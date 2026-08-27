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Top-5 MLB Pitching Prospects To Stash For Fantasy Baseball Redraft Leagues - Week 23

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Jonah Tong - Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Rankings, MLB Prospects

Frank Ammirante's top pitching fantasy baseball prospects to stash for Week 23 (2026). His MLB prospects to pick up and stash on your bench and N/A spots in redraft leagues.

Welcome back to our list of top starting-pitcher prospects to stash for Week 23 of the 2026 MLB season. With the season winding down, several top pitching prospects could be close to getting the call.

A few of these arms could make a real difference for fantasy teams over the final few weeks, so if you have room on your roster, now is the time to stash them. We're focusing on a brand new list of five pitching prospects, so that's why Kade Anderson (called up), Elmer Rodriguez, River Ryan, Gage Wood, and Anthony Eyanson are not included here. As always, if you have any questions, you can find me on X at @FAmmiranteTFJ.

With that said, let's take a look at the top five starting pitcher prospects fantasy managers should be stashing for Week 23.

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Lucas Braun, Kansas City Royals

Currently at Triple-A

Lucas Braun is a 25-year-old right-hander with a 4.57 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 21.2 innings at Triple-A. This also includes a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. He came to the Royals from the Braves in the Lane Thomas and Bailey Falter trade at the deadline.

Braun's numbers with the Braves' Triple-A affiliate included a 3.92 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP with a 16.1% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate in 43.2 innings. What's intriguing here is the uptick in strikeout rate since landing with the Royals.

He has a diverse arsenal, including a cutter, sinker, four-seamer, and slider. This wide variety of weapons can make him effective, especially to start out his big-league career, as hitters adjust to what he has to offer.

With the Royals out of contention, we could see them try to give Braun a look to eat innings in September. While the minor league numbers certainly don't jump off the screen, this is the case of a young pitcher who is close to a call-up. We're not going to recommend pitchers who aren't likely to see big-league action in September.

With that in mind, give Braun a look in deeper leagues with NA spots, as he could emerge as a solid streamer down the stretch.

 

Davis Sandlin, Chicago White Sox

Currently at Triple-A

Davis Sandlin currently has a 2.58 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate in 52.1 innings at Triple-A. However, we've seen him get some big-league action this season.

Sandlin showed that he can put up a quality outing at the big-league level, including six innings of one-run ball against the Royals on June 26th. Playing for a surprise contender like the White Sox can put him in a spot to rack up wins, so he could provide some value as a streamer down the stretch.

The 25-year-old is still considered a prospect because he only has 24.2 MLB innings under his belt, and his proximity to potential playing time for a contending team is a major reason why he's included on this list.

This is a pitcher with a mid-90s fastball that also includes a cutter and sweeper, so the tools are in place for some quality innings in a small sample. That's exactly what you should be looking for as you try to make up ground in September.

Sandlin won't be a hot commodity on your waiver wire, but monitor the situation as a potential pickup, especially if you're in deeper leagues.

 

Jonah Tong, New York Mets

Currently at Triple-A

With the Mets out of contention as one of the most disappointing teams in the big leagues, they're incentivized to go with a youth movement in September. That's where Jonah Tong can come in, perhaps earning some starts down the stretch.

Tong currently has a 4.86 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate in 100 innings at Triple-A. While these are extremely underwhelming numbers, it's worth noting that he had a 1.43 ERA across all minor league levels in 2025.

Perhaps this is the case of a pitcher with nothing left to prove in the minors, itching for a chance to prove himself in the big leagues.

On top of that, Tong has actually been pitching better in Triple-A lately, putting up a 3.18 ERA and 33 strikeouts in his last six starts. Maybe he's finally getting in a groove, just in time for a potential September call-up.

The Mets are currently giving innings to Robert Stock, so it would make sense to see what they have with Tong, especially as they evaluate their roster.

Tong has a plus fastball and changeup, so the stuff is there to make an impact. As with other pitching prospects on this list, you won't have to necessarily attack the wire to secure his services. Just monitor the situation and make the move if there's a call-up. He could become a viable streamer.

 

Khristian Curtis, Pittsburgh Pirates

Currently at Triple-A

Khristian Curtis currently has a 5.76 ERA and a 1.62 WHIP with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 15.0% walk rate in 29.2 innings at Triple-A. These are abysmal numbers, so why would I recommend him as a pitching prospect to stash?

For one, you have to like the strikeout upside with a 27.8 K%. On top of that, he's got impressive stuff, with a fastball that can get to 99 MPH along with a curveball, slider, cutter, and changeup. That's a diverse arsenal that could definitely make an impact in September.

Additionally, we've seen Curtis get a "cup of coffee" in the big leagues, pitching a combined eight scoreless innings in long relief. This included a five-inning and a three-inning appearance.

With the Pirates falling out of contention, there's a chance that they can bring up Curtis to eat some innings down the stretch. Playing in a pitcher-friendly environment like PNC Park could produce some rock-solid results, especially if he gets a start or two.

Keep an eye on Curtis as a potential streamer that you can deploy in September in a deeper league.

 

Luis De Leon, Baltimore Orioles

Currently at Triple-A

Luis De Leon is a 23-year-old lefty currently putting up a 5.19 ERA and a 1.79 WHIP with a 23.8% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate in 17.1 innings at Triple-A. However, we saw him register a 28.1% strikeout rate in Double-A, which gives him some potential.

This is a pitcher who can generate whiffs with his slider, changeup, and splitter, which adds some intrigue to his profile. He's another arm with underwhelming surface stats but the arsenal in place to succeed at the big league level.

The Orioles are in the thick of the AL Wild Card race, so perhaps they'll bring up De Leon to add some juice to their bullpen.

If you're looking for a pitcher who can potentially help your ratios as a long reliever (perhaps following an opener), give De Leon a shot.

 

Other Prospects To Consider Stashing

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