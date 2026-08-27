August 27, 2026

Andy's fantasy baseball cut list rankings, drop candidates for Week 22 waiver wire (2026). Is it time to drop these struggling players for better waiver wire options?

Welcome, RotoBallers, to our updated Cut List Rankings for Week 22 of the fantasy baseball season. Most head-to-head leagues are about to enter the postseason, which means it's time to pay even more attention to our roster.

This week, we will look at some struggling hitters and some starters who have begun to see their fantasy value plummet.

Let's dig into this list of injured or disappointing players and work through how deserving they are of remaining in your fantasy baseball lineups. Read about our top players to cut for Week 22 of the MLB season. It's time to make some tough calls, RotoBallers!

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Cut List Rankings: Fantasy Baseball Players to Drop?

The top players to consider cutting for fantasy baseball in priority order. Players at the top of the list should be dropped first and replaced on the waiver wire.

Fantasy Baseball Drops: Week 22 Player Outlooks

Edwin Diaz , RP, Los Angeles Dodgers

Cut List Ranking No. 20

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said on Saturday that right-handed reliever Edwin Diaz (neck) will be eased back into a lower-leverage role in the team's bullpen once he returns from the 15-day injured list in September, according to Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register. Diaz, the Dodgers' big free-agent acquisition last offseason, has only appeared in 16 games in his first year with the team in 2026 due to elbow and neck injuries, and he has been bad when he has been available.

The 32-year-old Puerto Rican hurler and three-time All-Star currently has an 11.85 ERA (6.01 FIP), 2.56 WHIP, seven saves, 19 strikeouts, and 10 walks in 13 2/3 innings pitched. Diaz will be eased in next month when he returns as the Dodgers look to get him right for the postseason, but with just over a month left in the campaign, it's fair for fantasy managers to wonder if he's even worth holding in redraft leagues.

The good news is that Diaz's neck injury is not believed to be serious, and he has a chance to come off the injured list around when he is eligible to return on Sept. 2. In the meantime, lefty reliever Tanner Scott will continue to be Roberts' leading candidate for saves.

Edwin Diaz shares his thoughts on not being the closer after returning from the IL, but his goal is to get back to being the closer. “Yeah, because that's why they signed me here to be the closer,” Diaz said. “But I haven't pitched good this year, so you know, like I said,… pic.twitter.com/BDyRvv2xCt — Fredo Cervantes (@FredoCervantes) August 23, 2026

Shane Bieber, SP, Toronto Blue Jays

Cut List Ranking No. 19

The Toronto Blue Jays are placing right-hander Shane Bieber (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to Aug. 21) on Tuesday with right teres major inflammation and recalling pitcher Chad Dallas from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move, according to Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.

This one comes out of nowhere after the veteran hurler was sharp in three of his four outings in August. In his last two starts against the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays, Bieber gave up just two earned runs on eight hits (one homer) while walking one and striking out 12 in 13 innings of work for two victories. Overall, the former Cy Young winner and two-time All-Star has gone 5-2 in 2026 for Toronto with a 4.53 ERA (5.13 FIP) and 1.44 WHIP with 44 strikeouts and 24 walks in 55 2/3 innings across 11 starts.

Injuries have been an issue for Bieber in recent seasons, and given the timing of his latest one, it would not be a surprise if the Jays end up shutting him down for the final month of the regular season. He is rostered in just over half of Yahoo leagues.

Cut List Ranking No. 21

The Miami Marlins announced on Tuesday that they placed right-handed closer Pete Fairbanks (hand) on the 15-day injured list with right median nerve irritation in his hand and recalled left-hander Dax Fulton from Triple-A Jacksonville in a corresponding move. Fairbanks will go on the IL for a second time this year with the same issue after he had to be pulled after facing just one batter in Monday's loss to the Boston Red Sox.

He will visit with a specialist on Tuesday, after which we hope to have a better idea of how long Fairbanks might be sidelined. But given the timing as we near the final month of the regular season, fantasy managers should not be surprised if we do not see the 32-year-old veteran again in 2026. Fairbanks has 18 saves in his eighth year in the majors (first with Miami), but he has also recorded a rough 6.02 ERA (4.47 FIP) and 1.31 WHIP with 57 strikeouts and 19 walks in his 40 1/3 innings pitched. In shallower fantasy leagues, dropping Fairbanks for a healthier and more stable bullpen option would not be a bad idea.

In the meantime, Miami could use a closer-by-committee situation that could involve all of Calvin Faucher, Michael Petersen, Tyler Zuber, and Josh Ekness.

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Articles

Looking to add a player off the waiver wire? After diving into the cut list rankings, read about some waiver wire pickups to consider instead:

Each week, our MLB team puts out a complete array of fantasy baseball waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pick Up? waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more throughout the week.

Who Should I Pick Up Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire instead? Check the "Who Should I Pick Up" tool:

Who Should I Pickup? Roto Points Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup... Player 1 Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Who To Pickup? Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22. 23. 24. 25. 26. 27. 28. 29. 30. Popular Searches Overall C 1B 2B 3B SS OF SP RP vs Kade Anderson Noah Cameron vs Kyle Leahy David Peterson vs Royce Lewis Abimelec Ortiz vs Noah Cameron Christian Scott vs Nick Sogard Cole Young vs Tim Tawa Jake Burger vs Jeff McNeil Cole Young vs Yoendrys Gomez Ben Joyce vs Yoendrys Gomez Mason Montgomery vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Royce Lewis Abimelec Ortiz vs Tim Tawa Jake Burger vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Nick Sogard Cole Young vs Jeff McNeil Cole Young vs Gleyber Torres Jeff McNeil vs Jeff McNeil Ernie Clement vs Luke Keaschall Jeff McNeil vs Chase Meidroth Gleyber Torres vs Luke Keaschall Gleyber Torres vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs George Lombard Jr. Kaelen Culpepper vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs vs Kade Anderson Noah Cameron vs Kyle Leahy David Peterson vs Noah Cameron Christian Scott vs Jacob Lopez Joey Cantillo vs Christian Scott Jared Jones vs Jared Jones Kodai Senga vs Noah Cameron Jared Jones vs Kade Anderson Jared Jones vs Walbert Urena Jared Jones vs Yoendrys Gomez Ben Joyce vs Yoendrys Gomez Mason Montgomery vs Yoendrys Gomez Jacob Webb vs Ben Joyce Mason Montgomery vs Ben Joyce Jacob Webb vs Mason Montgomery Jacob Webb vs vs vs

2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Gleyber Torres, Peter Lambert, Zach Thornton, Tyler Mahle, Jeff McNeil, Tim Tawa, Cam Smith, Henry Bolte, Kaelen Culpepper, Ernie Clement, Jared Jones, Ben Joyce, Kodai Senga, Willi Castro, Dominic Canzone, Jake Mangum, Mason Montgomery. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who to Pick Up? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pick Up? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pick Up? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who to Pick Up

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for players like Gleyber Torres, Peter Lambert, Zach Thornton, Tyler Mahle, Jeff McNeil, Tim Tawa, Cam Smith, Henry Bolte, Kaelen Culpepper, Ernie Clement, Jared Jones, Ben Joyce, Kodai Senga, Willi Castro, Dominic Canzone, Jake Mangum, Mason Montgomery:

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