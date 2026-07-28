Dave Joerger Joins Nuggets as Lead Assistant Coach

Jul 28, 2026, 9:12 AM ET
Dave Joerger has agreed to join the Denver Nuggets as the lead assistant on head coach David Adelman's staff, per Shams Charania of ESPN. Joerger, 52, brings a 245-247 record over six NBA head-coaching seasons with Memphis and Sacramento, plus recent assistant stops with the 76ers and Bucks. The move gives Adelman an experienced voice on the bench as Denver continues its win-now push around Nikola Jokic
and Jamal Murray
. For fantasy, an assistant hire rarely changes individual value by itself, so the Nuggets' core remains steady. The main item to watch is whether Joerger's defensive influence nudges Denver's wing rotation.--Brian DailisanSource: Shams Charania