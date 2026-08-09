Joey Pollizze's Week 20 Waiver Wire Picks - Get 'Em While They're Hot (Premium Content)

August 9, 2026

Joey Pollizze's fantasy baseball waiver wire targets for Week 20. Free-agent hitter pickups, emerging starting pitchers, and bullpen arms for every week of the 2026 MLB season.

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Welcome, RotoBallers, to our weekly waiver wire pickup series! These are the best waiver wire pickups of the week, and we offer a wide range of available players to pick up at each position. We will only look at players rostered in under 30% of Yahoo! leagues.

Joey Pollizze will be taking over for Nick Mariano on this premium article. These are Joey's waiver wire targets for Week 20 of the fantasy baseball season. These are his best pickups of the week at each position.

Let's dive into the best waiver wire pickups of Week 20.

Joey's Hitter Waiver Wire Targets

Catcher: Francisco Alvarez (25% rostered), Alejandro Kirk (24%), Tyler Stephenson (14%), Carson Kelly (11%), Endy Rodriguez (8%), Keibert Ruiz (7%), Jonah Heim (6%), Joe Mack (5%), Eduardo Valencia (5%), Moises Ballesteros (4%)

Endy Rodriguez is easily the top catcher add of the week. Although he was scratched from the lineup on Saturday due to left hip discomfort, fantasy managers should still be looking to scoop him off waivers. He is batting .286 with two home runs, four RBI, and four stolen bases in 10 games since coming off the injured list on July 27.

Endy gets the boys on the board‼️ pic.twitter.com/rzZ3c9DBBB — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) June 24, 2026

Alejandro Kirk and Tyler Stephenson are both hitting the ball well as of late. Kirk just had a four-hit game on Thursday and is batting .340 with two home runs and nine RBI over his last 14 games. Stephenson is slashing .308/.379/.551 with four home runs, seven doubles, and nine RBI over his last 23 games since July 1.

Moises Ballesteros is a potential sneaky pickup after being traded to the Angels at the deadline. He should see consistent at-bats in Los Angeles' lineup and has shown some upside at the plate in the past. This is the same hitter who hit .387 with five home runs, five doubles, and 16 RBI in his first 25 games this season.

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