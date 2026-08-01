Luis Garcia Jr. Leaves Friday's Game Early With Knee Soreness
Luis Garcia Jr. (knee) left Friday night's game early against the division-rival Atlanta Braves with soreness in his right knee in the seventh inning, according to Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com. Garcia went 0-for-3 at the plate with a strikeout in the eventual 6-2 loss at Truist Park. He was replaced at first base by Andres Chaparro. Until we know more about the severity of the 26-year-old's injury, we'll consider him day-to-day. But if the injury forces him to miss extended time, Chaparro could be the leading candidate in D.C. to see most of the playing time at first base. Garcia has been mentioned as a potential trade chip this summer with the deadline quickly approaching on Monday, Aug. 3, and it remains to be seen if this injury will scare contending teams off. The lefty hitter has an intriguing power profile and came into Friday's contest hitting .286 (100-for-350) with a career-high 23 home runs, 76 RBI, 48 runs scored, four stolen bases, and a league-high .566 slugging percentage in 102 games played. Check back to see if Garcia is available for Saturday's game in Atlanta.
Source: NatsJournal.com - Mark Zuckerman
Source: NatsJournal.com - Mark Zuckerman