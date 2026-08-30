August 30, 2026

Nick's fantasy baseball starts/sits, expert advice for all starting pitcher matchups for August 31 - September 6 (2026). Set your winning fantasy baseball lineups.

Let's dig into another edition of our Starting Pitcher Starts and Sits column for the week ahead - Monday, August 31 through Sunday, September 6. Our article will cover who is pitching, their opponent, and a confidence/startability score based on our tools. This article is designed to supply you with a useful start/sit decision-making tool to help you with setting your lineups, picking out streamers, and setting up your two-start choices.

For 14 years running, we have been writing this Starting Pitcher Starts and Sits series weekly here at RotoBaller. I'm Nick Mariano, here to take us all through the 2026 season. All sorts of data and strategy have helped shape this popular piece, providing RotoBallers with only the finest of work.

New readers finding us down the stretch should check out the intro section below, while regulars can proceed to the tables. Our goal is to bring you a centralized resource to assist in making those weekly plans. Let's start the final month off right with strategic starting pitcher decisions through this week's SP targets and avoids.

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Start/Sit Data Overview

Ahead of each week of the fantasy baseball season, we publish the table below. We have the probable starters for every game of the week and a grade for them on a 0-100 scale. The intent is to give you advice and inspire confidence (or lack thereof) in your decisions to start or sit certain pitchers.

Please note that beyond the usual "Start" and "Sit" labels, we've expanded on the old "context-dependent" section to break it down further with "Lean Sit," "Lean Start," and true 50/50 "Coin Flip" designations. This is because different leagues call for different actions, and those in start-sit purgatory may be worth the gamble to some.

Also, we put the arms best projected to start or get bulk innings or actionable arms who may return from the injured list or be called up. Still, some situations are fluid, and we update ASAP to reflect accurate information. There is always something to tweak, so be sure to check in frequently!

The "starts" category includes pitchers you'd likely start in every league. The "sits" are pitchers you likely sit in every league.

The 40-60 range will mean it is close, and it's up to you to decide based on your league settings or team needs (wins, strikeouts, etc.), how deep your league is, which roto/points categories are scored, and so on.

Here are your starts and sits for the next week of the fantasy season, covering August 31 - September 6.

Pitcher Start/Sit Recommendations (August 31 - September 6)

Updated starts/sits for this week's MLB games. This chart is updated daily as probable starters are constantly changing with postponements, injuries, etc. Scroll down further for a color-coded chart. If you can't see the chart below, click here to see the starts/sits on a separate page:

Start/Sit Color-Coded Chart (August 31 - September 6)

The grid below shows the same data but as a color-coded grid:

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