Pelicans Revisit Bennedict Mathurin Talks
Bennedict Mathurin is drawing renewed interest from the New Orleans Pelicans and a second unnamed suitor, per Marc Stein. Mathurin, 24, has remained on the market while the Clippers wait for more clarity on Kawhi Leonard's situation, which has slowed some of their offseason decisions. The No. 6 pick in 2022 averaged a career-high 17.6 points last season, but his fantasy profile remains scoring-heavy after he shot just 20.7 percent from three following a deadline trade to Los Angeles. A move to New Orleans could open more usage, though shaky efficiency and thin defensive production keep him from being a clean redraft target. He remains more appealing as a dynasty scorer than a complete fantasy asset.
Source: Marc Stein
Source: Marc Stein