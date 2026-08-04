James Tibbs III Still Producing, but Hopes for 2026 Debut Fading
James Tibbs III is still putting up good numbers at Triple-A Oklahoma City, going 7-for-20 (.350) over his last five games, with two doubles, a triple, one steal, and a 3:3 BB:K. The Dodgers' ninth-ranked prospect's slash line now stands at .288/.409/.539, with the strong on-base percentage anchored by a 16.4 percent walk rate. Though the left-handed hitter has 21 home runs and continues to hit for extra bases, he's now gone 24 games without a home run. Still, the strong hitting and keen eye are things that should help get him to the majors this season, although it may be just for a late-season cup of coffee unless one of the regulars were to go down with injury before then. There is fantasy appeal here with the power and the potent lineup he'd be hitting if he got the call, but the 23-year-old isn't on the 40-man roster, and with plenty of other outfield competition for at-bats in the minors, there isn't much need to stash the former first-rounder outside of very deep leagues with multiple NA spots.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com