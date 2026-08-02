Tyler Wells Emerging as a Worthy Deep-League Waiver-Wire Target
Tyler Wells has recorded a 2.67 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 53 strikeouts, 10 holds, and four saves. With Orioles closer Ryan Helsley (elbow) on the injured list due to elbow inflammation, Baltimore has utilized multiple relievers in the ninth inning. However, Wells earned the team's most recent save on Friday and may be establishing himself as Baltimore's preferred closer. Wells has notched a strong 19.0% K-BB rate this season. He's also been difficult to square up, as he's allowed just a 31.5% hard-hit rate and 1.00 HR/9. Even if Wells does not see every save chance for Baltimore the rest of the way, he profiles as a reliable source of quality ratios, and his ability to work multiple innings in high-leverage spots puts him in a position to steal wins. Particularly in deeper leagues, Wells looks like a worthy waiver wire target.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller