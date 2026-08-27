August 27, 2026

Five hot fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups, streamers, and sleepers for Week 22 (2026). Undervalued hitters outperforming their ownership percentage and should be more widely owned.

Welcome, RotoBallers, to another edition of our Bargain Basement Hitters for Week 22 of the fantasy baseball season. We're in the thick of the stretch run now, so it's time to upgrade our teams with some helpful pickups. We're either focusing on players with seven-game weeks or exploitable spots.

As usual, we will look at five hitters who are in good matchups and are widely available across all Yahoo! leagues. Each of these players is rostered in fewer than 10% of leagues. Last week, we nailed Andres Chaparro, who was 1% rostered at the time of recommendation, only to homer once for the Nationals. Let's try to build on that this week. We've got more interesting recommendations this time around.

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Tommy White, 1B/3B, Athletics

2% rostered (Yahoo)

Tommy White is a 23-year-old corner infielder who slashed .303/.353/.465 with 10 home runs and two stolen bases in 346 plate appearances across Double-A and Triple-A this season. He put up an impressive 13.9% strikeout rate, giving him upside to help you in batting average. So far in the big leagues, White came into Wednesday's action with a .254/.274/.331 slash.

While these numbers are underwhelming, especially since he has only two homers with zero steals in 135 plate appearances, you have to like how he's kept his strikeouts in check at 15.6%. The barrel rate also comes in at a respectable 9.1%, so perhaps he can eventually tap into some power.

ATH - Tommy White Solo HR (2) 📏 401 ft | 💨 103.3 mph | 📐 24°

⚾️ 92.1 mph sinker (KC - RHP Michael Wacha)

🏟️ Out in 30/30 parks 💣 ATH (2) @ KC (6)

🔺 5th#Athletics pic.twitter.com/XEJ37sEveB — MLB Home Runs (@MLBHRs_) August 18, 2026

What's most intriguing here is that White has been hitting in the heart of the order for the A's, primarily in the cleanup spot. That puts him in a great position to rack up counting stats, especially RBI. While the lineup has cooled off considerably compared to the early part of the year, this is still a favorable spot to be in.

The schedule is also favorable for this upcoming week, as the A's are one of the teams with seven games. While each of them is on the road, volume is key, as you want to try to accumulate stats to make up ground in your leagues during the stretch run. With that in mind, I suggest giving White a look for this week.

Dylan Beavers, OF, Baltimore Orioles

2% rostered (Yahoo)

Dylan Beavers came into the season with a lot of fanfare, especially from the fantasy community. He was looked at as an intriguing outfielder with upside. But he's been a disappointment, slashing .246/.323/.388 with six home runs and five stolen bases in 252 plate appearances. However, there are reasons to be intrigued right now.

Beavers has been much more effective in August, slashing .255/.305/.509 with four home runs in 59 plate appearances. The 25-year-old outfielder seems to be finally finding his groove at the big league level.

Beavers breaks through to put us ahead 2-0 pic.twitter.com/neDDIzOy4Z — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 26, 2026

Even though Beavers has mostly hit at the bottom of the order, the Orioles' offense has finally come alive, so he'll be in a position to rack up counting stats while they're rolling like this.

Additionally, the Orioles have a favorable schedule for the upcoming week, including seven games: three at the Rockies and four vs the Red Sox. You have to like that he'll start the week with a series at Coors Field, making him an ideal pickup who is widely available. Considering these matchups, there's a good chance that Beavers keeps it rolling this upcoming week.

Pedro Ramirez, 2B/3B, Chicago Cubs

4% rostered (Yahoo)

Pedro Ramirez was impressive in the minors this season, slashing .312/.395/.547 with nine home runs and 19 stolen bases in 196 plate appearances. So far in the big leagues, he's slashing .291/.351/.437 with three home runs and seven stolen bases in 135 plate appearances.

Ramirez is starting to heat up at the plate, including one home run and five RBI against the Mariners on August 23rd. While he's mostly hit in the sixth or seventh spot for the Cubs, this is a good enough lineup to provide opportunities for counting stats.

GRAND SLAM PEDRO RAMÍREZ‼️ pic.twitter.com/YM9sWAuaJ2 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 23, 2026

The Cubs have a favorable schedule for the upcoming week, including seven games: four vs the Brewers and three at the Marlins. At a time of year when you need volume, that makes Ramirez worth a look.

If you need a boost in batting average, Ramirez makes a lot of sense, as he's shown a rock-solid hit tool in a small sample at the big-league level so far. Add in the fact that he's eligible at both MI and CI, and you can seey why he's an appealing pickup.