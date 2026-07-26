Joe Ryan Slated to Start on Wednesday After Being Scratched on Sunday with Arm Fatigue
Joe Ryan (arm) has had his next start rescheduled to Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, per Twins beat writer Aaron Gleeman. Ryan was originally scheduled to pitch on Sunday against the Athletics, but he was scratched due to "general arm fatigue." While Ryan's arm troubles remain a concern until he has proven he is fully healthy, it appears as though whatever he is dealing with will not require a stint on the injured list. Across 114 1/3 innings (21 starts) this season, the 30-year-old has recorded a 6-6 record with a 3.38 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and 131 strikeouts. Ryan is widely considered to be a potential trade chip at the upcoming deadline, so it behooves Minnesota to make him appear as healthy as possible to interested suitors.
Source: Aaron Gleeman
Source: Aaron Gleeman