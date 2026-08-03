Cam Skattebo the Giants' Clear Lead Back
Cam Skattebo has been the first player up in almost every running back drill through the early stages of training camp, and NFL insider Connor Hughes calls him the team's clear lead back. After starting his rookie season in a timeshare, Skattebo's run as the primary ball carrier lasted only a handful of games before a lower leg injury ended his 2025 campaign, but he has handled the majority of work through the opening practices of summer and should see heavy volume in his second season. Skattebo is RotoBaller's RB20, but his ADP could rise throughout the draft season as he distances himself from the gruesome season-ending injury, and he is a legitimate threat to finish as an RB1 in 2026.
Source: Connor Hughes
Source: Connor Hughes