temper their expectations for the former top prospect, but Crews remains a viable waiver wire target with some five-category upside.

Samuel Basallo, Baltimore Orioles

After suffering a shoulder injury in mid-July, Baltimore Orioles catcher Samuel Basallo was sidelined for a month. However, the 22-year-old was reinstated from the injured list on August 19, and he immediately jumped back into an everyday role in the heart of the Baltimore lineup. Across 336 plate appearances in 2026,

Basallo is hitting .236/.301/.439 with 17 home runs, 48 RBI, and 36 runs scored. While Basallo's 27.4% strikeout rate is a red flag in his profile, his high-end power upside for the catcher position is underscored by his 13.0% barrel rate and 45.1% hard-hit rate. The Orioles' trade of catcher Adley Rutschman to the Boston Red Sox at the trade deadline has also cleared the way for Basallo to be the team's primary backstop.

Baltimore also remains willing to play Basallo at first base or designated hitter, which should allow him to stay in the lineup even when he needs a day off behind the plate. In leagues where he's available, Basallo should be viewed as a priority waiver wire target.

George Klassen, Los Angeles Angels

Across 27 innings (six starts) in 2026, Los Angeles Angels right-hander George Klassen has recorded a 2-2 record with a 3.67 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, and 24 strikeouts. The 24-year-old has had major issues with control so far, as he's posted a 16.8% walk rate. However, Klassen has been effective since being promoted from Triple-A to rejoin the Angels' rotation in early August.

Across his last 22 1/3 innings (four starts), Klassen has logged two wins while allowing just five earned runs. Klassen has averaged 96.6 miles per hour on his fastball, and he's shown an ability to keep the ball on the ground (51.9% ground ball rate).

Klassen has also shown higher-end strikeout stuff in the minors, recording a 27.7% strikeout rate across 108 2/3 minor league innings in 2025. Given his recent hot streak, Klassen deserves some waiver-wire consideration from fantasy managers as a matchup-based streamer.

Zac Thornton, New York Mets

New York Mets starting pitcher Zac Thornton put together another solid outing in his team's 3-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, allowing one earned run while striking out four across six innings of work. The 24-year-old is in the midst of an impressive rookie season, as he's recorded a 3-4 record with a 2.88 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and 40 strikeouts across 56 1/3 innings (10 starts).

Thornton is averaging just 91.9 miles per hour on his fastball and has posted just a 17.9% strikeout rate, limiting his high-end fantasy upside. Still, the crafty lefty limits free passes (6.3% walk rate), and his ability to pitch to contact has allowed him to work deep into games.

He's allowed three earned runs or fewer in nine out of his 10 appearances and has already logged six quality starts. As a matchup-dependent streamer, Thornton offers clear appeal on the waiver wire for deep-league fantasy managers.

First Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 47 Add in All Leagues Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 67 Add in All Leagues Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 69 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ty France 1B 31 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kyle Stowers 1B/OF 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Alec Bohm 1B/3B 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Griffin Conine 1B/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues T.J. Rumfield 1B 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Josh Bell 1B 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Abimelec Ortiz 1B/OF 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Rafael Flores Jr. C/1B 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Samuel Basallo C/1B 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jake Burger 1B 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Bryce Eldridge 1B 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Second Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 60 Add in All Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 47 Add in All Leagues George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 43 Add in All Leagues Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 69 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 10 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Gleyber Torres 2B 46 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Travis Bazzana 2B 24 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Cole Young 2B 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 29 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Third Base Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Caleb Durbin 2B/3B 60 Add in All Leagues Royce Lewis 1B/2B/3B 47 Add in All Leagues George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 43 Add in All Leagues Isaac Paredes 1B/3B 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 69 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 10 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Alec Bohm 1B/3B 59 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Sogard 1B/2B/3B 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Nolan Arenado 3B 30 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 29 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Shortstop Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS 43 Add in All Leagues Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 69 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Angel Genao 2B/3B/SS 10 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Chase Meidroth 2B/3B/SS 45 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kaelen Culpepper SS 11 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Cole Carrigg SS/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brooks Lee 2B/3B/SS 49 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Nick Gonzales 2B/3B/SS 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ernie Clement 1B/2B/3B/SS 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jackson Holliday 2B/SS 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Andruw Monasterio 1B/2B/3B/SS 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Outfield Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Carson Benge OF 69 Add in All Leagues Steven Kwan OF 50 Add in All Leagues Chase DeLauter OF 69 Add in All Leagues Walker Jenkins OF 9 Add in All Leagues Joshua Baez OF 45 Add in All Leagues Lawrence Butler OF 54 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Ezequiel Duran 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 69 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Trent Grisham OF 64 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Mickey Moniak OF 33 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Kyle Stowers 1B/OF 67 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Zack Gelof 2B/3B/OF 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Cole Carrigg SS/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Max Clark OF 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Griffin Conine 1B/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Spencer Jones OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jeff McNeil 1B/2B/OF 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Henry Bolte OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tim Tawa 1B/2B/3B/OF 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Cam Smith OF 12 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Willi Castro 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Luis Robert Jr. OF 48 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Dominic Canzone OF 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF 30 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kody Clemens 1B/2B/OF 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tristan Peters OF 20 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Zac Veen OF 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Abimelec Ortiz 1B/OF 11 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jake Mangum OF 10 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tommy Edman 2B/3B/OF 20 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jung Hoo Lee OF 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Luis Rengifo 2B/3B/OF 13 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brandon Marsh OF 51 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Dylan Crews OF 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues A.J. Ewing 2B/OF 17 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Sam Antonacci 2B/3B/OF 29 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Heliot Ramos OF 32 Add in 15+ Team Leagues JJ Bleday OF 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Catcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Adley Rutschman C 67 Add in All Leagues Alejandro Kirk C 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ryan Jeffers C 44 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Rafael Flores Jr. C/1B 14 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Samuel Basallo C/1B 35 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Yainer Diaz C 41 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Agustin Ramirez C 32 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Carter Jensen C 50 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Francisco Alvarez C 19 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Starting Pitcher Waiver Wire Rankings

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Kade Anderson SP 58 Add in All Leagues Noah Cameron SP 68 Add in All Leagues Kyle Leahy SP/RP 50 Add in All Leagues Ian Seymour SP/RP 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Jacob Lopez SP 30 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Clay Holmes SP 48 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Walbert Urena SP 46 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Jackson Jobe SP/RP 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Tyler Mahle SP 43 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Christian Scott SP 29 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mason Montgomery SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Joey Cantillo SP/RP 53 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Zach Thornton SP 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Peter Lambert SP 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jake Bennett SP 37 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Grant Taylor SP/RP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kodai Senga SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jared Jones SP 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues George Klassen SP 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues David Peterson SP/RP 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Keider Montero SP/RP 33 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Gage Jump SP 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Closer/Reliever Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move Tanner Scott RP 54 Add in All Leagues Kyle Leahy SP/RP 50 Add in All Leagues Ian Seymour SP/RP 62 Add in 10+ Team Leagues Jackson Jobe SP/RP 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Brandon Pfaadt SP/RP 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Yoendrys Gomez SP/RP 38 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Mason Montgomery SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Joey Cantillo SP/RP 53 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Ben Joyce RP 23 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Grant Taylor SP/RP 33 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Kodai Senga SP/RP 26 Add in 12+ Team Leagues David Peterson SP/RP 19 Add in 12+ Team Leagues Jordan Romano RP 13 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Brandyn Garcia RP 14 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Elvis Alvarado RP 4 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Keider Montero SP/RP 33 Add in 15+ Team Leagues Clayton Beeter RP 15 Add in 15+ Team Leagues

Who Should I Pickup Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? heck the Who Should I Pickup tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Mason Montgomery Elvis Alvarado vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Mason Montgomery Elvis Alvarado vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players such as Walker Jenkins, Dylan Crews, Zac Thornton, Samuel Basallo, George Klassen, Hogan Harris, Max Clark, Angel Genao, Jackson Jobe, Griffin Conine, Mason Montgomery, Henry Bolte, Tim Tawa, Cam Smith, Kodai Senga, Tristan Peters, Elvis Alvarado, Jacob Lopez, and Gage Jump. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare in the first box, and search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for players like Walker Jenkins, Dylan Crews, Zac Thornton, Samuel Basallo, George Klassen, Hogan Harris, Max Clark, Angel Genao, Jackson Jobe, Griffin Conine, Mason Montgomery, Henry Bolte, Tim Tawa, Cam Smith, Kodai Senga, Tristan Peters, Elvis Alvarado, Jacob Lopez, and Gage Jump :

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