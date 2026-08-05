Blue Jays Place Trey Yesavage on Injured List With Knee Inflammation
Trey Yesavage (knee) on the 15-day injured list with inflammation in his left knee and recalled right-handed pitchers Lazaro Estrada and Chase Lee from Triple-A Buffalo in corresponding moves. Yesavage will miss at least the next two weeks after being pulled from his start early on Tuesday against the Houston Astros when he felt a pinch in his left knee. The 23-year-old former first-rounder from East Carolina University doesn't appear to be dealing with any structural damage, so it's realistic to think he could be ready to roll once he's eligible to return to Toronto's starting rotation in 15 days. In 18 starts (93 2/3 innings) in 2026 in his first full MLB campaign, Yesavage has gone 5-5 with a 3.65 ERA (4.08 FIP) and 1.14 WHIP with 91 strikeouts and 46 walks. Fantasy managers should be stashing Yesavage in all fantasy formats for his strikeout upside. Yesavage's elevated 11.8% walk rate in his first two MLB seasons has kept him from reaching his ceiling.
Source: Toronto Blue Jays
Source: Toronto Blue Jays