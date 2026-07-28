Byron Buxton Exits Early on Tuesday Due to Hip Soreness
Byron Buxton (hip) exited early from his team's game against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday due to right hip soreness, according to Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. Buxton was hitless in two at-bats before being removed from the contest. Injuries have been a persistent problem in Buxton's career, as he's reached 400 plate appearances just twice in 11 MLB seasons (not including 2026). While he's largely been able to stay on the field so far this year, Buxton has already logged one stint on the injured list due to hip issues and now could be ticketed for a second. The 32-year-old remains a highly productive player when healthy, as he's hit .263/.320/.544 with 25 home runs, 45 RBI, 57 runs scored, and seven stolen bases across 362 plate appearances in 2026. If Buxton misses time, Twins outfielders Austin Martin and Alan Roden could both be in line for an increase in playing time.
Source: St. Paul Pioneer Press - Betsy Helfand
Source: St. Paul Pioneer Press - Betsy Helfand