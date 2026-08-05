Trey Yesavage Pulled With Knee Discomfort on Tuesday
Trey Yesavage (knee) left his start early on Tuesday against the Houston Astros with discomfort in his left knee, according to Blue Jays reporter Hazel Mae. Manager John Schneider said Yesavage will go for an MRI exam on Wednesday after feeling a pinch in his knee. Yesavage only made it through two innings on Tuesday, not allowing a run while walking one and striking out none. We won't know whether the 23-year-old will have to go on the injured list until the results of his MRI come back. The former 20th overall pick in the 2024 MLB draft out of East Carolina University quickly rose through the minor leagues last year to make his big-league debut at the tail end of the regular season before showing his strikeout upside in Toronto's postseason run to the World Series. In his first full major-league season in 2026, Yesavage has gone 5-5 with a 3.65 ERA (4.08 FIP) and 1.14 WHIP with 91 strikeouts and 46 walks in 93 2/3 innings across 18 starts. He hasn't allowed more than three earned runs in his four starts since the All-Star break, but fantasy managers would love to see his 11.9% walk rate come down.
Source: Hazel Mae
Source: Hazel Mae