Jose Soriano Scratched From Saturday's Start With Trade Deadline Approaching
Jose Soriano has been scratched from his scheduled start on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers with Monday's trade deadline right around the corner. "Today, Jose Soriano will not make his scheduled start. With the trade deadline on Monday and the uncertainty of the next 48 hours, we decided to take a prudent approach and see where these next few days lead us," baseball operations consultant John Mozeliak said in a statement. Left-hander Brent Suter will open Saturday's bullpen game against the Brew Crew. Both Soriano and left-hander Reid Detmers could be traded by the Halos this weekend, with the team looking at a potential full rebuild after another dismal season in 2026. The 27-year-old Soriano was looking like one of the best pitchers in baseball early this year before coming back to Earth quickly, and he currently sits with a 9-6 record, career-low 3.29 ERA (3.79 FIP) and 1.25 WHIP with 127 strikeouts and a league-high 57 walks in 123 innings and 22 starts. Soriano's volatile command makes him a boom/bust fantasy starting pitcher, but his overall value should be boosted if he's traded to a contender this weekend.
Source: Angels PR
Source: Angels PR