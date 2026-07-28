Johni Broome Gets Traded to Clippers
Johni Broome was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. Broome gets moved along with a second-round pick to the Clippers for cash considerations. This deal allows the 76ers to stay under the first and second aprons while signing LeBron James and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Broome made a minimal impact last season while playing in 11 games for the Sixers. The 24-year-old figures to serve as a depth option behind Brook Lopez, Isaiah Jackson, and Yanic Konan Niederhauser. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect Broome to see much time on the court unless a few injuries happen.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania