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Struggling Players to Drop? Updated Cut List Rankings for Week 22 Waiver Wire

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Joshua Baez - Fantasy Baseball Prospects

Andy's fantasy baseball cut list rankings, drop candidates for Week 22 waiver wire (2026). Is it time to drop these struggling players for better waiver wire options?

In This Article hide
Cut List Rankings: Fantasy Baseball Players to Drop?
Fantasy Baseball Drops: Week 22 Player Outlooks
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Articles
Who Should I Pick Up Fantasy Baseball Tool
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who to Pick Up
More Fantasy Baseball Advice

Welcome, RotoBallers, to our updated Cut List Rankings for Week 22 of the fantasy baseball season. Most head-to-head leagues are about to enter the postseason, which means it's time to pay even more attention to our roster.

This week, we will look at some struggling hitters and some starters who have begun to see their fantasy value plummet.

Let's dig into this list of injured or disappointing players and work through how deserving they are of remaining in your fantasy baseball lineups. Read about our top players to cut for Week 22 of the MLB season. It's time to make some tough calls, RotoBallers!

Featured Promo: Save 50% off the regular price with discount code SUMMER, for a limited time. Exclusive access to our Team Sync platform, DFS cheat sheets, Lineup Optimizers, betting/prop picks, and exclusive content from Nick Mariano and Eric Cross! GAIN ACCESS NOW

 

Cut List Rankings: Fantasy Baseball Players to Drop?

The top players to consider cutting for fantasy baseball in priority order. Players at the top of the list should be dropped first and replaced on the waiver wire.

Rank Player Name Pos. Team % Ros. Baller Move
1 Nick Kurtz 1B ATH 70 Drop in All Leagues
2 Tyler Stephenson C CIN 60 Drop in Most Leagues
3 Zac Veen OF COL 10 Drop in Most Leagues
4 Bryce Miller SP SEA 40 Drop in Most Leagues
5 Jung Hoo Lee OF SF 30 Drop in Most Leagues
6 Abimelec Ortiz 1B/OF WSH 15 Drop in Most Leagues
7 Esmerlyn Valdez 1B/OF PIT 30 Drop in Most Leagues
8 Brandon Marsh OF PHI 50 Drop in Most Leagues
9 Jacob Webb RP CHC 30 Drop in Most Leagues
10 Nick Lodolo SP CIN 60 Drop in Most Leagues
11 Daniel Palencia RP CHC 60 Drop in Most Leagues
12 Carter Jensen C KC 50 Drop in Shallow Leagues
13 Teoscar Hernandez OF LAD 70 Drop in Shallow Leagues
14 Samuel Basallo C BAL 35 Drop in Shallow Leagues
15 Brandon Pfaadt SP ARI 50 Drop in Shallow Leagues
16 Brandon Nimmo OF TEX 75 Drop in Shallow Leagues
17 Matthew Boyd SP CHC 70 Drop in Shallow Leagues
18 Willy Adames SS SF 60 Hold in Deeper Leagues (IL Stash)
19 Shane Bieber SP TOR 45 Hold in Deeper Leagues (IL Stash)
20 Edwin Diaz RP LAD 70 Hold in Deeper Leagues (IL Stash)
21 Pete Fairbanks RP MIA 65 Hold in Deeper Leagues (IL Stash)
22 Otto Lopez 2B/SS MIA 90 Hold in All Leagues
23 George Lombard Jr. 2B/3B/SS NYY 40 Hold in All Leagues
24 Joshua Baez OF STL 50 Hold in All Leagues
25 Adley Rutschman C BOS 70 Hold in All Leagues

 

Fantasy Baseball Drops: Week 22 Player Outlooks

Edwin Diaz, RP, Los Angeles Dodgers

Cut List Ranking No. 20

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said on Saturday that right-handed reliever Edwin Diaz (neck) will be eased back into a lower-leverage role in the team's bullpen once he returns from the 15-day injured list in September, according to Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register. Diaz, the Dodgers' big free-agent acquisition last offseason, has only appeared in 16 games in his first year with the team in 2026 due to elbow and neck injuries, and he has been bad when he has been available.

The 32-year-old Puerto Rican hurler and three-time All-Star currently has an 11.85 ERA (6.01 FIP), 2.56 WHIP, seven saves, 19 strikeouts, and 10 walks in 13 2/3 innings pitched. Diaz will be eased in next month when he returns as the Dodgers look to get him right for the postseason, but with just over a month left in the campaign, it's fair for fantasy managers to wonder if he's even worth holding in redraft leagues.

The good news is that Diaz's neck injury is not believed to be serious, and he has a chance to come off the injured list around when he is eligible to return on Sept. 2. In the meantime, lefty reliever Tanner Scott will continue to be Roberts' leading candidate for saves.

Shane Bieber, SP, Toronto Blue Jays

Cut List Ranking No. 19

The Toronto Blue Jays are placing right-hander Shane Bieber (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to Aug. 21) on Tuesday with right teres major inflammation and recalling pitcher Chad Dallas from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move, according to Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.

This one comes out of nowhere after the veteran hurler was sharp in three of his four outings in August. In his last two starts against the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays, Bieber gave up just two earned runs on eight hits (one homer) while walking one and striking out 12 in 13 innings of work for two victories. Overall, the former Cy Young winner and two-time All-Star has gone 5-2 in 2026 for Toronto with a 4.53 ERA (5.13 FIP) and 1.44 WHIP with 44 strikeouts and 24 walks in 55 2/3 innings across 11 starts.

Injuries have been an issue for Bieber in recent seasons, and given the timing of his latest one, it would not be a surprise if the Jays end up shutting him down for the final month of the regular season. He is rostered in just over half of Yahoo leagues.

Pete Fairbanks, RP, Miami Marlins

Cut List Ranking No. 21

The Miami Marlins announced on Tuesday that they placed right-handed closer Pete Fairbanks (hand) on the 15-day injured list with right median nerve irritation in his hand and recalled left-hander Dax Fulton from Triple-A Jacksonville in a corresponding move. Fairbanks will go on the IL for a second time this year with the same issue after he had to be pulled after facing just one batter in Monday's loss to the Boston Red Sox.

He will visit with a specialist on Tuesday, after which we hope to have a better idea of how long Fairbanks might be sidelined. But given the timing as we near the final month of the regular season, fantasy managers should not be surprised if we do not see the 32-year-old veteran again in 2026. Fairbanks has 18 saves in his eighth year in the majors (first with Miami), but he has also recorded a rough 6.02 ERA (4.47 FIP) and 1.31 WHIP with 57 strikeouts and 19 walks in his 40 1/3 innings pitched. In shallower fantasy leagues, dropping Fairbanks for a healthier and more stable bullpen option would not be a bad idea.

In the meantime, Miami could use a closer-by-committee situation that could involve all of Calvin Faucher, Michael Petersen, Tyler Zuber, and Josh Ekness.

 

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Articles

Looking to add a player off the waiver wire? After diving into the cut list rankings, read about some waiver wire pickups to consider instead:

Each week, our MLB team puts out a complete array of fantasy baseball waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pick Up? waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more throughout the week.

 

Who Should I Pick Up Fantasy Baseball Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire instead? Check the "Who Should I Pick Up" tool:

Who Should I Pickup?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
Player 1
 
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Who To Pickup?
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2026 Player Decisions. Looking to pick up someone else instead? Today's focus is on specific players like Gleyber Torres, Peter Lambert, Zach Thornton, Tyler Mahle, Jeff McNeil, Tim Tawa, Cam Smith, Henry Bolte, Kaelen Culpepper, Ernie Clement, Jared Jones, Ben Joyce, Kodai Senga, Willi Castro, Dominic Canzone, Jake Mangum, Mason Montgomery. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four MLB players at once, and then click the Who to Pick Up? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy baseball rankings, projections, and more.

Improvements For Who Should I Pick Up? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pick Up? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see MLB player tiles with stats, projections, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy baseball waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who to Pick Up

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for players like Gleyber Torres, Peter Lambert, Zach Thornton, Tyler Mahle, Jeff McNeil, Tim Tawa, Cam Smith, Henry Bolte, Kaelen Culpepper, Ernie Clement, Jared Jones, Ben Joyce, Kodai Senga, Willi Castro, Dominic Canzone, Jake Mangum, Mason Montgomery:

Gleyber Torres
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Gleyber Torres
vs
Peter Lambert
Gleyber Torres
vs
Jake Bennett
Gleyber Torres
vs
Zac Thornton
Gleyber Torres
vs
Griffin Conine
Gleyber Torres
vs
Tyler Mahle
Gleyber Torres
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Gleyber Torres
vs
Jeff McNeil
Gleyber Torres
vs
Clay Holmes
Gleyber Torres
vs
Tim Tawa
Gleyber Torres
vs
Spencer Jones
Gleyber Torres
vs
Cam Smith
Gleyber Torres
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Gleyber Torres
vs
Henry Bolte
Gleyber Torres
vs
Nick Gonzales
Gleyber Torres
vs
Zac Veen
Gleyber Torres
vs
Joey Cantillo
Gleyber Torres
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Gleyber Torres
vs
Cole Carrigg
Gleyber Torres
vs
Ernie Clement
Gleyber Torres
vs
Max Clark
Gleyber Torres
vs
Jared Jones
Gleyber Torres
vs
Caleb Durbin
Gleyber Torres
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Gleyber Torres
vs
Luke Keaschall
Gleyber Torres
vs
Royce Lewis
Gleyber Torres
vs
Zack Gelof
Gleyber Torres
vs
Angel Genao
Gleyber Torres
vs
Chase Meidroth
Gleyber Torres
vs
Ezequiel Duran
Gleyber Torres
vs
Nick Sogard
Peter Lambert
vs
Gleyber Torres
Peter Lambert
vs
Zac Thornton
Peter Lambert
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Peter Lambert
vs
Tyler Mahle
Peter Lambert
vs
Jake Bennett
Peter Lambert
vs
Jeff McNeil
Peter Lambert
vs
Griffin Conine
Peter Lambert
vs
Tim Tawa
Peter Lambert
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Peter Lambert
vs
Cam Smith
Peter Lambert
vs
Clay Holmes
Peter Lambert
vs
Henry Bolte
Peter Lambert
vs
Spencer Jones
Peter Lambert
vs
Zac Veen
Peter Lambert
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Peter Lambert
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Peter Lambert
vs
Nick Gonzales
Peter Lambert
vs
Ernie Clement
Peter Lambert
vs
Joey Cantillo
Peter Lambert
vs
Jared Jones
Peter Lambert
vs
Cole Carrigg
Peter Lambert
vs
Abimelec Ortiz
Peter Lambert
vs
Kade Anderson
Peter Lambert
vs
Noah Cameron
Peter Lambert
vs
Kyle Leahy
Peter Lambert
vs
Ian Seymour
Peter Lambert
vs
Walbert Urena
Peter Lambert
vs
Jacob Lopez
Peter Lambert
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Peter Lambert
vs
Christian Scott
Peter Lambert
vs
Jackson Jobe
Tyler Mahle
vs
Zac Thornton
Tyler Mahle
vs
Jeff McNeil
Tyler Mahle
vs
Peter Lambert
Tyler Mahle
vs
Tim Tawa
Tyler Mahle
vs
Gleyber Torres
Tyler Mahle
vs
Cam Smith
Tyler Mahle
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Tyler Mahle
vs
Henry Bolte
Tyler Mahle
vs
Jake Bennett
Tyler Mahle
vs
Zac Veen
Tyler Mahle
vs
Griffin Conine
Tyler Mahle
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Tyler Mahle
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Tyler Mahle
vs
Ernie Clement
Tyler Mahle
vs
Clay Holmes
Tyler Mahle
vs
Jared Jones
Tyler Mahle
vs
Spencer Jones
Tyler Mahle
vs
Abimelec Ortiz
Tyler Mahle
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Tyler Mahle
vs
Ben Joyce
Tyler Mahle
vs
Nick Gonzales
Tyler Mahle
vs
Kodai Senga
Tyler Mahle
vs
Kade Anderson
Tyler Mahle
vs
Noah Cameron
Tyler Mahle
vs
Kyle Leahy
Tyler Mahle
vs
Ian Seymour
Tyler Mahle
vs
Walbert Urena
Tyler Mahle
vs
Jacob Lopez
Tyler Mahle
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Tyler Mahle
vs
Christian Scott
Tyler Mahle
vs
Jackson Jobe
Jeff McNeil
vs
Tyler Mahle
Jeff McNeil
vs
Tim Tawa
Jeff McNeil
vs
Zac Thornton
Jeff McNeil
vs
Cam Smith
Jeff McNeil
vs
Peter Lambert
Jeff McNeil
vs
Henry Bolte
Jeff McNeil
vs
Gleyber Torres
Jeff McNeil
vs
Zac Veen
Jeff McNeil
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Jeff McNeil
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Jeff McNeil
vs
Jake Bennett
Jeff McNeil
vs
Ernie Clement
Jeff McNeil
vs
Griffin Conine
Jeff McNeil
vs
Jared Jones
Jeff McNeil
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Jeff McNeil
vs
Abimelec Ortiz
Jeff McNeil
vs
Clay Holmes
Jeff McNeil
vs
Ben Joyce
Jeff McNeil
vs
Spencer Jones
Jeff McNeil
vs
Kodai Senga
Jeff McNeil
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Jeff McNeil
vs
Willi Castro
Jeff McNeil
vs
Joshua Baez
Jeff McNeil
vs
Carson Benge
Jeff McNeil
vs
Caleb Durbin
Jeff McNeil
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Jeff McNeil
vs
Steven Kwan
Jeff McNeil
vs
Daylen Lile
Jeff McNeil
vs
Luke Keaschall
Jeff McNeil
vs
Royce Lewis
Jeff McNeil
vs
Zack Gelof
Tim Tawa
vs
Jeff McNeil
Tim Tawa
vs
Cam Smith
Tim Tawa
vs
Tyler Mahle
Tim Tawa
vs
Henry Bolte
Tim Tawa
vs
Zac Thornton
Tim Tawa
vs
Zac Veen
Tim Tawa
vs
Peter Lambert
Tim Tawa
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Tim Tawa
vs
Gleyber Torres
Tim Tawa
vs
Ernie Clement
Tim Tawa
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Tim Tawa
vs
Jared Jones
Tim Tawa
vs
Jake Bennett
Tim Tawa
vs
Abimelec Ortiz
Tim Tawa
vs
Griffin Conine
Tim Tawa
vs
Ben Joyce
Tim Tawa
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Tim Tawa
vs
Kodai Senga
Tim Tawa
vs
Clay Holmes
Tim Tawa
vs
Willi Castro
Tim Tawa
vs
Spencer Jones
Tim Tawa
vs
Dominic Canzone
Tim Tawa
vs
Joshua Baez
Tim Tawa
vs
Carson Benge
Tim Tawa
vs
Caleb Durbin
Tim Tawa
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Tim Tawa
vs
Steven Kwan
Tim Tawa
vs
Daylen Lile
Tim Tawa
vs
Luke Keaschall
Tim Tawa
vs
Royce Lewis
Tim Tawa
vs
Zack Gelof
Cam Smith
vs
Tim Tawa
Cam Smith
vs
Henry Bolte
Cam Smith
vs
Jeff McNeil
Cam Smith
vs
Zac Veen
Cam Smith
vs
Tyler Mahle
Cam Smith
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Cam Smith
vs
Zac Thornton
Cam Smith
vs
Ernie Clement
Cam Smith
vs
Peter Lambert
Cam Smith
vs
Jared Jones
Cam Smith
vs
Gleyber Torres
Cam Smith
vs
Abimelec Ortiz
Cam Smith
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Cam Smith
vs
Ben Joyce
Cam Smith
vs
Jake Bennett
Cam Smith
vs
Kodai Senga
Cam Smith
vs
Griffin Conine
Cam Smith
vs
Willi Castro
Cam Smith
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Cam Smith
vs
Dominic Canzone
Cam Smith
vs
Clay Holmes
Cam Smith
vs
Jake Mangum
Cam Smith
vs
Joshua Baez
Cam Smith
vs
Carson Benge
Cam Smith
vs
Steven Kwan
Cam Smith
vs
Daylen Lile
Cam Smith
vs
Luke Keaschall
Cam Smith
vs
Zack Gelof
Cam Smith
vs
Lawrence Butler
Cam Smith
vs
Trent Grisham
Cam Smith
vs
Ezequiel Duran
Henry Bolte
vs
Cam Smith
Henry Bolte
vs
Zac Veen
Henry Bolte
vs
Tim Tawa
Henry Bolte
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Henry Bolte
vs
Jeff McNeil
Henry Bolte
vs
Ernie Clement
Henry Bolte
vs
Tyler Mahle
Henry Bolte
vs
Jared Jones
Henry Bolte
vs
Zac Thornton
Henry Bolte
vs
Abimelec Ortiz
Henry Bolte
vs
Peter Lambert
Henry Bolte
vs
Ben Joyce
Henry Bolte
vs
Gleyber Torres
Henry Bolte
vs
Kodai Senga
Henry Bolte
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Henry Bolte
vs
Willi Castro
Henry Bolte
vs
Jake Bennett
Henry Bolte
vs
Dominic Canzone
Henry Bolte
vs
Griffin Conine
Henry Bolte
vs
Jake Mangum
Henry Bolte
vs
Alejandro Kirk
Henry Bolte
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Henry Bolte
vs
Joshua Baez
Henry Bolte
vs
Carson Benge
Henry Bolte
vs
Steven Kwan
Henry Bolte
vs
Daylen Lile
Henry Bolte
vs
Luke Keaschall
Henry Bolte
vs
Zack Gelof
Henry Bolte
vs
Lawrence Butler
Henry Bolte
vs
Trent Grisham
Henry Bolte
vs
Ezequiel Duran
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Zac Veen
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Ernie Clement
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Henry Bolte
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Jared Jones
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Cam Smith
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Abimelec Ortiz
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Tim Tawa
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Ben Joyce
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Jeff McNeil
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Kodai Senga
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Tyler Mahle
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Willi Castro
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Zac Thornton
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Dominic Canzone
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Peter Lambert
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Jake Mangum
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Gleyber Torres
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Mason Montgomery
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Jake Bennett
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Angel Genao
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Chase Meidroth
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Ezequiel Duran
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Cole Carrigg
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Nick Gonzales
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Brooks Lee
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Jackson Holliday
Kaelen Culpepper
vs
Andruw Monasterio
Ernie Clement
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Ernie Clement
vs
Jared Jones
Ernie Clement
vs
Zac Veen
Ernie Clement
vs
Abimelec Ortiz
Ernie Clement
vs
Henry Bolte
Ernie Clement
vs
Ben Joyce
Ernie Clement
vs
Cam Smith
Ernie Clement
vs
Kodai Senga
Ernie Clement
vs
Tim Tawa
Ernie Clement
vs
Willi Castro
Ernie Clement
vs
Jeff McNeil
Ernie Clement
vs
Dominic Canzone
Ernie Clement
vs
Tyler Mahle
Ernie Clement
vs
Jake Mangum
Ernie Clement
vs
Zac Thornton
Ernie Clement
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Ernie Clement
vs
Peter Lambert
Ernie Clement
vs
Mason Montgomery
Ernie Clement
vs
Gleyber Torres
Ernie Clement
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Ernie Clement
vs
Ryan Jeffers
Ernie Clement
vs
Grant Taylor
Ernie Clement
vs
Caleb Durbin
Ernie Clement
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Ernie Clement
vs
Luke Keaschall
Ernie Clement
vs
Royce Lewis
Ernie Clement
vs
Zack Gelof
Ernie Clement
vs
Vinnie Pasquantino
Ernie Clement
vs
Angel Genao
Ernie Clement
vs
Isaac Paredes
Ernie Clement
vs
Chase Meidroth
Jared Jones
vs
Ernie Clement
Jared Jones
vs
Abimelec Ortiz
Jared Jones
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Jared Jones
vs
Ben Joyce
Jared Jones
vs
Zac Veen
Jared Jones
vs
Kodai Senga
Jared Jones
vs
Henry Bolte
Jared Jones
vs
Willi Castro
Jared Jones
vs
Cam Smith
Jared Jones
vs
Dominic Canzone
Jared Jones
vs
Tim Tawa
Jared Jones
vs
Jake Mangum
Jared Jones
vs
Jeff McNeil
Jared Jones
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Jared Jones
vs
Tyler Mahle
Jared Jones
vs
Mason Montgomery
Jared Jones
vs
Zac Thornton
Jared Jones
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Jared Jones
vs
Peter Lambert
Jared Jones
vs
Grant Taylor
Jared Jones
vs
Gleyber Torres
Jared Jones
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Jared Jones
vs
Kade Anderson
Jared Jones
vs
Noah Cameron
Jared Jones
vs
Kyle Leahy
Jared Jones
vs
Ian Seymour
Jared Jones
vs
Walbert Urena
Jared Jones
vs
Jacob Lopez
Jared Jones
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Jared Jones
vs
Christian Scott
Jared Jones
vs
Jackson Jobe
Ben Joyce
vs
Abimelec Ortiz
Ben Joyce
vs
Kodai Senga
Ben Joyce
vs
Jared Jones
Ben Joyce
vs
Willi Castro
Ben Joyce
vs
Ernie Clement
Ben Joyce
vs
Dominic Canzone
Ben Joyce
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Ben Joyce
vs
Jake Mangum
Ben Joyce
vs
Zac Veen
Ben Joyce
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Ben Joyce
vs
Henry Bolte
Ben Joyce
vs
Mason Montgomery
Ben Joyce
vs
Cam Smith
Ben Joyce
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Ben Joyce
vs
Tim Tawa
Ben Joyce
vs
Grant Taylor
Ben Joyce
vs
Jeff McNeil
Ben Joyce
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Ben Joyce
vs
Tyler Mahle
Ben Joyce
vs
Rafael Flores Jr.
Ben Joyce
vs
Zac Thornton
Ben Joyce
vs
Kody Clemens
Ben Joyce
vs
Tanner Scott
Ben Joyce
vs
Kyle Leahy
Ben Joyce
vs
Ian Seymour
Ben Joyce
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Ben Joyce
vs
Jackson Jobe
Ben Joyce
vs
Joey Cantillo
Ben Joyce
vs
Yoendrys Gomez
Ben Joyce
vs
Hogan Harris
Ben Joyce
vs
David Peterson
Kodai Senga
vs
Ben Joyce
Kodai Senga
vs
Willi Castro
Kodai Senga
vs
Abimelec Ortiz
Kodai Senga
vs
Dominic Canzone
Kodai Senga
vs
Jared Jones
Kodai Senga
vs
Jake Mangum
Kodai Senga
vs
Ernie Clement
Kodai Senga
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Kodai Senga
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Kodai Senga
vs
Mason Montgomery
Kodai Senga
vs
Zac Veen
Kodai Senga
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Kodai Senga
vs
Henry Bolte
Kodai Senga
vs
Grant Taylor
Kodai Senga
vs
Cam Smith
Kodai Senga
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Kodai Senga
vs
Tim Tawa
Kodai Senga
vs
Rafael Flores Jr.
Kodai Senga
vs
Jeff McNeil
Kodai Senga
vs
Kody Clemens
Kodai Senga
vs
Tyler Mahle
Kodai Senga
vs
Brandon Marsh
Kodai Senga
vs
Kade Anderson
Kodai Senga
vs
Tanner Scott
Kodai Senga
vs
Noah Cameron
Kodai Senga
vs
Kyle Leahy
Kodai Senga
vs
Ian Seymour
Kodai Senga
vs
Walbert Urena
Kodai Senga
vs
Jacob Lopez
Kodai Senga
vs
Brandon Pfaadt
Kodai Senga
vs
Christian Scott
Willi Castro
vs
Kodai Senga
Willi Castro
vs
Dominic Canzone
Willi Castro
vs
Ben Joyce
Willi Castro
vs
Jake Mangum
Willi Castro
vs
Abimelec Ortiz
Willi Castro
vs
Jung Hoo Lee
Willi Castro
vs
Jared Jones
Willi Castro
vs
Mason Montgomery
Willi Castro
vs
Ernie Clement
Willi Castro
vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
Willi Castro
vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Willi Castro
vs
Grant Taylor
Willi Castro
vs
Zac Veen
Willi Castro
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
Willi Castro
vs
Henry Bolte
Willi Castro
vs
Rafael Flores Jr.
Willi Castro
vs
Cam Smith
Willi Castro
vs
Kody Clemens
Willi Castro
vs
Tim Tawa
Willi Castro
vs
Brandon Marsh
Willi Castro
vs
Jeff McNeil
Willi Castro
vs
George Klassen
Willi Castro
vs
Joshua Baez
Willi Castro
vs
Carson Benge
Willi Castro
vs
Caleb Durbin
Willi Castro
vs
George Lombard Jr.
Willi Castro
vs
Steven Kwan
Willi Castro
vs
Daylen Lile
Willi Castro
vs
Luke Keaschall
Willi Castro
vs
Royce Lewis
Willi Castro
vs
Zack Gelof
Dominic Canzone
vs
Willi Castro
Dominic Canzone
vs
Jake Mangum
Dominic Canzone
vs
Kodai Senga
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vs
Jung Hoo Lee
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vs
Ben Joyce
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vs
Mason Montgomery
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vs
Abimelec Ortiz
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vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
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vs
Jared Jones
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vs
Grant Taylor
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vs
Ernie Clement
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vs
Luis Robert Jr.
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
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vs
Henry Bolte
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vs
Brandon Marsh
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vs
Cam Smith
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vs
George Klassen
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vs
Tim Tawa
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vs
Brooks Lee
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vs
Joshua Baez
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vs
Carson Benge
Dominic Canzone
vs
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vs
Daylen Lile
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vs
Luke Keaschall
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Mason Montgomery
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Esmerlyn Valdez
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Ben Joyce
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vs
Grant Taylor
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vs
Abimelec Ortiz
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vs
Luis Robert Jr.
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vs
Jared Jones
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vs
Rafael Flores Jr.
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vs
Ernie Clement
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vs
Kody Clemens
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vs
Kaelen Culpepper
Jake Mangum
vs
Brandon Marsh
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vs
Zac Veen
Jake Mangum
vs
George Klassen
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vs
Henry Bolte
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vs
Brooks Lee
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vs
Cam Smith
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vs
Hogan Harris
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vs
Joshua Baez
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vs
Carson Benge
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vs
Steven Kwan
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vs
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vs
Luke Keaschall
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vs
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vs
Lawrence Butler
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vs
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vs
Ezequiel Duran
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vs
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vs
Esmerlyn Valdez
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vs
Jake Mangum
Mason Montgomery
vs
Grant Taylor
Mason Montgomery
vs
Dominic Canzone
Mason Montgomery
vs
Luis Robert Jr.
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vs
Willi Castro
Mason Montgomery
vs
Rafael Flores Jr.
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Kodai Senga
Mason Montgomery
vs
Kody Clemens
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vs
Ben Joyce
Mason Montgomery
vs
Brandon Marsh
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vs
Abimelec Ortiz
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vs
George Klassen
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vs
Jared Jones
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vs
Brooks Lee
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vs
Ernie Clement
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vs
Hogan Harris
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Kaelen Culpepper
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Josh Bell
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Jackson Holliday
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Kade Anderson
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Tanner Scott
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Noah Cameron
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