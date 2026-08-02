Zyhir Hope Shipped to Detroit as Headliner Piece in Blockbuster Deal
Zyhir Hope as the headliner in the deal that brought them left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal on Saturday evening, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. Hope was viewed as the No. 3-ranked prospect in the Dodgers system before the trade and sits as the No. 19 overall prospect in the sport on MLB Pipeline. Alongside Hope, the Dodgers traded right-handed pitchers River Ryan and Brady Smith. Hope has spent the entire 2026 season at the Double-A level and looked comfortable. Through 94 games at Tulsa, the budding star has posted a dominant .293/.363/.530 line with a .899 OPS, 17 doubles, 23 home runs, and 18 stolen bases. Fantasy managers should keep a close eye on his status as a late-season promotion to Triple-A Toledo is likely in play given how comfortable he has looked at Double-A. He is expected to compete for a 2027 MLB debut.
Source: Jeff Passan
Source: Jeff Passan