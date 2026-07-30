Hornets Waive Mouhamadou Gueye
Mouhamadou Gueye, the team announced, after acquiring him from Chicago in the July 10 four-team deal that also involved Minnesota and Brooklyn. Gueye was included largely for transaction mechanics, and his non-guaranteed 2026-27 salary made him an expected cut with Charlotte facing an offseason roster crunch. The 28-year-old has appeared in 13 NBA games, including two with Chicago last season, and averaged 15.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks across 34 regular-season G League games for Windy City. Valencia Basket has already announced a deal with Gueye through June 30, 2027, so there is no NBA fantasy fallout here.
Source: Brett Siegel
Source: Brett Siegel