Kade Anderson a Prime Stash Option with Path to MLB Opportunities
Kade Anderson has thus far lived up to his draft-day billing as one of the top arms in the class after getting drafted third overall in 2025. The former first-rounder has perhaps even exceeded those lefty expectations with a downright dominant first season in professional ball at Double-A Arkansas. The southpaw has yielded zero runs in 11 of his 16 starts, and two runs or fewer in all but one start, resulting in a masterful 1.20 ERA (1.90 FIP), 0.66 WHIP, and a 36.4 percent K-BB%, all of which are the best in the minors out of all pitchers with at least 60 innings pitched. With the Mariners dealing Luis Castillo at the deadline, there is one less rotation option to compete with, and the team's general manager, Justin Hollander, even stated that Anderson is "definitely in the mix" for a rotation spot, so an MLB debut could be coming later this season. Despite not having pitched at Triple-A at all yet, the Mariners' top-ranked prospect should be considered one of the top pitchers to stash for fantasy in hopes he can help fantasy managers down the stretch.
Source: Shannon Drayer
Source: Shannon Drayer