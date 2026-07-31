Max Clark a Must-Add Ahead of MLB Debut
Max Clark off the waiver wire before he makes his major-league debut this weekend. The club's top overall prospect, per MLB Pipeline, is coming up from Triple-A Toledo after slashing .276/.368/.434 with 11 home runs and 21 bases in 90 games with the Mud Hens. The 21-year-old former third overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft should immediately take over in Detroit as the starting center fielder due to his prospect pedigree and five-category upside. The 5-foot-11, 205-pounder, who hits from the left side, has only average pop, but he has started lofting the ball in the air more often. Clark profiles more as a strong table-setter for the Tigers atop the lineup, and he could form a dangerous one-two punch for years to come with infielder Kevin McGonigle. Most intriguing for fantasy purposes with Clark is his plus-plus speed, so fantasy managers in need of that need to hop on Clark immediately.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference