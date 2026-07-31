Freddy Peralta Scratched From Scheduled Start on Friday
Freddy Peralta has been scratched from his start against the Miami Marlins on Friday due to "interest in him picking up from contenders," per Joel Sherman of the New York Post. With the Mets currently 16 games under .500 and Peralta set to hit free agency at the end of the season, the veteran right-hander appears to be a near-lock to be moved at the upcoming trade deadline. Peralta has had a down year so far in 2026, recording a 5-9 record with a 4.99 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, and 113 strikeouts across 113 2/3 innings (22 starts). However, the 30-year-old posted three straight 200-plus strikeout seasons from 2023 through 2025. He's reportedly drawn interest from a wide range of contending teams and could be in line for a strong close to the season following a change in scenery.
Source: New York Post - Joel Sherman
Source: New York Post - Joel Sherman