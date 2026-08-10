August 10, 2026

Hitter fantasy baseball starts/sits, recommendations for all hitter matchups from 8/10-8/16 (2026). Our fantasy baseball BvP chart and hitter matchup ratings.

Hello RotoBallers! It's time to set those lineups, and we're here to guide you with our fantasy baseball hitter start/sit recommendations chart for the week ahead (August 10 - August 16). Today, we'll look at some lineup decisions for players like George Lombard Jr., Royce Lewis, Jung Hoo Lee, and more -- and how their matchups project for fantasy baseball. You can also check our Starting Pitcher Start/Sit Matchups Chart.

This fantasy baseball hitter matchups chart - also known as fantasy baseball BvP (batter vs. pitcher) - is designed to assist you in setting winning lineups for all fantasy baseball leagues and DFS competitions, as it identifies which players have the most favorable matchups.

So, who should you start and sit? We're here to help you with a quick reference start 'em, sit 'em grid for all of these hitter BvP matchups. This weekly article provides readers with a chart of every player matchup, the opponent, our start/sit recommendation, and the matchup rating projection confidence/startability score based on an array of metrics. Good luck RotoBallers!

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Hitters Start/Sit Matchups Chart: August 10 - August 16

Players are sorted in alphabetical order by their last names. You can also use the color-coded chart below.

Start/Sit Color-Coded Matchups Chart

The below grid shows the same data but as a color-coded grid:

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Fantasy Baseball Player News

Jac Caglianone, 1B/OF, Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals first baseman/outfielder Jac Caglianone had his fourth multi-homer game of the season in Saturday's 6-3 win over the visiting Chicago Cubs, going a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with two solo home runs, two doubles, and four RBI to raise his season average to .264 and his OPS to an even .800.

The 23-year-old former sixth overall pick from the University of Florida in the 2024 MLB draft got off to a slow start in 2026 in his first full season in the majors, but he has come on strong with more experience and is red-hot so far in the month of August, hitting .429 (12-for-28) with three home runs, four doubles, nine RBI, and a stolen base. Caglianone is an emerging young source of power who has been regularly hitting in the heart of the Royals' batting order. That should continue through the remainder of the season.

After Cags' strong game to help beat the Cubbies on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium, he's hitting .264 on the season with 20 home runs, 49 RBI, and four stolen bases across his 390 at-bats. Caglianone should be rostered in more than 65% of Yahoo leagues.

Jake McCarthy, OF, Colorado Rockies

Colorado Rockies outfielder Jake McCarthy put on a show in the team's 8-6 victory over the hosting St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night, going 4-for-5 at the plate out of the leadoff spot with two home runs, three RBI, four runs scored, and two stolen bases. It continues a fantastic season for the 29-year-old in his first season in Denver.

McCarthy is now hitting .305/.341/.516 with an .858 OPS, 13 home runs, 67 RBI, 20 stolen bases, and 56 runs scored in 102 games across 394 plate appearances in his sixth year in the majors. He got the action going in the top of the first inning at Busch Stadium by sending the first pitch he saw from lefty Matthew Liberatore over the fence, and he later had a two-run bomb in the sixth inning.

McCarthy has been red-hot so far in August, recording a hit in all seven games played while going 15-for-32 (.469) with a 1.298 OPS, three home runs, three doubles, eight RBI, 10 runs scored, and three stolen bases. Despite McCarthy's career-best season, he's somehow only rostered in 68% of Yahoo leagues.

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