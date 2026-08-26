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Top 20 Fantasy Baseball Prospects - Dynasty Fantasy Baseball Prospect Rankings: August Update

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Josue De Paula - Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Prospects, Draft Sleepers

Andy's top 20 fantasy baseball prospect rankings for MLB prospects in the minor leagues. His August 2026 dynasty prospect rankings for fantasy baseball.

Hey RotoBallers! Welcome to another edition of my month's top-20 non-debuted prospect rankings. The prospect landscape has changed greatly since we updated these, so we have a lot of news to cover.

Over the past month, top prospects such as Joshua Baez, Kade Anderson, George Lombard Jr., and Max Clark have all re-entered the majors, which, in turn, disqualifies them from this list.

Be sure to follow RotoBaller MLB on X for all of our league-winning content and me, @A_Smith_FS, for any questions. Additionally, be sure to use discount code SMITH for 50% off any Premium Packages and gain access to our Team Sync platform with customized lineup tools, projections, and more based on your league settings. Let's dive in!

 

Top-20 Non-Debuted Prospects: August Update

Rank Player Name Position Team ETA
1 Jesus Made SS MIL 2027
2 Leo De Vries SS ATH 2027
3 Josue De Paula OF LAD 2027
4 Mike Sirota OF LAD 2027
5 Eli Willits SS WSH 2028
6 Seth Hernandez SP PIT 2028
7 Zyhir Hope OF DET 2027
8 Sebastian Walcott SS TEX 2027
9 Theo Gillen OF TB 2027
10 Roch Cholowsky SS CHW 2027
11 Franklin Arias SS BOS 2026
12 Walker Jenkins OF MIN 2026
13 Ryan Sloan SP SEA 2027
14 Rainiel Rodriguez C STL 2027
15 Grady Emerson SS TB 2029
16 Edward Florentino OF PIT 2028
17 Eduardo Quintero OF LAD 2028
18 Josuar Gonzalez SS SF 2029
19 Caleb Bonemer SS CHW 2027
20 Thomas White SP MIA 2027

 

Honorable Mentions

Hitters:

Pitchers:

  • Travis Sykora
  • Anthony Eyanson
  • Gage Wood
  • Cam Caminiti
  • Liam Doyle

 

Dynasty Fantasy Baseball Prospect Outlooks

Josue De Paula, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

De Paula has made a strong case to break the top-2 spots on our ranking. The top-ranked prospect in the Dodger system has been nothing short of dominant at Double-A this season and should be in contention to near a cup of coffee with Triple-A Oklahoma City in the coming weeks.

Through 112 games with Double-A Tulsa, De Paula has posted a sharp .312/408/.558 slash line with 32 doubles, 25 home runs and an elite 29 stolen bases. During this stretch, De Paula has struck out just 14.3% of the time while drawing walks 13.7% of the time.

In comparison to his production at the lower levels last season, De Paula has taken major strides and is on a superstar trajectory.

Last summer, the 21-year-old spent nearly his entire season at the High-A level, where he posted a 20.2% K% with a similar 19.0% BB%. Seeing him drastically lower his strikeout rate while facing tougher pitching is an excellent sign.

When looking at his batted-ball marks, De Paula has lowered his infield fly-ball rate from 17.0% to 9.6% and raised his pull rate to 44.8%, a four-point jump from his 2025 mark.

Given his increasing power (70 Futures Grade Raw Power according to FanGraphs) and elite speed on the basepath skills, De Paula could produce high five-category production as soon as he steps on the field for the Dodgers.

Roch Cholowsky, SS, Chicago White Sox

The first of the two names from the 2026 MLB Draft that cracked out recent updates. The White Sox selected Roch Cholowsky out of UCLA with the first pick in the draft, and he immediately sits as a top-10 prospect on my ranking.

With UCLA, Cholowsky was nothing short of imminent and should contend for his MLB debut as early as next summer.

After a slower start in the second season in 2024, Cholowsky returned to back-to-back productive efforts in 2025 and 2026. In 2025, Cholowsky held a .353/.480/.710 line and held a similar .320/.452/.636 line this past season. He posted an OPS greater than 1.000 in both campaigns and launched over 20 home runs in each season.

According to his pre-draft scouting report on MLB Pipeline, the infielders are credited with having above-average contact and raw power skills. If he can reach his full potential, Cholowsky could provide high-end production in four categories while chipping in a handful of stolen bases.

In addition to his bat, Cholowsky is also well-regarded on the defensive side of the game, which further adds to his long-term appeal.

Following the draft, he was sent to High-A Winston-Salem, where he posted a .167/.326/.333 line with three doubles and a home run before being shut down for the remainder of the season due to a wrist injury. A strong showing in camp should push him to Double-A early in 2027.

Grady Emerson, SS, Tampa Bay Rays

The other member of the 2026 class to make an appearance is shortstop Grady Emerson. While Emerson is more of a long-term play for the Rays, the case can be made that he has more long-term upside than Cholowsky.

Emerson opened the Rays with the second overall pick out of high school. Heading into the draft, scouts had trouble finding any flaws in his raw profile. On MLB.com, Emerson received elite scouting grades across the board: a 65-hit grade, a 55-power grade, and an overall 60 grade, all of which are quite impressive for his age.

MLB Pipeline notes that Emerson has the upside to generate "impressive exit velocities" and should reach 25-HR potential in the big leagues.

The 18-year-old sits comfortably alongside Cholowsky as the top-two selection in all FYPD drafts. Even though he does not project to reach the majors for at least three seasons, dynasty managers should select him with confidence as he has the skill set ot emerge as the game's top prospect once in the upper minors.

He has since made his professional debut and has gone 1-for-14 through four games at Low-A.

Rainiel Rodriguez, C, St. Louis Cardinals

The clear top-ranked catcher in the minor leagues. While recent draft pick Vahn Lackey may take this title soon, Rainiel Rodriguez stands alone at this position.

Rodriguez began his 2026 season at the High-A level but has since moved up to Double-A, where he spent the bulk of the summer. Through 29 games with High-A, Rodriguez held a .311/.430/.519 slash line with eight doubles, four home runs and four stolen bases.

Since moving up to the upper minors, the 19-year-old has done more than hold his own, sporting an elite .325/.397/.592 line with a .989 OPS. During this 73-game stretch, Rodriguez has launched 19 long balls while swiping six bags.

Over his last 23 games, Rodriguez has taken his production up another level, carrying a remarkable .453/.481/.905 line with 13 doubles and 10 home runs. As of writing, he has launched two home runs in each of his last two games and hit five total long balls over his last four contests.

Given his current trajectory, a late-season taste of Triple-A remains in play, which could set him up for an early 2027 MLB debut.

Leo De Vries, SS, Athletics

Even though Leo De Vries has been shut down for the season with a shoulder injury, the budding superstar remains on track to compete for an early 2027 MLB debut.

De Vries spent his entire 2026 season at the Double-A level and looked quite impressive in his first extended look. Through 93 games, De Vries held a .290/.378/.458 line with 21 doubles, 13 home runs and 34 stolen bases. In relation to his production last summer (which he spent mostly at High-A), De Vries has seen his K% bump up just one point (20.0% - 21.3%) and his walk rate drop from just 12.3% to 11.4%.

Despite this, De Vries's .836 OPS is set to increase despite facing tougher pitching.

Additionally, before suffering the injury, De Vries appeared set to take another step forward in his development, posting a .318/.393/.551 line with a .945 OPS, 11 doubles, four home runs, and six stolen bases over his last 26 games.

A strong showing in spring training should provide him with an early ticket to Las Vegas and potentially the majors.

Walker Jenkins, OF, Minnesota Twins

Walker Jenkins is healthy and playing up to his expected potential. While injuries have been his Achilles' heel in his career, Jenkins is progressing at a high level at Triple-A and could be just days away from a potential MLB debut.

Since returning from his most recent stint on the Triple-A injured list, the top-ranked prospect in Minnesota has posted a sharp .331/.441/.592 slash line. Over this 43-game stretch, the former first-round pick has hit 11 doubles, tacked on three triples, hit nine home runs, and 11 stolen bases.

He is currently riding a seven-game hitting streak at Iowa in which he has launched four of these nine long balls. On the season, the 21-year-old held a .305/.406/.521 slash line with 11 home runs and 16 stolen bases.

While his surging bat is worth noting, his improved eye at the plate has been even more impressive. This season at Triple-A, Jenkins has posted a 15.2% K%, a strong 10-point drop from the 25.5% K% he posted in his first taste of Triple-A last summer.

Jenkins has put himself in a great position to earn a taste of the majors down the stretch.

Ryan Sloan, SP, Seattle Mariners

Sitting behind Seth Hernandez as the "new" No. 2 pitching prospect on my list is Ryan Sloan of the Mariners. While his teammate Anderson stole most of the headlines this season ahead of his promotion, Sloan is just as dominant in his own right and should make a major impact in 2027.

The second-round pick from the 2024 MLB Draft has spent his entire campaign at the Double-A level, where he posted a 3.63 ERA with a 1.10 WHIP. Across 86 2/3 innings, Sloan has struck out 111 hitters while showing elite command, serving up free passes at a low 4.5% rate.

Since June 13, Sloan has been even more dominant, posting a tidy 2.35 ERA with a 0.87 WHIP over his last 46 innings. In fact, during this stretch, Sloan allowed fewer than three runs per game in all but one of his nine outings. He struck out an eye-catching 60 hitters over this dominant run while walking just three batters.

The 20-year-old has a strong pitch mix with his fastball, slider, and splitter, all possessing a 60 Futures Grade on FanGraphs, with his command coming in at a 55 Futures Grade.

His elite command and impressive strikeout potential could open the door for him to begin the 2027 season in the majors, skipping Triple-A as Anderson did.

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More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Top 20 Non-Debuted Prospects (August Update)
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MLB Bets and Props for Novig - 8/26


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