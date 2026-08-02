Tarik Skubal Set for Los Angeles Dodgers Debut, Poised to Bolster Rotation
Tarik Skubal is reportedly set to make his Dodgers debut on Tuesday in the club's upcoming series against the Chicago Cubs. After spending the first six and a half seasons of his career with the Detroit Tigers, Skubal was traded to Los Angeles on Saturday in the biggest starting pitching move at the trade deadline. The two-time All-Star has started 16 games this season for Detroit, posting a 2.79 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, and 116 strikeouts across 96 2/3 innings. Skubal has put together an elite stretch over the past few seasons and is expected to anchor the Dodgers' rotation as the club looks to make another deep postseason run.
Source: Fabian Ardaya
Source: Fabian Ardaya